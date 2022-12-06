CD Review: Lamb Of God - Omens

Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DER W - Germany 2023
- Preview PET SHOP BOYS - Cologne 2023-07-01
- Preview ROGER WATERS - Cologne 2023-05-09
- Preview EROS RAMAZOTTI - Germany 2023
- Preview FRONT 242 & NITZER EBB - Oberhausen 2023-01-21
- Preview ANIMALS AS LEADERS - Cologne 2023-01-19
- Preview ZUCCHERO - “World Wild Tour” 2023
- Preview LARKIN POE - “Blood Harmony” 2023 UK & Europe Tour
- Preview MÅNESKIN - Berlin 2023-03-06
- Preview FAUN - Hamburg 2023-03-01
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Xenos - The Dawn Of Ares
- Interview: Bedless Bones - November 2022
- CD Review: Toxic Carnage - Primitive
- CD Review: Mourn The Light - Stare Into The Face Of Death
- Live Review: Rome - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Project Pitchfork - Gotha 2022
- Live Review: Okean Elzy - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Evanescence & Within Temptation - Düsseldorf 2022
- Gallery: Bury Tomorrow & August Burns Red - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Leipzig 2022
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Cure, The - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Howard Jones - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Solitary Experiments - Leipzig 2022
- Interview: Remina - November 2022
- Live Review: Pretty Reckless, The - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Skid Row - Munich 2022
- CD Review: MNHG - Mundare
- CD Review: Total Annihilation - ...On Chains Of Doom
- Live Review: Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub - Cologne 2022
Latest News
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Complete line-up and play days are set
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 – OMD as Headliner and Covenant, Qntal, Oberer Totpunkt confirmed
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2023 - Uriah Heep confirmed!
- DIORAMA - Release Remix Album “Fast Advance Fast Reverse”
- THE AWAKENING - Releases new video and double album “The Passage Remains”
- A PROJECTION - Mew album ‘In A Different Light’ by Swedish Darkwave / Electronic act out 18 Nov 2022 via Metropolis Records
- GODSMACK - New studio album ‘Lighting Up The Sky’ & new single ‘You and I’
- DEATHSTARS - European tour cancelled!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Pre-Party with Steve Naghavi, Bruno Kramm, Elvis & MSTH!
- DEUS - Announce new album “How To Replace It”
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Calva y Nada exclusive festival show after 25 years + more bands confirmed!
- T.O.Y. FEAT. MARIAN GOLD (ALPHAVILLE) - New single “Turn On!” out now!
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - Release “Oddities Too”
- KATATONIA - Announces New Album, “Sky Void of Stars” + Releases First Single, “Atrium“
- SIMPLE MINDS - New album “Direction Of The Heart” with a guest performance of Russell Mael (Sparks) out now
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
- HURRICANE UND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Seven headliners and many more acts confirmed
.
CD Review: Lamb Of God - Omens
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Lamb Of God
Title: Omens
Genre: Groove Metal / Metal Core
Release Date: 7th October 2022
Label: Epic Records
Album Review
LAMB OF GOD and their vocalist Randy Blythe are one of those bands that actually don’t need an introduction but I never wrote about the band and its members so we have to go through this together. First and foremost: a few years ago, I would have titled their music as harsh noise but, just like a Pokémon, I kinda evolved and somehow fell in love with some Death and Black Metal in recent years. LAMB OF GOD started out under the name BURN THE PRIEST in 1994 these lads worked under that moniker for five years until they deemed the name “too immature” (whatever that means in the world of Heavy Metal). They recorded and released six full-length albums and became quite famous before something catastrophic happened in 2012, in short:
Randy went to jail in Prague after a tragic incident caused a fan to fall from the stage and hit his head so bad, he went into a coma and died a few weeks later. Randy spent two months in a Czech prison before being freed by a court’s acquittal. Blythe did not remain unaffected by this and started to write his memoirs a year later. ‘Omens’ is the third record after these events. If you never encountered the band’s music, it is safe to say that I need to explain it a bit: imagine the harsh stuff from PANTERA, MACHINE HEAD and TRIVIUM formed some kind of Heavy Metal Megazord that unites the sound of mentioned bands, add a versatile vocalist that can scream, shout and growl infuse him with a fuck-load of anger and tadaaa: LAMB OF GOD!
Songs like ‘Gomorrah’ with the chant-like: “Everything is doomed to fail” over and over again kick some serious ass, ‘Nevermore’ kick starts the album with a gut punch and so on. No matter where you turn or which song starts the album for you: this is about audible violence, anger and suffering. If you like your metal groovy, rough and right into your face you will like it.
Tracklist
01. Nevermore
02. Vanishing
03. To The Grave
04. Ditch
05. Omens
06. Gomorrah
07. Ill Designs
08. Grayscale
09. Denial Mechanism
10. September Song
Line-up
John Campbell – Bass
Mark Morton – Guitars
Willie Adler – Guitars
D. Randal Blythe – Vocals
Art Cruz – Drums
Website
https://www.lamb-of-god.com / https://www.facebook.com/lambofgod
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Dennis Eikenkötter
Add comment