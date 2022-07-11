Latest Raffles
CD Review: Meshuggah - Immutable
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Meshuggah
Title: Immutable
Genre: Groove Thrash / Djent
Release Date: 1st April 2022
Label: Atomic Fire Records
Album Review
If you are acquainted with the subgenre Djent it is a given that you know the band MESHUGGAH, I for one am listening to bot the band and the subgenre for the first time and can safely state that a few years ago I would have opted out of reviewing it after a minute or less. My taste in music and my tolerance to heaviness of the uttermost variations has changed, developed I underwent an evolution or a metamorphosis so to say. Because of said mutation of sorts I am not only able but even willing to check this out and listen to every sound these guys have to offer. To be honest this ain't bad, it is heavy, groovy and it has the kind of aggression that reaches deep down into your soul and rips all the negativity, stress and anger right out of your mortal shell to soothe your soul.
The lyrics are rough and angry as all fuck but lime anything else these dudes do in a musical way it is top-notch and nicely executed, whether you like the style or not. Aside from that MESHUGGAH has been on the map for over thirty years producing records since 1987, ‘Immutable’ is their tenth full-length to date and I can tell you this does not sound like the work of tired 50-something's. When I would have to break down the overall sound of this record with one word it would be interminable or relentless, as you as the listener feel the disputable joy of an anvil being beaten incessantly with a sledgehammer. The experience is brutal, gloriously groovy but nevertheless brutal. I really can't highlight any song because this feels like a coherent insight rather than a loose collection of songs. This is an event and if you dig heavy stuff played by skilled artists you should give this a few spins.
Tracklist
01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense
Line-up
Jens Kidman - Vocals
Mårten Hagström - Guitars
Dick Lövgren - Bass
Fredrik Thordendal - Guitars
Tomas Haake - Drum
Website
https://www.meshuggah.net / https://www.facebook.com/meshuggah
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
