Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DODIE
Mon Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JONATHAN JEREMIAH
Mon Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAYDAY PARADE
Mon Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILD NOTHING
Mon Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ÁSGEIR
Mon Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EROS RAMAZOTTI
Mon Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ODETTE
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ODETTA HARTMANN
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE MIDNIGHT
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILD NOTHING
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAX GIESINGER
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEIFUR JAMES
Tue Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MIDAS FALL
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BESTE FREUNDINNEN
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: MADRUGADA
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAYDAY PARADE
Wed Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ODETTA HARTMANN

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Korpiklaani - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Details
KorpiklaaniKulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
21st February 2019
Korpiklaani - “Wayfarers & Warriors” Tour 2019 - Support: Turisas, Trollfest

On Thursday the Kulturfabrik was completely dedicated to the northern countries and their fairy tales and myths. From drinking and dancing trolls to nature-loving Finns. The reason for this was the “Wayfarers & Warriors” tour of KORPIKLAANI, which started this Thursday evening in Esch. As support the band had their compatriots from TURISAS and their Nordic neighbours from TROLLFEST on board.


Trollfest

TROLLFEST (stylized as TrollfesT) is a Norwegian Folk Metal band. The band released their first full-length album, ‘Willkommen Folk Tell Drekka Fest’, on the Solistitium Records label on 15 March 2005. The album name translates roughly to “Welcome Folk To The Drinking Feast” in English. Their second album, ‘Brakebein’ (2006), was released by Omvina on 24 May 2006.

Music & Performance
After entering the Kulturfabrik it was immediately noticeable: It was quite empty. However, TROLLFEST from Norway was definitely not discouraged by this. Unfortunately, they were half an hour late, which led that the small crowd got impatient bit by bit. But when they finally came on stage, they started the evening with many colourful balloons and hilarious outfits.

DSC 6651

Their amazing energy radiated through the whole crowd immediately. With their funny costumes, from cute princesses to kings, they set the tone with their first song ‘Fiøsnissens Fjaseri’. The creative use of LED lights in their outfits and instruments was visually also very well welcomed by the people. The second song, ‘Kjettaren mot strømmen’, was as energetic as the first one and brought the crowd to dance. The latter only could guess that their songs are about fun, celebrating and drinking even not by understanding the mixed troll language. The band interacted a lot with the audience by talking and throwing balloons and picks to the people. Musically, the popular BRITNEY SPEARS cover ‘Toxic’ and ‘Solskinnsmedisin’, better known as the cabana party song, were particularly convincing. For the latter, a polonaise was held through the Kulturfabrik. It was led by bassist Lodd Bolt, who wasn’t deterred from taking the crowd outside.

DSC 6630

You could tell that everyone had lots of fun! The energy was definitely there through the whole gig and the people were absolutely ready to welcome the next group.

Setlist
01. Fiøsnissens fjaseri
02. Kjettaren mot strømmen
03. Toxic (Britney Spears Cover)
04. Steel Sarah
05. Illsint
06. De the bukkene Berusa
07. Kaptein Kaos
08. Professor Otto
09. Deildegasten
10. Solskinnsmedisin
11. Espen Bin Askleladden
12. Helvetes hunden Garm

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8.5
Sound: 6.5
Lights: 7
Total: 7.3 / 10

  • DSC_6524
  • DSC_6528
  • DSC_6530
  • DSC_6537
  • DSC_6538
  • DSC_6544
  • DSC_6547
  • DSC_6557
  • DSC_6561
  • DSC_6564
  • DSC_6567
  • DSC_6569
  • DSC_6574
  • DSC_6578
  • DSC_6579
  • DSC_6591
  • DSC_6594
  • DSC_6596
  • DSC_6597
  • DSC_6599
  • DSC_6614
  • DSC_6615
  • DSC_6617
  • DSC_6618
  • DSC_6629


Turisas

TURISAS is a Finnish Metal band from Hämeenlinna. They were founded in 1997 by Mathias Nygård and Jussi Wickström, and named after an ancient Finnish god of war. TURISAS are a Folk Metal band, incorporating elements of Power Metal and Symphonic Metal along with frequent harsh vocals. TURISAS is known to play most of their solos on electric violin, as opposed to traditional guitar solos.

Music & Performance
Throughout Sweden - it was time to welcome the Finnish hero Metal heads TURISAS. They haven’t released a new album in six years, but probably something new is about to start. The band from Hämeenlinna had enough strong tracks in stock to entertain the crowd of the Kulturfabrik at Thursday night.

DSC 6837

The sextet around frontman Warlord Nygård, as always painted with black and red stripes, set off big: with a huge backdrop that shows the frontman in the style of an icon, epic intros and big melodies. It was clear, this band was more serious and heavier than their predecessors, which the crowd loved! Their painted faces brought a certain raw ambiance on the stage. On the second song, ‘A Potage to the Unkown’, the Zambian electric-violin-player Caitlin De Ville joined the band. Due to family reasons, violinist Olli Vänskä takes some time off from the band and will not be joining the band for this European Tour. For the next song, ‘We Ride Together’ which is a typically symphonic metal song, the audience was head banging from the start until the end and sang with a lot of fun! Besides these, there were also the well-known hits: ‘To Holmgard And Beyond’, ‘Battle Metal’ and an acoustic version of ‘The March Of The Varangian Guard’.

DSC 6829

At the end of the gig the BONEY M. cover song, ‘Rasputin’, formed a mood guarantor which the crowd celebrated with, singing along and bouncing along. For the Finns this was the confirmation that the crowd was perfectly warmed up for the headliner of the evening: KORPIKLAANI.

Setlist: (without engagement)
01. As Torches Rise
02. A Portage To The Unknown
03. To Holmgard And Beyond
04. We Ride Together
05. Hunting Pirates
06. Battle Metal
07. Five Hundred And One
08. The March of the Varangian Guard (Acoustic)
09. Stand Up and Fight
10. Rasputin (Boney M. cover)

Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 8
Sound: 7.5
Light: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10

  • DSC_6661
  • DSC_6683
  • DSC_6694
  • DSC_6695
  • DSC_6700
  • DSC_6701
  • DSC_6706
  • DSC_6723
  • DSC_6735
  • DSC_6745
  • DSC_6747
  • DSC_6768
  • DSC_6770
  • DSC_6783
  • DSC_6812
  • DSC_6814
  • DSC_6815
  • DSC_6817
  • DSC_6824
  • DSC_6829


Korpiklaani

KORPIKLAANI (Finnish: The Backwoods Clan) is a Folk Metal band from Finland who was formerly known as SHAMAANI DUO and SHAMAN. The band underwent another evolution in 2003, and SHAMAN became KORPIKLAANI (with only Järvelä and drummer Samu Ruotsalainen remaining from the last SHAMAN line-up), with the music style to a more conventional Folk Metal with Folk / Thrash vocals instead of yoiking. Shamániac had already featured a strong resemblance to the future KORPIKLAANI style. In fact, the song, ‘Vuola lávlla’, has the same music as the KORPIKLAANI song, ‘Beer Beer’.

DSC 6926

Music & Performance
The Kulturfabrik was still under the sign of Finland. The crowd was longing after the main band tonight and were thrilled as soon as they stepped on the stage. There was no sign of fatigue in the audience at all! KORPIKLAANI started the Folk Metal party in Finnish style with ‘Neito’. They also brought a lot of energy on stage and managed without a lot of effort to keep the audience responsive to their songs. The usual musk of frivolity and savagery had been subordinated to darker, more conservative melodies which was amazing. KORPIKLAANI texts are about nature, celebrating and of course alcohol. That’s why they wrote songs called ‘Vodka’ or ‘Tequila’. Most of the lyrics are Finnish, but there are also some songs in English, which makes singing and understanding a lot easier.

DSC 6921

The Finns encouraged the audience to join in and sing along, which worked without any problems with those easier songs. So time ran from song to song. The good mood from the beginning of the evening was there again and even more present and the party was more exuberant. This may had been due to the late hour and many litres of beer. One of the best things about watching this live show, was seeing that every member was moving around on stage with smiles on their faces. There really is no better experience than watching a fantastic band enjoy what they’re doing. Around 90 minutes, including the required encore, which KORPIKLAANI of course gave, they were on stage and formed the absolutely successful conclusion of an evening, which began with party atmosphere and ended so again.

DSC 6902

Setlist (without engagement)
01. Neito
02. Korpikuusen kyynel
03. Aallon Alla
04. Erämaan Ärjyt
05. Viinamäen mies
06. Juomamaa
07. Kallon malja
08. Pellervoinen
09. Sahti
10. Sillanrakentaja
11. Henkselipoika
12. Petoeläimen kuola
13. Wooden Pints
14. Beer Beer
15. Harmaja
16. Kotikonnut
16. Metsämies
17. Lempo
18. Kultanainen
19. Pilli on pajusta tehty
20. Tequila
21. Happy Little Boozer
22. Vodka

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 7.5
Light: 7.5
Total: 8 / 10

  • DSC_6839
  • DSC_6842
  • DSC_6852
  • DSC_6854
  • DSC_6855
  • DSC_6857
  • DSC_6861
  • DSC_6864
  • DSC_6871
  • DSC_6872
  • DSC_6877
  • DSC_6889
  • DSC_6893
  • DSC_6898
  • DSC_6902
  • DSC_6905
  • DSC_6911
  • DSC_6912
  • DSC_6921
  • DSC_6926

All Pictures by Elena Arens
You are here: Home Artists K-O Live Review: Korpiklaani - Esch sur Alzette 2019