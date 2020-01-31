Live Review: Kettcar - Düsseldorf 2020

Stahlwerk, Düsseldorf, Germany26th January 2020With the “Und das geht so” tour, KETTCAR once again say goodbye to the music scene for an indefinite period of time and grant themselves a break. But before the five guys from Hamburg go undercover, they presented songs from their last album ‘Ich vs. Wir’ and their previous albums on a total of eight dates. We were allowed to see the band on the second night of the tour in Düsseldorf.The support act SCHROTTGRENZE was allowed to perform for a whole 40 minutes. The German Indie Rock band with singer and guitarist Alex Tsitsigias, founded in 1994, has been back in business since 2016 after breaking up 10 years ago. Last year they released their eighth album ‘Alles zerpflücken’. SCHROTTGRENZE left a very good impression. Alex Tsitsigias performed as drag queen Saskia Lavaux and clearly drew all attention. But that shouldn’t distract from the music as the band’s indie rock is absolutely convincing. https://www.schrottgrenze.de / https://www.facebook.com/schrottgrenzeSetlist01. Glitzer Auf Beton02. Life Is Queeer03. January Boy04. Traurige Träume05. Am gleichen Meer06. Fotolabor07. Lied vom Schnee08. Mensch am Punkt09. Fernglas10. Alles zerpflücken11. SterneRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10In 2017, after a long hiatus, it was ‘Ich vs. Wir’. And it was urgently necessary that KETTCAR appeared on the scene again out of nowhere at that time and challenged society to take a closer look. Sold out halls, enthusiastic fans and critics attested the Hamburg rock band that they simply still know how it’s done. Exactly this is also the motto of their next tour. With the live album ‘... und das geht so’ they review the impressions of the last years and announce a new break at the same time. http://www.kettcar.net / https://www.facebook.com/kettcarMusic & PerformanceWith ‘Volle Distanz’ from the debut album ‘Du Und Wieviel Von Deinen Freunden’, the men around singer and guitarist Marcus Wiebusch started almost quietly. But that didn’t harm the atmosphere in the Stahlwerk in Düsseldorf. The audience in the sold-out club was at the band’s side from the first note on and sang along enthusiastically. This was especially noticeable in the more quiet songs like ‘Volle Distanz’. In the following two hours, the Hamburg band picked out the highlights of their discography and kept the mood high. No doubt about it: With songs like ‘Money Left To Burn’, ‘Sommer 89’, ‘48 Stunden’, ‘Balkon gegenüber’ or ‘Landungsbrücken raus’ the Hamburg guys have a home game in every club in Germany.Besides songs from the KETTCAR discography, the band also performed two songs from the solo album of frontman Marcus Wiebusch. And of course among these songs was ‘Der Tag wird kommen’, an important song which is a strong statement against homophobia (using the example of a homosexual footballer). Between the songs, KETTCAR were as charming and funny as ever. Besides Marcus Wiebusch, it was mainly bassist Reimer Bustorff who was looking for the contact to the audience. Again and again the bassist amused the fans with stories of his life. On a negative note, the light show was far from perfect as it was consistently focused on Marcus Wiebusch. Only the frontman was in the light, his band members remained in the dark almost throughout the entire set. So at times it seemed more like a Marcus Wiebusch concert than a KETTCAR gig. And, last but not least, the sound was okay, but by no means outstanding.All in all, the memory of a great gig with one of the best and most important bands in Germany remains.Setlist01. Volle Distanz02. Money Left to Burn03. Benzin und Kartoffelchips04. Sommer '89 (Er schnitt Löcher in den Zaun)05. Wagenburg06. Rettung07. 48 Stunden08. Balu09. Palo Alto10. Nur einmal rächen11. Balkon gegenüber12. Der Tag wird kommen13. Ankunftshalle14. Im Taxi weinen15. Den Revolver entsichern16. Auf den billigen Plätzen17. Landungsbrücken raus---18. Trostbrücke Süd19. Kein Außen mehr20. Deiche---21. Mein Skateboard kriegt mein ZahnarztRatingMusic: 10Performance: 9Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by André Wilms