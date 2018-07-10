Live Review: Kaleo - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
9th July 2018
Kaleo
The name KALEO translates to “the sound” or “the voice” in Hawaiian. The group makes music that contains elements of American Southern Rock, Blues, Country and Folk - but they’re from Iceland. And on this evening, it was the first time in Luxembourg for the young men.
After a short change-over, KALEO entered the stage and started the evening with their hit ‘Broken Bones’. KALEO fits with their melancholy songs well to the current blues trend, from which artists like RAG'N'BONE MAN could already profit. The popularity of the band was quite noticeable. With hits such as ‘I Can’t Go On Without You’ or ‘Way Down We Go’, that many radio stations worldwide generously played all the time, it was clear that the most people only knew those songs. Which was in my eyes a pity, because there is so much more in that band than only those two songs. That they are not so long in the showbiz is also conspicuous. Singer Júlíusson takes quite a long time to warm up, and there was no real interaction with the audience.
Setlist
01. Broken Bones
02. I Can’t Go On Without You
03. All the Pretty Girls
04. Save Yourself
05. Alter Ego
06. Automobile
07. Hot Blood
08. No Good
09. Vor ì Vaglaskógi
10. Bang Bang (my Baby shot me down)
11. Backdoor
12. Ladies Man
13. Way Down We Go
---
14. Glass House
15. Roch'n'Roller
Rating
Music 7
Performance 5
Light 7
Sound 7
Total 6.5 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
