Live Review: Korpiklaani - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg21st February 2019On Thursday the Kulturfabrik was completely dedicated to the northern countries and their fairy tales and myths. From drinking and dancing trolls to nature-loving Finns. The reason for this was the “Wayfarers & Warriors” tour of KORPIKLAANI, which started this Thursday evening in Esch. As support the band had their compatriots from TURISAS and their Nordic neighbours from TROLLFEST on board.TROLLFEST (stylized as TrollfesT) is a Norwegian Folk Metal band. The band released their first full-length album, ‘Willkommen Folk Tell Drekka Fest’, on the Solistitium Records label on 15 March 2005. The album name translates roughly to “Welcome Folk To The Drinking Feast” in English. Their second album, ‘Brakebein’ (2006), was released by Omvina on 24 May 2006.Music & PerformanceAfter entering the Kulturfabrik it was immediately noticeable: It was quite empty. However, TROLLFEST from Norway was definitely not discouraged by this. Unfortunately, they were half an hour late, which led that the small crowd got impatient bit by bit. But when they finally came on stage, they started the evening with many colourful balloons and hilarious outfits.Their amazing energy radiated through the whole crowd immediately. With their funny costumes, from cute princesses to kings, they set the tone with their first song ‘Fiøsnissens Fjaseri’. The creative use of LED lights in their outfits and instruments was visually also very well welcomed by the people. The second song, ‘Kjettaren mot strømmen’, was as energetic as the first one and brought the crowd to dance. The latter only could guess that their songs are about fun, celebrating and drinking even not by understanding the mixed troll language. The band interacted a lot with the audience by talking and throwing balloons and picks to the people. Musically, the popular BRITNEY SPEARS cover ‘Toxic’ and ‘Solskinnsmedisin’, better known as the cabana party song, were particularly convincing. For the latter, a polonaise was held through the Kulturfabrik. It was led by bassist Lodd Bolt, who wasn’t deterred from taking the crowd outside.You could tell that everyone had lots of fun! The energy was definitely there through the whole gig and the people were absolutely ready to welcome the next group.Setlist01. Fiøsnissens fjaseri02. Kjettaren mot strømmen03. Toxic (Britney Spears Cover)04. Steel Sarah05. Illsint06. De the bukkene Berusa07. Kaptein Kaos08. Professor Otto09. Deildegasten10. Solskinnsmedisin11. Espen Bin Askleladden12. Helvetes hunden GarmRatingMusic: 7Performance: 8.5Sound: 6.5Lights: 7Total: 7.3 / 10TURISAS is a Finnish Metal band from Hämeenlinna. They were founded in 1997 by Mathias Nygård and Jussi Wickström, and named after an ancient Finnish god of war. TURISAS are a Folk Metal band, incorporating elements of Power Metal and Symphonic Metal along with frequent harsh vocals. TURISAS is known to play most of their solos on electric violin, as opposed to traditional guitar solos.Music & PerformanceThroughout Sweden - it was time to welcome the Finnish hero Metal heads TURISAS. They haven’t released a new album in six years, but probably something new is about to start. The band from Hämeenlinna had enough strong tracks in stock to entertain the crowd of the Kulturfabrik at Thursday night.The sextet around frontman Warlord Nygård, as always painted with black and red stripes, set off big: with a huge backdrop that shows the frontman in the style of an icon, epic intros and big melodies. It was clear, this band was more serious and heavier than their predecessors, which the crowd loved! Their painted faces brought a certain raw ambiance on the stage. On the second song, ‘A Potage to the Unkown’, the Zambian electric-violin-player Caitlin De Ville joined the band. Due to family reasons, violinist Olli Vänskä takes some time off from the band and will not be joining the band for this European Tour. For the next song, ‘We Ride Together’ which is a typically symphonic metal song, the audience was head banging from the start until the end and sang with a lot of fun! Besides these, there were also the well-known hits: ‘To Holmgard And Beyond’, ‘Battle Metal’ and an acoustic version of ‘The March Of The Varangian Guard’.At the end of the gig the BONEY M. cover song, ‘Rasputin’, formed a mood guarantor which the crowd celebrated with, singing along and bouncing along. For the Finns this was the confirmation that the crowd was perfectly warmed up for the headliner of the evening: KORPIKLAANI.Setlist: (without engagement)01. As Torches Rise02. A Portage To The Unknown03. To Holmgard And Beyond04. We Ride Together05. Hunting Pirates06. Battle Metal07. Five Hundred And One08. The March of the Varangian Guard (Acoustic)09. Stand Up and Fight10. Rasputin (Boney M. cover)RatingMusic: 6Performance: 8Sound: 7.5Light: 8Total: 7.5 / 10KORPIKLAANI (Finnish: The Backwoods Clan) is a Folk Metal band from Finland who was formerly known as SHAMAANI DUO and SHAMAN. The band underwent another evolution in 2003, and SHAMAN became KORPIKLAANI (with only Järvelä and drummer Samu Ruotsalainen remaining from the last SHAMAN line-up), with the music style to a more conventional Folk Metal with Folk / Thrash vocals instead of yoiking. Shamániac had already featured a strong resemblance to the future KORPIKLAANI style. In fact, the song, ‘Vuola lávlla’, has the same music as the KORPIKLAANI song, ‘Beer Beer’.Music & PerformanceThe Kulturfabrik was still under the sign of Finland. The crowd was longing after the main band tonight and were thrilled as soon as they stepped on the stage. There was no sign of fatigue in the audience at all! KORPIKLAANI started the Folk Metal party in Finnish style with ‘Neito’. They also brought a lot of energy on stage and managed without a lot of effort to keep the audience responsive to their songs. The usual musk of frivolity and savagery had been subordinated to darker, more conservative melodies which was amazing. KORPIKLAANI texts are about nature, celebrating and of course alcohol. That’s why they wrote songs called ‘Vodka’ or ‘Tequila’. Most of the lyrics are Finnish, but there are also some songs in English, which makes singing and understanding a lot easier.The Finns encouraged the audience to join in and sing along, which worked without any problems with those easier songs. So time ran from song to song. The good mood from the beginning of the evening was there again and even more present and the party was more exuberant. This may had been due to the late hour and many litres of beer. One of the best things about watching this live show, was seeing that every member was moving around on stage with smiles on their faces. There really is no better experience than watching a fantastic band enjoy what they’re doing. Around 90 minutes, including the required encore, which KORPIKLAANI of course gave, they were on stage and formed the absolutely successful conclusion of an evening, which began with party atmosphere and ended so again.Setlist (without engagement)01. Neito02. Korpikuusen kyynel03. Aallon Alla04. Erämaan Ärjyt05. Viinamäen mies06. Juomamaa07. Kallon malja08. Pellervoinen09. Sahti10. Sillanrakentaja11. Henkselipoika12. Petoeläimen kuola13. Wooden Pints14. Beer Beer15. Harmaja16. Kotikonnut16. Metsämies17. Lempo18. Kultanainen19. Pilli on pajusta tehty20. Tequila21. Happy Little Boozer22. VodkaRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 7.5Light: 7.5Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens