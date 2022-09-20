CD Review: Novus UK - Ess

Artist: Novus UKTitle: EssGenre: Alternative / Goth / Electro / Darkwave / IndustrialRelease Date: 5th August 2022Label: The Big Chair‘Ess’ is the first of two spanking new singles from British industrial band: NOVUS UK. Fronted by the charismatic Sarahjane Farr (Ex-FAITHFUL DAWN vocals), NOVUS recently completed a successful mini tour with Industrial / Electro sensation AUGER. In fact, AUGER vocalist Kyle J Wilson produced the single. Not ones to be idle, NOVUS were straight back in the studio, after touring, recording these new tracks. I used to love FAITHFUL DAWN, so was excited when I received ‘Ess’ and I was not disappointed, when I pressed play.‘Ess’ is a delicious, sexy little number, with a pulsating 80s style synth beat. Sound-wise, it has the feel of darkwave divas; SUNSHINE BLIND and COLLIDE, with undernotes of SOFT CELL. It’s 80’s electro… but grown up! The lyrics are playful with a subtle hint of eroticism that MADDONA herself would be proud to pen. I’m writing this from Amsterdam… listening to this track feels… somehow appropriate for the location! As I’m listening, I could easily imagine ‘Ess’ being played in such Darkwave / Goth clubs as LA’s Bar Sinister, with the PVC clad go-go dancers, writhing to it on the podium, or in the KitKat Club in Berlin. I also imagine it would also go down well with the crowds at Infest festival in Bradford, London’s Slimelight (in whatever incarnation it ends up as) or Carpe Noctum in Leeds.After a couple of playthroughs, I already have an ‘Ess’-shaped earworm. It’s a catchy little tune. The band plan to release a new single digitally every two months - leading up to a CD album. I eagerly await the release of the next one! The single is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.01. EssStudio:Sarahjane Farr – vocalsKyle J Wilson – techLive:Sarahjane Farr – vocalsPeter Jones – lead guitarAngie Blackstone – basshttps://www.facebook.com/NOVUSsarahjaneMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10