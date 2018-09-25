Live Review: Konni Kass - Hamburg 2018

917xfm Studiobühne, Hamburg, Germany
22nd September 2018
Konni Kass
The Nordic countries are rich on amazing talented musicians. Last year I had the chance to see one of my favourite singers EIVØR from the Faroe Islands in Hamburg for another time and she brought as support KONNI KASS with her on tour. The young singer with a heavenly soft and emotional voice totally fascinated me during the short support slot. So I was happy to see her and finally also her bandmates in September last year on their own tour. This time she had several gigs during the legendary indie Reeperbahn-Festival with its very own atmosphere. Trying to describe the kind of music that is created by KONNI KASS might include this: electronic, jazzy, indie and Nordic folk music. https://www.facebook.com/konnikassmusic
Music & Performance
The set at the 917Xfm Studiobühne war a small minimalistic gig that went live on the radio at the same time in a very personal atmosphere with just about 20 - 30 people in a small event room which made it very special. Konni and her bandmate Per appeared on stage for a very minimalistic, intense set. The setlist started with the beautiful hymn ‘Surrender’, full emotions, voluminous voice and clear sound, ending with an amazing saxophone solo. But the setlist was also full of surprises containing three new songs. The story about one of them - ‘Circles’ - was absolutely lovely. As the song was recorded in a small studio next to the producers tiny house at the sea (you could literally see everyone dream themselves away while Konni was telling the story), in an area with many sheep around, you could literally hear the sheep on the record. As Konni said, they even left some of them on the final record of the song with a bit of 80ies sound.
The song ‘Rain’ was introduced as a hymn to the Faroe Islands that are famous for much rain which led to some people giggling on their chairs as she said it in Hamburg, the city that is also famous for having many rainy days and actually we just “welcomed” stormy, rainy autumn back just a day before. The set ended with the timeless song called ‘Time’. You just need to listen to it on your own. It’s a song to dream yourself far away. Right after the concert a friend who joined me also said how great it is that the voice of KONNI KASS is even more amazing and powerful while being soft and absolutely clear during a live performance. One thing that makes the shows of KONNI KASS so special is that the is telling a short or a bit longer story about many of her songs, something that made the song or the creating process special or inspiration that led to creating the song. By doing this she creates a very special soft bond between the band, the song and the listener and that makes every single song very intense and personal to everyone in the venue.
Setlist
01. Surrender
02. I Was Saying (new)
03. Rain
04. Boy (new)
05. Circles (new)
06. Time
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Sep 25 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GRENNAN
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOPHIE HUNGER FESTSPIELE
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY ESQUE
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEH AUF QUEEN LIVE
|Tue Sep 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EVERLAST
|Wed Sep 26 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DARWIN DEEZ
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TANK AND THE BANGAS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RASMUS
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GRENNAN
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: XAVIER RUDD
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOPHIE HUNGER FESTSPIELE
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: S. CAREY
|Wed Sep 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TEQUILA AND THE SUNRISE GANG
|Thu Sep 27 @ 6:00AM - 11:00PM
(US) Festival: Gothic Cruise
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview METALLICA - Cologne 2019-06-13
- Preview LONG DISTANCE CALLING - "Boundless" Tour Part 2
- Preview THE RED PAINTINGS - Germany 2018
- Preview W-FEST - Amougies 2019
- Preview SCHILLER - New Album “Morgenstund” and German Arena Tour 2019
- Preview BRYAN FERRY - Germany 2019
- Preview DEAFHEAVEN - Esch sur Alzette 2018-09-23
- Preview LACUNA COIL - Leiden 2018-11-04
- Preview SAXON - Leipzig 2018-23-09
- Preview THE RASMUS - Wroclaw 2018-09-24
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2018
- Gallery: Pain Of Salvation - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 13 - Deutzen 2018 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Oberhausen 2018
- Live Review: Stoneman - Bochum 2018
- CD Review: Scarlet Dorn - Lack Of Light
- CD Review: Solar Fake - You Win. Who Cares?
- Live Review: U2 - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 2)
- Live Review: Prong - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Apocalyptica - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Wroclaw 2018
- Gallery: Invisible Limits & No More - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Sum41 - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Anna Calvi - Hunter
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Krefeld 2018
- CD Review: Unzucht - Akephalos
- Live Review: Incubus - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Sulpher - No One Will Ever Know
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 1)
Latest News
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
- LAIBACH - Announce New Album "The Sound Of Music"
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Festival is already fully booked!
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Details of upcoming album "Nótt eftir nótt" due in November via Artoffact Records
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - IN EXTREMO and many more bands announced!
- COPPELIUS - Live recording from the Opera “Kein Land so schön”
- MILOU & FLINT - Video Premier “Hey du” and new Album “blau über grün” on 7 Sept 2018
- AND THEN SHE CAME - New Album “Kaosystematiq” on 21st September 2018
.