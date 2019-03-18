Latest Raffles

Live Review: Kamelot - Bochum 2019

Details
kamelotKAM 643820190315KAM 6438Matrix, Bochum, Germany
15th March 2019
Kamelot - “Shadow Empire Tour” - Support: Visions Of Atlantis, Evergrey

The American Melodic Power Metal band KAMELOT released their twelfth output in April 2018, entitled ‘The Shadow Theory’, and is now on tour to introduce this album to their fans. Today is the turn of the Matrix in Bochum, which is almost sold out. The mood is really good and in the first rows a lot of female young people are present.


Visions Of Atlantis

It starts at 19:45 pm with VISIONS OF ATLANTIS and the charming singer Clementine Delauney from France. The lady is extremely tall, very slim, and greatly styled. The band is stylistically between Power Metal and Symphonic Metal, founded in 2000 and the current album, ‘The Deeper & The Dark’, is from 2018. The Austrians burn a real firework of hits and bring the Matrix right on tour. Singer Michele Guaitoli and Miss Delauney convince with their fantastic vocals, either solo or in duet. In the last third, Clementine ventures to a very gentle, quiet piece and is spitefully finicky. By the way, drummer Thomas Caser is one of the managing directors of the label Napalm Records. https://www.facebook.com/visionsofatlantisofficial

visionsVIS 618020190315VIS 6180

Setlist
01. The Deep & The Dark
02. New Dawn
03. Words Of War
04. Ritual Night
05. Grand Illusion
06. The Last Home
07. Return To Lemuria

  • visionsVIS_004620190315VIS_0046
  • visionsVIS_005220190315VIS_0052
  • visionsVIS_007120190315VIS_0071
  • visionsVIS_007320190315VIS_0073
  • visionsVIS_008220190315VIS_0082
  • visionsVIS_008820190315VIS_0088
  • visionsVIS_010920190315VIS_0109
  • visionsVIS_011920190315VIS_0119
  • visionsVIS_012120190315VIS_0121
  • visionsVIS_013220190315VIS_0132
  • visionsVIS_013620190315VIS_0136
  • visionsVIS_014020190315VIS_0140
  • visionsVIS_014320190315VIS_0143
  • visionsVIS_018920190315VIS_0189
  • visionsVIS_019820190315VIS_0198
  • visionsVIS_020420190315VIS_0204
  • visionsVIS_020520190315VIS_0205
  • visionsVIS_021220190315VIS_0212
  • visionsVIS_021620190315VIS_0216
  • visionsVIS_025020190315VIS_0250
  • visionsVIS_025420190315VIS_0254
  • visionsVIS_027520190315VIS_0275
  • visionsVIS_028620190315VIS_0286
  • visionsVIS_030320190315VIS_0303
  • visionsVIS_032220190315VIS_0322
  • visionsVIS_033520190315VIS_0335
  • visionsVIS_578720190315VIS_5787
  • visionsVIS_579020190315VIS_5790
  • visionsVIS_580520190315VIS_5805
  • visionsVIS_581420190315VIS_5814
  • visionsVIS_581720190315VIS_5817
  • visionsVIS_583820190315VIS_5838
  • visionsVIS_585720190315VIS_5857
  • visionsVIS_585920190315VIS_5859
  • visionsVIS_586320190315VIS_5863
  • visionsVIS_590220190315VIS_5902
  • visionsVIS_590320190315VIS_5903
  • visionsVIS_590920190315VIS_5909
  • visionsVIS_591120190315VIS_5911
  • visionsVIS_592020190315VIS_5920
  • visionsVIS_593720190315VIS_5937
  • visionsVIS_594320190315VIS_5943
  • visionsVIS_595520190315VIS_5955
  • visionsVIS_596120190315VIS_5961
  • visionsVIS_597920190315VIS_5979
  • visionsVIS_599620190315VIS_5996
  • visionsVIS_601320190315VIS_6013
  • visionsVIS_601620190315VIS_6016
  • visionsVIS_602320190315VIS_6023
  • visionsVIS_602920190315VIS_6029
  • visionsVIS_604620190315VIS_6046
  • visionsVIS_606220190315VIS_6062
  • visionsVIS_606420190315VIS_6064
  • visionsVIS_607320190315VIS_6073
  • visionsVIS_607620190315VIS_6076
  • visionsVIS_609120190315VIS_6091
  • visionsVIS_610020190315VIS_6100
  • visionsVIS_610920190315VIS_6109
  • visionsVIS_612720190315VIS_6127
  • visionsVIS_613120190315VIS_6131
  • visionsVIS_613820190315VIS_6138
  • visionsVIS_614120190315VIS_6141
  • visionsVIS_614220190315VIS_6142
  • visionsVIS_614720190315VIS_6147
  • visionsVIS_615320190315VIS_6153
  • visionsVIS_616420190315VIS_6164
  • visionsVIS_616620190315VIS_6166
  • visionsVIS_616920190315VIS_6169
  • visionsVIS_617620190315VIS_6176
  • visionsVIS_617820190315VIS_6178


Evergrey

The evening continues with the Swedish Progressive rockers EVERGREY. The origins of the band go back to 1993, when guitarist and singer Thomas S. Englund and Daniel Nöjd had only recorded demos together with the KING DIAMOND guitarist Andy LaRoque. This year, the twelfth album was released with ‘The Atlantic’. Over time, the Progressive Rock, which initially had parallels to DREAM THEATER, developed more and more in a dark, very metallic direction. And so the gig today is very punchy, full of power and peppered with an enormous amount of grooving. The fans are enthusiastic about it and one after the other, my sweaty hair slaps my face. https://www.facebook.com/Evergrey

evergreyEVE 632820190315EVE 6328

Setlist
01. A Silent Arc
02. Weightless
03. Distance
04. Passing Through
05. My Allied Ocean
06. All I Have
07. A Touch Of Blessing
08. King Of Errors

  • evergreyEVE_034120190315EVE_0341
  • evergreyEVE_034620190315EVE_0346
  • evergreyEVE_035920190315EVE_0359
  • evergreyEVE_037720190315EVE_0377
  • evergreyEVE_040520190315EVE_0405
  • evergreyEVE_041020190315EVE_0410
  • evergreyEVE_043420190315EVE_0434
  • evergreyEVE_044020190315EVE_0440
  • evergreyEVE_044220190315EVE_0442
  • evergreyEVE_046120190315EVE_0461
  • evergreyEVE_624520190315EVE_6245
  • evergreyEVE_625320190315EVE_6253
  • evergreyEVE_625820190315EVE_6258
  • evergreyEVE_627220190315EVE_6272
  • evergreyEVE_628220190315EVE_6282
  • evergreyEVE_629220190315EVE_6292
  • evergreyEVE_631120190315EVE_6311
  • evergreyEVE_632720190315EVE_6327
  • evergreyEVE_632820190315EVE_6328
  • evergreyEVE_632920190315EVE_6329


Kamelot

KAMELOT are a real power and vocalist Tommy Karevik captivates everyone, especially the girls in the front rows. He is great with voice and is supported in phases by Lauren Hart (ONCE HUMAN). The American growls sound like Alissa White-Gluz from ARCH ENEMY. In ‘Sacrimony’ Tommy gets surprisingly support from Clementine Delauney (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS). After ‘Amnesiac’ keyboarder Oliver Palotai duck and delivers a keyboard-drum battle with drummer Alex Landenburg who is barely recognizable behind the huge drum kit. The song selection is terrific. They start with the new ‘Phantom Divine’ and end with ‘Ministry’. In between there are a lot of classics like ‘Pandemonium’, ‘Veil Of Elysium’, ‘March Of Mephisto’, ‘Burn To Embrace’ or ‘Liar, Liar’. http://www.kamelot.com / https://www.facebook.com/kamelotofficial

kamelotKAM 663420190315KAM 6634

Setlist
01. Intro: Knight's March
02. Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) (with Lauren Hart)
03. Rule the World
04. Insomnia
05. The Great Pandemonium
06. When the Lights are Down
07. Veil of Elysium
08. End of Innocence
09. Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)
10. March of Mephisto (with Lauren Hart)
11. Center of the Universe (with Lauren Hart)
12. Keyboard and Drum Performance (Oliver & Alex)
13. Manus Dei
14. Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife) (With Clémentine Delauney & Lauren Hart)
15. Burns to Embrace
16. Forever
---
17. Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)
18. Outro: Ministrium (Shadow Key)

  • kamelotKAM_048920190315KAM_0489
  • kamelotKAM_050520190315KAM_0505
  • kamelotKAM_051020190315KAM_0510
  • kamelotKAM_051320190315KAM_0513
  • kamelotKAM_055120190315KAM_0551
  • kamelotKAM_055720190315KAM_0557
  • kamelotKAM_056820190315KAM_0568
  • kamelotKAM_057820190315KAM_0578
  • kamelotKAM_058120190315KAM_0581
  • kamelotKAM_058420190315KAM_0584
  • kamelotKAM_059620190315KAM_0596
  • kamelotKAM_059720190315KAM_0597
  • kamelotKAM_060620190315KAM_0606
  • kamelotKAM_062020190315KAM_0620
  • kamelotKAM_064020190315KAM_0640
  • kamelotKAM_069620190315KAM_0696
  • kamelotKAM_071320190315KAM_0713
  • kamelotKAM_072620190315KAM_0726
  • kamelotKAM_073120190315KAM_0731
  • kamelotKAM_073820190315KAM_0738
  • kamelotKAM_076020190315KAM_0760
  • kamelotKAM_076620190315KAM_0766
  • kamelotKAM_079120190315KAM_0791
  • kamelotKAM_079820190315KAM_0798
  • kamelotKAM_080620190315KAM_0806
  • kamelotKAM_081220190315KAM_0812
  • kamelotKAM_082320190315KAM_0823
  • kamelotKAM_082520190315KAM_0825
  • kamelotKAM_083320190315KAM_0833
  • kamelotKAM_084120190315KAM_0841
  • kamelotKAM_086020190315KAM_0860
  • kamelotKAM_086520190315KAM_0865
  • kamelotKAM_087320190315KAM_0873
  • kamelotKAM_088720190315KAM_0887
  • kamelotKAM_089420190315KAM_0894
  • kamelotKAM_090020190315KAM_0900
  • kamelotKAM_092620190315KAM_0926
  • kamelotKAM_094220190315KAM_0942
  • kamelotKAM_094420190315KAM_0944
  • kamelotKAM_094620190315KAM_0946
  • kamelotKAM_096220190315KAM_0962
  • kamelotKAM_096720190315KAM_0967
  • kamelotKAM_097320190315KAM_0973
  • kamelotKAM_097620190315KAM_0976
  • kamelotKAM_098620190315KAM_0986
  • kamelotKAM_099420190315KAM_0994
  • kamelotKAM_099720190315KAM_0997
  • kamelotKAM_100420190315KAM_1004
  • kamelotKAM_638920190315KAM_6389
  • kamelotKAM_641920190315KAM_6419
  • kamelotKAM_643820190315KAM_6438
  • kamelotKAM_646920190315KAM_6469
  • kamelotKAM_648420190315KAM_6484
  • kamelotKAM_649720190315KAM_6497
  • kamelotKAM_656020190315KAM_6560
  • kamelotKAM_656720190315KAM_6567
  • kamelotKAM_657420190315KAM_6574
  • kamelotKAM_658420190315KAM_6584
  • kamelotKAM_659120190315KAM_6591
  • kamelotKAM_659220190315KAM_6592
  • kamelotKAM_660420190315KAM_6604
  • kamelotKAM_661520190315KAM_6615
  • kamelotKAM_661720190315KAM_6617
  • kamelotKAM_662420190315KAM_6624
  • kamelotKAM_662720190315KAM_6627
  • kamelotKAM_663120190315KAM_6631
  • kamelotKAM_663420190315KAM_6634
  • kamelotKAM_667120190316KAM_6671
  • kamelotKAM_670420190316KAM_6704
  • kamelotKAM_670720190316KAM_6707

All Pictures by Andreas Gey
