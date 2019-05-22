Live Review: Katatonia - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg20th May 2019It rarely happens that a band plays an entire album in full length at a concert. But KATATONIA did. After a longer break the quintet was finally on tour again. The “Night Comes Down Over Europe - 10th Anniversary NITND Tour 2019” started on Monday evening at the Rockhal.Music & PerformanceIt’s been a decade since the Swedish band KATATONIA released ‘Night Is The New Day’. Even though the rocky-metallic parts of the songs have been further reduced, ‘Night Is The New Day’ still has some real classics to offer. For example the antithesis ‘Onwards In The Battle’, a really melancholic and wistful song, which reveals a true depth and with which the sung battle seems to be lost from the beginning. Or ‘Liberation’, a track that despite its emotionality scores with its baroque musical intensity and rough hardness. ‘The Promise Of Deceit’ proves that skilfully used keyboards are able to wrest a melancholy atmosphere from alternative dark Rock into the Rockhal.‘Nephilim’ plays at times with a disturbing diabolical infernality that is contrasted with various facets of thoughtfulness. It then becomes even more suffering, sadder, more longing in ‘New Night’. And also here the songwriting comes along with a tremendous complexity, that with every listening new nuances are to be discovered. There is a picturesque lamentation song with ‘Inheritance’, although hopeful shimmer shines through again and again. ‘Day And The Shade’ might still be familiar to the older ones of the audience from MTV or other music stations, especially as it was often played there in alternative rock shows at that time.Even ten years after its release, ‘Night Is The New Day’ is still a musical jewel that sparkles like on the first day. KATATONIA has never been more fragile, melancholic, emotional and melancholic. And the less of hardness was balanced by more of profound intensity, melancholic longing and playful complexity.Setlist01. Forsaker02. The Longest Year03. Idle Blood04. Onward Into Battle05. Liberation06. The Promise of Decet07. Nephilim08. New Night09. Inheritance10. Day and then the Shade11. Departer---12. Lethean13. Old Hearts Falls14. July15. Night Comes DownRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 7.5 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens