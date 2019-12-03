Live Review: Motionless In White - Hamburg 2019

Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany26th November 2019Something dark & heavy was coming towards Hamburg that Tuesday night - MOTIONLESS IN WHITE were about to hit the stage and the queue in front of Markthalle was huge when I arrived there regardless it was just 6 pm. Together with special guests SKOLD that promised to become a huge evening.SKOLD are Tim Skold - well-known as former guitarist of MARILYN MANSON, also from KMFDM and here with his own project - SKOLD. Live on stage SKOLD are also Nero Bellum (PSYCLON NINE) and Jon Siren (IAMX). The latest album ‘Never Is Now’ was released in 2019. https://www.facebook.com/skoldofficial/Music & PerformanceSuch an intense performance! Never seen SKOLD live before and oh my… I became more and more impressed with every song that they played. Gloomy, calmer, slower songs that crawl almost unseen under the skin just to increase the excitement and cause an emotional explosion the moment you expect it the least.As someone who has listened excessively to MARILYN MANSON in the 2000s - the references are obvious, but please don’t get me wrong - it sounds much deeper, darker and the live performance is so much more intense and energetic than the MANSON shows I happened to see. Much less “show”, a lot more darkness and focus on the music. Definitely one of the best “support” acts I’ve ever seen and discovered. What a start to the evening. And with every song that SKOLD played the crowd got more and more enthusiastic about them until the fulminant end with ‘Anarchy’.Setlist01. Triumph Of The Will02. I Will Not Forget03. Tonight04. Small World05. Remember06. Roses07. Don’t Pray For Me08. Angel Of Noise09. Better The Devil10. AnarchyRatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Light: 10Sound: 9Total: 9.5 / 10MOTIONLESS IN WHITE - with huge crowds of fans in the USA and all over the world a band that is big in the business and uniting fans of Dark Metal and Metalcore. With their new album ‘Disguise’ they are currently on ‘The Disguise Tour’ in Europe and Russia and will continue next year with the ‘Diseased And Disguised Tour’ in the USA. https://www.facebook.com/pg/motionlessinwhiteMusic & PerformanceFirst things first - what an incredibly energy blew towards the stage from the crowd - the reaction when the band finally entered the stage was bombastic and pretty mind-blowing from the audience. So was the band energy on stage - almost no second that Chris Motionless was standing still, neither did the rest of the band. A crushing show with endless power. Moshpits, never-ending stage-diving action and extremely loaded, partying atmosphere.Chris thanked the audience for such a warm and enthusiastic welcome. As he said, they played at the Markthalle venue some years ago as support and the audience didn’t react to them at all. Seeing the crazy reactions now, it’s really hard to imagine it has been this way. The gratitude for the current reactions was great, and with a wink Chris said “but I never forgot how you have been back then”. But past is past, and the present kicked ass. During some of the songs Chris came down into the pit and just stood almost into the crowd while singing the front row fans were obviously very happy about it and so was he: “I am going to hang out with you guys the rest of the fucking show. That was fun!” Indeed, that looked like a lot of fun.18 songs, 90 minutes of Horror and Dark Rock and Metal - emotional lyrics, destroying melodies, a crowd and a band that both just have a lot of fun together like tomorrow would be a Sunday. That show stood for itself and proved the success of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE being well deserved. With ‘Eternally Yours’ the evening ended emotional, intense and strong as the whole evening has been.Setlist01. Undead Ahead II02. Necessary Evil03. Reincarnate04. Soft05. Disguise06. Brand New Numb07. Rats08. Voices09. Headache10. Catharsis11. Code12. Sick13. Puppets14. 57015. Break The Cycle16. Death Inc.17. Devils Night18. Eternally YoursRatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9.3 / 10All pictures by Nastja Iz