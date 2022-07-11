CD Review: Meshuggah - Immutable

Artist: MeshuggahTitle: ImmutableGenre: Groove Thrash / DjentRelease Date: 1st April 2022Label: Atomic Fire RecordsIf you are acquainted with the subgenre Djent it is a given that you know the band MESHUGGAH, I for one am listening to bot the band and the subgenre for the first time and can safely state that a few years ago I would have opted out of reviewing it after a minute or less. My taste in music and my tolerance to heaviness of the uttermost variations has changed, developed I underwent an evolution or a metamorphosis so to say. Because of said mutation of sorts I am not only able but even willing to check this out and listen to every sound these guys have to offer. To be honest this ain't bad, it is heavy, groovy and it has the kind of aggression that reaches deep down into your soul and rips all the negativity, stress and anger right out of your mortal shell to soothe your soul.The lyrics are rough and angry as all fuck but lime anything else these dudes do in a musical way it is top-notch and nicely executed, whether you like the style or not. Aside from that MESHUGGAH has been on the map for over thirty years producing records since 1987, ‘Immutable’ is their tenth full-length to date and I can tell you this does not sound like the work of tired 50-something's. When I would have to break down the overall sound of this record with one word it would be interminable or relentless, as you as the listener feel the disputable joy of an anvil being beaten incessantly with a sledgehammer. The experience is brutal, gloriously groovy but nevertheless brutal. I really can't highlight any song because this feels like a coherent insight rather than a loose collection of songs. This is an event and if you dig heavy stuff played by skilled artists you should give this a few spins.01. Broken Cog02. The Abysmal Eye03. Light The Shortening Fuse04. Phantoms05. Ligature Marks06. God He Sees In Mirrors07. They Move Below08. Kaleidoscope09. Black Cathedral10. I Am That Thirst11. The Faultless12. Armies Of The Preposterous13. Past TenseJens Kidman - VocalsMårten Hagström - GuitarsDick Lövgren - BassFredrik Thordendal - GuitarsTomas Haake - Drumhttps://www.meshuggah.net / https://www.facebook.com/meshuggahMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10