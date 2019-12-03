Live Review: Nek - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
30th November 2019
Nek - European Tour 2019
On the last November day, NEK performed in the Grand-Duchy due to his series of live events in major cities in Europe. It was an opportunity for all his Luxembourgish fans to listen to the songs of the new album live and the hits that over twenty-five years of career have conquered audiences around the world. The Rockhal was thrilled for this magical and Italian evening.
NEK is the stage name of Italian singer/ songwriter Filippo Neviani who took to music at an early age, learning both guitar and drums at age of nine. By the late 1980s he was enjoying success on the Italian club circuit with two different bands, the country-influenced WINCHESTER and the soft rock group WHITE LADY. His solo debut, and first release under the NEK moniker, was released in 1992 and over the course of the next five years, his reputation and fan base increased with the release of two more LPs. After signing with WEA in 1997 he took part in the Sanremo Music Festival where his song ‘Laura non C’è’ became a break-out hit. The song was included on his fourth album, ‘Lei, Gli Amici e Tutto Il Resto’, which became an international hit throughout Europe as well as Latin America thanks to his Spanish-language version. During his career he has released thirteen studio albums and forty-eight singles, which include hits ‘Sei solo tu’, ‘Almeno stavolta’, ‘Lascia che io sia’, ‘Instabile’, ‘La voglia che non-vorrei’, and it has been reported that he has sold over 10 million records.
Music & Performance
On time and alone on his guitar, NEK welcomed the full club of the Rockhal. With ‘Tu sei, tu sai’ and ‘Cuori in tempesta’ he showed that he didn’t need much to excite crowds. His unmistakable voice filled the room immediately. It followed ‘Vivere Senza te’ and when suddenly the band starts to play with a lot of power, it was clear: NEK can switch immediately - from ballad to rock. Filippo Neviani presented himself as a charming entertainer and chatted mischievously with his fans. He underlined how important they were to him and how much he appreciated their great support. Every now and then he also spoke a few words in French so that everyone could really understand him.
Songs like ‘Fatti avanti amore’, ‘Sei grande’, ‘Cosa ci ha fatto l’amore’, ‘Unici’ and ‘Se telefonade...’ were also on the setlist and were very welcomed by the audience. On ‘Cosa ci ha fatto l’amore’ he asked for light and the audience lit up the Rockhal with hundreds of smartphones. What a beautiful sight! In general, the audience was in a good mood on this Saturday evening. Often they proved to be very text-safe and sang loudly with NEK. Of course ‘Laura non C’è’ could not be missing and the audience clapped, danced and grooved along. This song was the 47-year-old’s biggest hit in 1997 so it was an absolute to-do to play this masterpiece. Even after almost two hours without a break, NEK was still really in motion and danced, jumped and whirled on the stage. He masters his craft and convinces all along the line.
Setlist
01. Tu sei, tu sai
02. Cuori in tempesta
03. Vivere senza te
04. La storia del mondo
05. Cielo e terra
06. Fatti avanti amore
07. Dimmi cos’è
08. Sei grande
09. Se una regola c’è
10. Sul treno
11. Differente
12. Mi farò trovare pronto
13. Ci sei tu
14. Vulnerabile
15. Cosa ci ha fatto l’amore
16. Freud / Rock DJ
17. Uno di questi giorni
18. Nella stanza 26
19. Unici
20. Musica sotto le bombe
21. Alza la radio
22. Laura non c’è
23. Attimi
24. Se telefonando...(Mina cover)
25. Lascia che io sia
26. Almeno stavolta
27. Se io non avessi te
---
28. E da qui
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Sound: 9
Light: 9
Total: 8.5/10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SARAH MCCOY
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLUTCH
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMO DRIVE
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TONBANDGERÄT
|Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAKE
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PRATEEK KUHAD
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHACKE ONE & MC BOMBER
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALLI NEUMANN
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DUNCAN LAURENCE
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JESSE MARCHANT
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FAIM
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAHALIA
|Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DAN REED NETWORK
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PAROV STELAR
|Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: COVENANT
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsiniki 2019-12-14
- Preview IC3PEAK - Berlin 2020-04-19
- Preview LINEA ASPERA - Leipzig 2020-01-18
- Preview AFTER THE BURIAL - Karlsruhe 2020-02-28
- Preview THY ART IS MURDER - Oberhausen 2020-02-22
- Preview NORTHLANE - Luxembourg City 2019-12-19
- Preview GHOST - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-17
- Preview INSOMNIUM - Luxembourg City 2019-12-12
- Preview AMON AMARTH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-02
- Preview DORO - Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Void Vator - Stranded EP
- Live Review: Eisfabrik - Hamburg 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Jan Korbach from Neànder
- CD Review: Sonorus7 - Acid Pops
- Live Review: Die Krupps- Manchester 2019
- Gallery: Insomnium - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Sjöblom - A Victory Of Love EP
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: MajorVoice - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Jinjer - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Violet Raymoor - Divchina-Morok and Favn
- Gallery: Delain - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Saint Petersburg 2019
- Live Review: Greta van Fleet - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Munich 2019 (2)
- Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Blessed Black - Beyond the Crimson Throne
- CD Review: Mystic Prophecy - Metal Division
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Niralet EP
- CD Review: Chemikill - Edge of Wasteland
Latest News
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
.