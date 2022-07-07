CD Review: Municipal Waste - Electrified Brain

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview BREMINALE - Bremen 2022
- Preview WACKEN OPEN AIR and WACKEN WEDNESDAY - Wacken 2022
- Preview AMORPHIS - Turku 2022-07-21
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Tuusula 2022-07-20
- Preview MIDAS FALL - Huddersfield 2022-06-20
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Oberhausen 2023-06-20
- Preview THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - Cologne 2022-08-11
- Preview DROPKICK MURPHYS - Leipzig 2022-07-16
- Preview ELBRIOT - Hamburg 2022-08-20
- Preview MTV HEADBANGER’S BALL - Tour 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Vanquisher - An Age Undreamed Of
- CD Review: Breathe Your Last - Apocalypse
- Live Review: Folkfield Festival - Gelsenkirchen 2022
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 1)
- Live Review: IAMX - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Gary Numan - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Download Festival - Hockenheim 2022
- Live Review: New Waves Day - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Judas Priest - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Einstürzende Neubauten - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Ironflame - Where Madness Dwells
- Interview: Jules Maxwell - June 2022
- Live Review: PiL - London 2022
- Live Review: She Past Away - Berlin 2022
- CD Review: Kreator - Hate Über Alles
- CD Review: Don’t Drop The Sword - Prelude To The Age Of Heroes EP
- CD Review: Carpet Waves - Inner Weapons
- Live Review: Linea Aspera - Wroclaw 2022
Latest News
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
- BLOC PARTY - Happy Release Day: the new album “Alpha Games” is just our now!
.
CD Review: Municipal Waste - Electrified Brain
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Municipal Waste
Title: Electrified Brain
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 1st July 2022
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
As most readers that will click on this review might know MUNICIPAL WASTE is a well know Thrash Metal band that was formed in 2001 (21 years, seems like MW can officially buy beer now). Aside from generating a massive fan following and not fucking around when it comes to music this is one of the rare bands to have almost to changes in their roster for over two decades.
MUNICIPAL WASTE is one of those bands that have a definitive sound they call their own, if you see a new record you instantly know what is inside and I don’t mean this as a bad thing at all. Many bands experiment when it comes to their sound, this is not something that made them a popular Thrash Metal band. One of the things that set the typical MUNICIPAL WASTE sound apart from other bands is that two band members do backing vocals and that the band play fast as all fuck.
Another fun fact is that although this is one pretty stable roster, the band members are involved in quite an amount of other bands past and present. Riff-master Ryan Waste for example is also active in the Speed Metal bands BAT and VOLTURE and vocalist Tony Foresta is probably , aside from MUNICIPAL WASTE, best known for his other band IRON REAGAN. The rest of the band is or was involved in too many bands for me to name them while maintaining my motivation to write at all. ‘Electrified Brain’ is the bands seventh full-length record to date and, as always, it really rips! This is no band that wins a complexity or depth award but they do ‘Crank The Heat’.
Tracklist
01. Electrified Brain
02. Demoralizer
03. Last Crawl
04. Grave Dive
05. The Bite
06. High Speed Steel
07. Thermonuclear Protection
08. Blood Vessel - Boat Jail
09. Crank The Heat
10. Restless And Wicked
11. Ten Cent Beer Night
12. Barreled Rage
13. Putting On Errors
14. Paranormal Janitor
Line-up
Tony Foresta – Vocals
Ryan Waste – Guitar
Nick Poulos – Guitar
Philip “Landphil” Hall – Bass
Dave Witte – Drums
Website
municipalwaste.net / facebook.com/Municipalwaste
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment