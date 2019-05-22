Latest Raffles

Live Review: Katatonia - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Details
KatatoniaRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
20th May 2019
Katatonia - “Night Comes Down Over Europe - 10th Anniversary NITND Tour 2019”

It rarely happens that a band plays an entire album in full length at a concert. But KATATONIA did. After a longer break the quintet was finally on tour again. The “Night Comes Down Over Europe - 10th Anniversary NITND Tour 2019” started on Monday evening at the Rockhal.

Music & Performance
It’s been a decade since the Swedish band KATATONIA released ‘Night Is The New Day’. Even though the rocky-metallic parts of the songs have been further reduced, ‘Night Is The New Day’ still has some real classics to offer. For example the antithesis ‘Onwards In The Battle’, a really melancholic and wistful song, which reveals a true depth and with which the sung battle seems to be lost from the beginning. Or ‘Liberation’, a track that despite its emotionality scores with its baroque musical intensity and rough hardness. ‘The Promise Of Deceit’ proves that skilfully used keyboards are able to wrest a melancholy atmosphere from alternative dark Rock into the Rockhal.

DSC 1039

‘Nephilim’ plays at times with a disturbing diabolical infernality that is contrasted with various facets of thoughtfulness. It then becomes even more suffering, sadder, more longing in ‘New Night’. And also here the songwriting comes along with a tremendous complexity, that with every listening new nuances are to be discovered. There is a picturesque lamentation song with ‘Inheritance’, although hopeful shimmer shines through again and again. ‘Day And The Shade’ might still be familiar to the older ones of the audience from MTV or other music stations, especially as it was often played there in alternative rock shows at that time.

DSC 1057

Even ten years after its release, ‘Night Is The New Day’ is still a musical jewel that sparkles like on the first day. KATATONIA has never been more fragile, melancholic, emotional and melancholic. And the less of hardness was balanced by more of profound intensity, melancholic longing and playful complexity.

Setlist
01. Forsaker
02. The Longest Year
03. Idle Blood
04. Onward Into Battle
05. Liberation
06. The Promise of Decet
07. Nephilim
08. New Night
09. Inheritance
10. Day and then the Shade
11. Departer
---
12. Lethean
13. Old Hearts Falls
14. July
15. Night Comes Down

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10

All Pictures by Elena Arens
