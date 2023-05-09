CD Review: Neon Space Men - Twisted Mind

Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SIMPLY RED - Mönchengladbach 2023-07-12
- Preview DEICHKIND - Dortmund 2023-07-07
- Preview OWLS ‘n’ BATS FESTIVAL - Detmold 2023-07-01
- Preview PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT - Europe 2023
- Preview NIGHT OF THE PROMS - Dortmund 2023-12-02
- Preview CASTLE ROCK - Mühlheim an der Ruhr 2023
- Preview LOVECRAFT EXHIBITION (VERNISSAGE) - Solingen 2023-05-06
- Preview SKID ROW - Germany 2023
- Preview GUNS N’ ROSES - Mannheim 2023-07-03
- Preview BILLY GIBBONS - Leipzig 2023-06-23
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Varnok - Anthropogenic
- CD Review: Scenius - Chinese Room
- CD Review: Crimson Dawn - It Came From The Star
- Gallery: Crematory - Leipzig 2023
- Live Review: Electric Callboy - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- CD Review: Skeletal Family - Light From The Dark
- Live Review: Webb, The - Leeds 2023
- CD Review: Various Artists - UK Thrashers - Moshin’ The Roof On Vol. 4
- Live Review: Sabaton - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- Interview: Suicide Commando & Fïx8:Sëd8 - April 2023
- CD Review: Tytus - Roaming In Despair
- Live Review: Skillet - Esch sur Alzette 2023
- Interview: Sea of Sin - April 2023
- Gallery: Subway To Sally - Leipzig 2023
- CD Review: Vogon Poetry - The Guide
- Live Review: Heaven 17 - Mönchengladbach 2023
- CD Review: Wiegand - Pied Pipers
- Interview: Steelwing - April 2023
- CD Review: Sea of Sin - Tired of Chasing Ghosts
- Interview: Janosch Moldau - April 2023
Latest News
- HIGHERSENSE - New Album “A Place Called Home”
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Release last act of trilogy album “Atum” today
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - 3,400 guests open the festival season
- FOLKFIELD FESTIVAL 2023 - On the occasion of 25 years of SCHANDMAUL on July 7th and 8th, 2023 in Gelsenkirchen/ Amphitheater
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2023 - New bands & return to spring, postponed to March 2, 2024!
- VNV NATION - New Album “Electric Sun" out on 28 April 2023
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 - Marteria and other acts make the line-up perfect
- THE 69 EYES - New album “Death Of Darkness”
- MORPHOSE - First single “All Comes Back To You” from the upcoming album “The Open Shutter”
- GOV’T MULE - New album “Peace... Like A River” out June 16th 2023, first single
- METAL HAMMER PARADISE 2023 - First Bands announced
- NEON SPACE MEN - New single “Twisted Mind”
- HÖRNERFEST 2023 - Medieval, Folk and Pagan Open Air with Subway to Sally
- KISS - Special guests confirmed for the “End of the Road World Tour” 2023
- LEICHTMATROSE - New EP “Wir Kinder Vom Bahnhof Adamo” on May 5th, on tour with ASP
- JESUS ON EXTASY - Back after 10 years with new single “Wide Awake”
- GIRLS UNDER GLASS - Video “We Feel Alright” from the forthcoming new album “Backdraft” released
- ALISA FOX - Reveal debut video “Freedom”
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Timetable announced!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - 18 new international acts confirmed
.
Translate
CD Review: Neon Space Men - Twisted Mind
- Details
- Written by Aileen Ritter
-
Artist: Neon Space Men
Title: Twisted Mind
Genre: Synth Pop
Release Date: 13th April 2023
Label: self-released
Single Review
The German Synth Pop act NEON SPACE MEN released their second single ‘Twisted Mind’ from the upcoming debut album ‘Neon On My Naked Skin’ about three weeks ago. The single worked its way right into the DAC (German Alternative Charts) and into the Klangwald charts. In addition to a classic 80s extended version, there are also remixes by Rob Dust and MERRY CHICKLIT and a cover version of the DEPECHE MODE classic ‘Leave In Silence’.
The second single by NEON SPACE MEN is steeped in nostalgia and devotion, not only to the 80s, but above all to the science fiction genre. The cover artwork is already reminiscent of the image of a dystopian giant city that Blade Runner 1982 draws from the city of LA of 2019. And lines like “In this brand new place where I stand / I look for my creator, god and a friend” or “In future worlds where I can’t be / I’m waiting for salvation honestly” refer to Scott’s ‘Replicants’ and the plot of the film. “Quite an experience to live in fear, isn’t it. That’s what it is to be a slave.” These words are addressed by Replicant Roy Betty at his pursuer, Rick Deckard, before he saves his life. These words, spoken here by Jochen, fit seamlessly into the lyrics and reinforce the connection to Ridley Scott’s work. The melancholy and nostalgia of the movie as well as a certain proximity to VANGELIS’ soundtrack can also be felt musically. The melody sounds catchy and modern. Paired with Jochen’s soft vocals, this makes the song a very danceable up-tempo number.
The Extended Version, which is two and a half minutes longer, offers a few additional musical gimmicks without appearing fluffy or artificially stretched. Rob Dust’s remix seems to focus on the essentials. Olli’s backing vocals are more distorted, which creates additional atmosphere and fits the dystopian theme. The same applies to the quote spoken by Jochen that sounds even more like Roy Batty that way. For a moment I can almost see the “steel-blue eyed fallen king” Rutger Hauer standing on the roof in the pouring rain. In addition to the voice of Eva-Janina Haas, the MERRY CHICKLIT Remix adds cheeky dance sounds and a demanding bass line to the song. As a bonus there is the DEPECHE MODE cover ‘Leave In Silence’.
‘Twisted Mind’ is a beautiful, well-arranged Synth Pop song with intelligent lyrics that’s going to the legs and is fun.
Tracklist
01. Twisted Mind
02. Twisted Mind Rob Dust Remix
03. Twisted Mind Merry Chicklit Remix
04. Twisted Mind Extended
05. Leave in Silence (DEPECHE MODE cover)
Line-up
Jochen Miller - vocals, production
Oliver Messerschmidt - keyboard, backing vocals
Uwe Trümper - e-drums, backing vocals
Website
https://neonspacemen.com / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085271030821
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment