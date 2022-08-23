Latest Raffles
No events
.
CD Review: Machine Head - ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Machine Head
Title: ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN
Genre: Groove Metal / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 26th August 2022
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Album Review
It took 4 years, a pandemic, a failed coup in the US and a beginning war but at last there is enough shit boiling on this planet that MACHINE HEAD re-emerged with a new full-length baseball-bat-to-the-piehole. The new record is called ‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ and it is a banger! But let us sit down and reminisce a bit first. MACHINE HEAD first came into being in 1991 when then VIO-LENCE guitarist Rob Flynn became part of this side-project. Little did he know that MACHINE HEAD would become quite important to the Nu Metal scene with their records ‘The Burning Red’ and ‘Supercharger’ only to then return to Groove / Thrash with the successors (‘Unto The Locust’ is and undisputed masterpiece of modern Groove Metal infused with melodic and complex thrash).
‘ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN’ is the band’s 10th full-length to date and it is a very strong entry into their discography and a contender for album of the year as well. When listening to the thirteen tracks you realize that MACHINE HEAD, as of yet, managed to combine their different musical approaches of the past into a sound I am willing to bravely call their definite and maybe final incarnation. At the moment all I can say is that, as of yet, my fave is ‘ChØKe ØN The Ashes ØF YØUr Hate’ but that may change due to listening to this a hundred times more in the coming weeks and months. It will definitely take some time and repeated listening sessions to fully grasp what Flynn and his bandmates have created here, the first impression is more than good so go ahead and check this out! Or, if you love the band any ways, just buy it already!
Tracklist
01. Slaughter The Martyr
02. ChØKe ØN The Ashes ØF YØUr Hate
03. BecØMe The FirestØRm
04. ØVerdØSe
05. My Hands Are Empty
06. UnhallØWed
07. Assimilate
08. Kill Thy Enemies
09. NØ GØDs, NØ Masters
10. BlØØDshØT
11. RØTten
12. Terminus
13. ArrØWs In WØRds FrØM The Sky
Line-up
Robb Flynn - Vocals, Guitar
Waclaw “Vogg” Kieltyka - Guitar
Jared MacEachern - Bass
Matt Alston - Drums
Website
https://www.machinehead1.com / https://www.facebook.com/MachineHead
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
