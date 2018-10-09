Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2018
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Oct 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Autumn Moon Festival
Sat Oct 13 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Autumn Moon Festival
Sat Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LETZTE INSTANZ
Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
Fri Oct 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
Sat Oct 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Fri Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AND ONE
Fri Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(F) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
Sat Oct 27 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Warsaw Dark Electro Festival vol.3
Sat Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Kim Wilde - Bochum 2018

Details
kimwilde intro D4S5756 kleinZeche, Bochum, Germany
8th October 2018
Kim Wilde - “Here Come The Aliens” Tour 2018

Anyone who has ever seen KIM WILDE live knows what a fantastic show she conjures to the public with her awesome live band. The Pop legend knows after more than three decades in the business exactly what the audience expects from her. KIM WILDE loves to rock out with her fans! The “Here Come The Aliens” tour is therefore an absolute must for fans and lovers of the best pop music.

KIM WILDE conquered the music scene in 1981 with the worldwide hit ‘Kids In America’ and launched a breath-taking career with over 30 million albums sold, which brought her and her fans numerous hits before disappearing into musical immersion. 27 years later, she’s back in the stage light. Concerts were a meeting of and audience gown up with her and her music but also remained you in its head. The 57-year-old is wild and musically fitter than ever. http://www.kimwilde.com

kimwilde D4S5692 klein

Music & Performance
In the tight black shiny Glam Rock outfit with white fringes on the sleeves, the Pop queen sets out fast and rocking with a number of the new album, ‘Here Come The Aliens’. But though the ‘80s icon along with her band, in which as usually brother Ricky plays along, makes every effort to be modern and contemporary, she will inevitably be caught up in the evening by her previous hits. Wilde & Co. try to bring the titles to the attention of the visitors with two drums. The show effect of the male-occupied drum set on the left and the female-operated right is indisputable, only the musical added value is not always recognizable. The blonde whirlwind Wild with a mane blowing, thanks to the fans, can convince both visually and musically with a voice of power and intensity. Nevertheless, Aunt Kim is supported by niece Scarlett Wilde as background singer.

kimwilde D3S8228 klein

Already with the second song, ‘Water On Glass’, we go back to the beginning of her career and straight into the 80s. With ‘Never Trust a Stranger’ back to the year 1988 and with ‘Kandy Krush’ back into the present. Afterwards, the eagerly awaited keyboard sounds of the mega hit ‘Cambodia’ from ’82 bring the audience into nostalgic ecstasy. Entirely 80s, the keyboardist serves the portable version here. Wild swirls now without fringe jacket in riveted bustier. And even if she seems a bit out of breath with some announcements or the introduction of her band, the old and new songs are all perfectly sung. The following three new titles come out rocking but have little effect on the fans. So in the middle of the set it is kind of a little downer in the show… but maybe this was with intension to celebrate even more what’s to come. The acoustic presentation of two songs from the album ‘Close’ from 1988 is charming but not conducive to the mood. Two more electric titles of ‘Here Come The Aliens’ are also unfavourably placed. One of them is even presented in the overlong remix version, “available on the new deluxe album,” as Kim Wilde mentions.

kimwilde D4S5711 klein

But then the set takes another direction and latest during ‘Checkered Love’ the mood raises for good. Everyone is singing along now and it no longer holds anyone back. ‘You came’ is dedicated to the audience that has come back after all these years. Finally, her version of the old SUPREMES hit ‘You keep me hanging on’ follows. And Wilde does not let the 80s fans down and of course, after two more songs, she will sing off her trademark tune, ‘Kids In America’. All in all, this was a largely harmonious and sympathetic performance albeit with a little too much new material. There is Rock like ‘Yours’ Til the End’ or ‘Cyber Nation War’, but also ballads like ‘Solstice’ or even Funk like ‘Rosetta’. Summarising everything is well listenable and groovy. Satisfied faces with the mostly older kids, who were finally allowed to be young and wild again on this evening!

kimwilde D4S5722 klein

Setlist
01. Stereo Shot
02. Water on Glass
03. Never Trust a Stranger
04. Kandy Krush
05. Cambodia
06. Birthday
07. Yours ‘til the End
08. Solstice
09. Words Fell Down
10. Bladerunner
11. Hey Mr. Heartache (acoustic)
12. Four Letter Word (acoustic)
13. Rosetta
14. Cyber Nation War (Keyboard Warrior Mix Version)
15. View From a Bridge
16. Chequered Love
17. You Came
18. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (The Supremes cover)
19. 1969
---
20. Pop Don’t Stop
21. Kids In America

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 9
Light: 9
Total: 8.2 / 10

kimwilde D4S5743 klein

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)


You are here: Home Artists K-O Live Review: Kim Wilde - Bochum 2018