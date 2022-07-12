CD Review: Motor!k - 3

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DAF - Bielefeld 2022-09-21
- Preview SUEDE - Two German shows to support new album
- Preview BREMINALE - Bremen 2022
- Preview WACKEN OPEN AIR and WACKEN WEDNESDAY - Wacken 2022
- Preview AMORPHIS - Turku 2022-07-21
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Tuusula 2022-07-20
- Preview MIDAS FALL - Huddersfield 2022-06-20
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Oberhausen 2023-06-20
- Preview THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - Cologne 2022-08-11
- Preview DROPKICK MURPHYS - Leipzig 2022-07-16
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Melancholic Seasons - The Crypt Of Time
- Live Review: 29th Wave-Gotik-Treffen - Leipzig 2022 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Municipal Waste - Electrified Brain
- CD Review: Vanquisher - An Age Undreamed Of
- Live Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Marky Ramone - Munich 2022
- CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Hunger
- CD Review: Breathe Your Last - Apocalypse
- Live: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Iggy Pop - Düsseldorf 2022
- Live Review: Alice Cooper - Düsseldorf 2022
- Live Review: Folkfield Festival - Gelsenkirchen 2022
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 1)
- Live Review: IAMX - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Gary Numan - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Download Festival - Hockenheim 2022
- Live Review: New Waves Day - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Judas Priest - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA FESTIVAL 2022 - Timetable online!
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
.
CD Review: Motor!k - 3
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Motor!k
Title: 3
Genre: Post-Rock
Release Date: 13th May 2022
Label: Out Of Line
Album Review
It was tempting to just repost my review of MOTOR!K’s last album ‘2’ instead of writing a new one, since the press release they sent is actually the one associated with that album - come on lads, put the effort in! And this latest album, from an outfit one could charitably describe as “being from Belgium”, continues the tradition of super-imaginative titles, a device that could reflect the lack of need for distraction on a music journey based on deliberate repetition and a strangely compelling anonymity, or just be the same can’t be arsed attitude as the press release. You decide, dear reader, for MOTOR!K will most likely not notice.
The last album was a gem. Gradual building and breaking, small, subtle changes here and there creating a barrage of sound that never overwhelmed, but never underwhelmed either. It all seemed to serve a function and have a purpose, vision even. And on the ominous opening track here, ‘Stunded’ seems to herald something, a slightly sinister introduction to what’s ahead. The formula is the same, as ‘Socrates’ grinds itself slowly into crescendo through guitar and synth, with a functional beat propelling the whole relentlessly forwards. There’s nothing new here, but it continues the fine-tuning of their craft from something that should be boring into something addictive and intriguing. ‘Hourglass’ shifts completely, settles into a sci-fi shimmer and dreams of being in the next Blade Runner movie. Gorgeous. ‘Unisono’ is a plodder but worth the wait, as it too meanders from a somewhat stifled opening half to a gradual blossoming. ‘Zug’ is perhaps the one track here that sounds directly lifted from the past and shoehorned in as a bit of filler. Pity.
‘Reflections’ eases us out of this odd little world, sounding bizarrely like an early OMD B-side, a patient and expansive landscaping of synthetic and organic. And that’s it. They’re off again. Perhaps to start writing ‘4’. Perhaps not. MOTOR!K are odd, eccentric and at times infuriating. But then, isn’t this exactly how music should be? And wouldn’t it all be very, very dull if things were otherwise.
Tracklist
01. Stunden
02. Socrates
03. Hourglass
04. Unisono
05. Zug
06. Reflections
Line-up
Joeri Dobbeleir – Guitars/Synths
Dirk Ivens – Guitars/FX
Dries D’Hollander – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/MOTORIKBELGIUM/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Add comment