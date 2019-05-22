Live Review: Katatonia - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
20th May 2019
Katatonia - “Night Comes Down Over Europe - 10th Anniversary NITND Tour 2019”
It rarely happens that a band plays an entire album in full length at a concert. But KATATONIA did. After a longer break the quintet was finally on tour again. The “Night Comes Down Over Europe - 10th Anniversary NITND Tour 2019” started on Monday evening at the Rockhal.
Music & Performance
It’s been a decade since the Swedish band KATATONIA released ‘Night Is The New Day’. Even though the rocky-metallic parts of the songs have been further reduced, ‘Night Is The New Day’ still has some real classics to offer. For example the antithesis ‘Onwards In The Battle’, a really melancholic and wistful song, which reveals a true depth and with which the sung battle seems to be lost from the beginning. Or ‘Liberation’, a track that despite its emotionality scores with its baroque musical intensity and rough hardness. ‘The Promise Of Deceit’ proves that skilfully used keyboards are able to wrest a melancholy atmosphere from alternative dark Rock into the Rockhal.
‘Nephilim’ plays at times with a disturbing diabolical infernality that is contrasted with various facets of thoughtfulness. It then becomes even more suffering, sadder, more longing in ‘New Night’. And also here the songwriting comes along with a tremendous complexity, that with every listening new nuances are to be discovered. There is a picturesque lamentation song with ‘Inheritance’, although hopeful shimmer shines through again and again. ‘Day And The Shade’ might still be familiar to the older ones of the audience from MTV or other music stations, especially as it was often played there in alternative rock shows at that time.
Even ten years after its release, ‘Night Is The New Day’ is still a musical jewel that sparkles like on the first day. KATATONIA has never been more fragile, melancholic, emotional and melancholic. And the less of hardness was balanced by more of profound intensity, melancholic longing and playful complexity.
Setlist
01. Forsaker
02. The Longest Year
03. Idle Blood
04. Onward Into Battle
05. Liberation
06. The Promise of Decet
07. Nephilim
08. New Night
09. Inheritance
10. Day and then the Shade
11. Departer
---
12. Lethean
13. Old Hearts Falls
14. July
15. Night Comes Down
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALL TVVINS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRUTUS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAINT AGNES
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRIXIE WHITLEY
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
|Wed May 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FINN
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE PLOT IN YOU
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GET UP KIDS
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YONAKA
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WARBLY JETS
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOCKFLÖTE DES TODES
|Thu May 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DANIEL NORGREN
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri May 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LIVING THEORY - LINKIN PARK TRIBUTE
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA - Königstein 2019-07-06
- Preview THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH - Cologne 2019-06-07
- Preview POWERWOLF - Leipzig 2019-06-14
- Preview SLAYER - Leipzig 2019-06-13
- Preview THE ULTIMATE SUMMERBLAST FESTIVAL - Trier 2019-08-17
- Preview ROCKO DEL SCHLACKO - Püttlingen 2019
- Preview TRIVIUM - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-30
- Preview SLASH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-25
- Preview THREE DAYS GRACE - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-21
- Preview ANTHRAX - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-18
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Hellacopters, The - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Rammstein - Rammstein
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Amityville 2019
- CD Review: Dead Can Dance - Dionysus
- Gallery: Samael - Jena 2019
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Grand Magus - Wolf God
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weissenhäuser Strand 2019 (Day 1)
- Gallery: Disturbed - Cologne 2019
- Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Tarja Turunen - Wroclaw 2019
- CD Review: Memoriam - For The Fallen
- CD Review: Minuit Machine - Infrarouge
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Retrojunkies - Neuland 1.0
- CD Review: Enforcer - Zenith
- Live Review: Ljungblut - Porsgrunn & Bergen 2019
- CD Review: Amnistia - Black Halo
- CD Review: Immolation - Atonement
- Live Review: Donots - Düsseldorf 2019
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - The readings and more
- ROCK AM RING AND ROCK IM PARK - The new Apps are finally here!
- BARONESS - Release “Throw me an Anchor” and announce European tour dates
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Shows off with further readings, shows and scientific topic
- T.O.Y. - New song “Silent Soldiers/ Fragile” premiers on 31 May 2019, 18:00
- NEW MODEL ARMY - New studio album “From Here” on Aug 23rd via earMusic & Huge UK & European Tour
- COPPELIUS - “Krabat”… since one opera is not enough!
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
- GOLDEN APES - New album “Kasbek” will be released on 7th of June, 2019 by Aenaos Records
- SEA OF SIN - "Unbroken" out 3rd May 2019
- LJUNGBLUT - Releases New Single Ahead Of Exclusive Dates
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2019 - 150,000 fans are coming!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WHITE LIES, TANGERINE DREAM and many more bands confirmed!
- DESERTER - Just released “Europa!” on 12 April 2019
- DRAB MAJESTY - ‘Narcissus and Echo’ in the Digital Age
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Full line-up announced!
- LEA PORCELAIN - New Video and Tour!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - Distribution of bands per day is fixed
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL 2019 - Festival Information
- ROCKHARZ OPEN AIR 2019 - The nine last bands, billing complete
.