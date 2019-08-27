Live Review: Mando Diao - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg25th August 2019With songs like ‘Dance with Somebody’, MANDO DIAO have impressed many fans in the last twenty years. That the Swedish band can still enthuse even after such a long time, they proved in 2017 with their eighth studio album ‘Good Times’. During their summer tour the five guys made a little stop in Luxembourg.The statistics are an impressive resume of productivity. Since 2002 MANDO DIAO has released seven studio albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. The album ‘Infruset’ in 2013 was a cultural phenomenon in Sweden, selling 4x platinum, #1 for 17 weeks and the single ‘Infruset’ was on “Svenkstoppen” for 167 weeks with 86 at #1. In their career they have played more than 1,500 concerts in more than 30 countries and have headlined major festivals throughout the world. Their videos have gone viral with tens of millions of views on YouTube. They have released both a B-side and Greatest Hits collections and even an MTV Unplugged album. Many of their contemporary bands have come and gone but MANDO DIAO has continued to reach new heights and re-define popular music. MANDO DIAO is known for its classic rock and roll sound. For them music is a craftwork as they each play several instruments, are producers and songwriters. They started their career drawing heavy influences from rhythm and blues, tHE BEATLES, THE ROLLING STONES and THE KINKS. As they developed they took in more Pop and Dance themes, but have always maintained the energy and attitude of early rock and roll paired with Björn’s unmistakable soulful voice. Constant touring with their energetic performances has established MANDO DIAO as an international headliner.Music & PerformanceWith a few minutes delay the Swedes entered the stage to open immediately with ‘All The Things’ from their current album. How well the Swedes felt on stage was immediately obvious. The interplay of the band caught the eye, but also singer Björn Dixgård, who always brought the rest of the band into focus. The Swedes put a lot of energy into the whole set and you could see the fun and the passionate devotion to the music. The energy of the audience unfortunately didn’t do the band justice. But maybe this was due to the fact that the audience was rather influenced by an older generation. Curse and blessing at the same time: neither annoying crowd or screeching, nor complete concert recordings via smartphone. The mood was still not particularly euphoric towards the end, and unfortunately there was often no singing along or a lot of movement. Singer Björn Dixgård’s voice was perfectly accompanied by the instrument and harmonized impressively. The setlist was well arranged: The songs of the new album were well integrated so that the transitions were quite harmonious. From the old classics like ‘Long Before Rock’n’Roll’ or ‘Gloria’ to new hits like ‘Shake’ or ‘Good Times’ everything was included. Especially striking was the staging of these: Also the new, rather pop sounding songs of the current album sounded much like rocking live!MANDO DIAO are really recommended live. Their show is kept simple, but that achieves even more effect. The fact that a lot has changed within the band since the last albums is not noticeable at all and the Swedes have conjured up a good mixture of energy, “joie de vivre” and fun on stage.Setlist01. Intro02. All The Things03. White Wall04. Long Before Rock‘n‘Roll05. You Got Nothing On Me06. Shake07. Good Times08. Sweet Wet Dreams09. Gloria10. Forgive Forget11. Dancing All The Way To Hell12. He Can’t Control You13. One Two Three14. Ochrasy15. Voices On The Radio16. Mr Moon17. Sweet Ride18. One Last Fire19. Down In The Past---20. Black Saturday21. Dance With SomebodyRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 9Light. 8Total. 8.3 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens