CD Review: Machine Head - ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN

Artist: Machine HeadTitle: ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWNGenre: Groove Metal / Thrash MetalRelease Date: 26th August 2022Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsIt took 4 years, a pandemic, a failed coup in the US and a beginning war but at last there is enough shit boiling on this planet that MACHINE HEAD re-emerged with a new full-length baseball-bat-to-the-piehole. The new record is called ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ and it is a banger! But let us sit down and reminisce a bit first. MACHINE HEAD first came into being in 1991 when then VIO-LENCE guitarist Rob Flynn became part of this side-project. Little did he know that MACHINE HEAD would become quite important to the Nu Metal scene with their records ‘The Burning Red’ and ‘Supercharger’ only to then return to Groove / Thrash with the successors (‘Unto The Locust’ is and undisputed masterpiece of modern Groove Metal infused with melodic and complex thrash).‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ is the band’s 10th full-length to date and it is a very strong entry into their discography and a contender for album of the year as well. When listening to the thirteen tracks you realize that MACHINE HEAD, as of yet, managed to combine their different musical approaches of the past into a sound I am willing to bravely call their definite and maybe final incarnation. At the moment all I can say is that, as of yet, my fave is ‘ChØKe ØN The Ashes ØF YØUr Hate’ but that may change due to listening to this a hundred times more in the coming weeks and months. It will definitely take some time and repeated listening sessions to fully grasp what Flynn and his bandmates have created here, the first impression is more than good so go ahead and check this out! Or, if you love the band any ways, just buy it already!01. Slaughter The Martyr02. ChØKe ØN The Ashes ØF YØUr Hate03. BecØMe The FirestØRm04. ØVerdØSe05. My Hands Are Empty06. UnhallØWed07. Assimilate08. Kill Thy Enemies09. NØ GØDs, NØ Masters10. BlØØDshØT11. RØTten12. Terminus13. ArrØWs In WØRds FrØM The SkyRobb Flynn - Vocals, GuitarWaclaw “Vogg” Kieltyka - GuitarJared MacEachern - BassMatt Alston - Drumshttps://www.machinehead1.com / https://www.facebook.com/MachineHeadMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10