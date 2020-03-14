Live Review: Kadavar - Esch sur Alzette 2020

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg11th March 2020Wednesday evening at the Escher Kulturfabrik. Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic and a concert during the week, the fans didn’t miss the chance to join the German trio. Much to the joy of the band and the organizers. The reason for KADAVAR’s visit was the presentation of their latest album ‘For the Dead Travel Fast’.KADAVAR are a German Rock band from Berlin, founded in 2010. Their retro style, incorporating Psychedelic Rock and Stoner Rock, has been compared to bands of the 1970s Hard Rock / Heavy Metal era such as LED ZEPPELIN and BLACK SABBATH. KADAVAR currently consists of guitarist / lead vocalist Christoph “Lupus” Lindemann, drummer Christoph “Tiger” Bartelt and bassist Simon “Dragon” Bouteloup. In the studio, KADAVAR use “hard panning” production techniques (guitar tracks on the left channel, bass on the right, drums on the inside right and vocals in the middle) to accurately reproduce the sound of their live performances. Their style has been categorized as occult Rock.Music & PerformanceAt the moment there is hardly a band in Germany that can hold a candle to KADAVAR in terms of (retro-)Rock. The Berlin trio has been on an absolute high for several years and albums, as the latest album ‘For The Dead Travel Fast’ proves once again. The suspense in the run-up was tense, as the crowd asked themselves the question whether the riff monsters of the album would pop also live. The start with the spherical, slowly rising ‘The End’ could not have been chosen more appropriately. While Dracula stared into the crowd from the backdrop, the tension and energy in the audience increased more and more and when ‘The End’ finally flowed into the fat riffs of ‘The Devil’s Master’, a storm broke out, which swept through the Kulturfabrik Esch for the next 90 minutes.Front man Lupus was at his best with his voice and elicited one breaker after another from his guitar, while drummer Tiger kept the crowd cheering from his pedestal and bassist Dragon danced across the stage, playing his soul out of his body. With the following ‘Evil Forces’ KADAVAR increased the tempo and intensity even more. The trio relied almost entirely on strobe effects, interrupted by red, blue or pink lighting. In combination with fog this created an almost hypnotic light show. The focus of the set was clearly the new album, but of course band classics like ‘Living In Your Head’ or ‘Black Sun’ should not be missing. The songs were still banging and showed the high level KADAVAR were already on at the beginning of their career. A highlight of the evening was the epic ‘Long Forgotten Song’. The overflowing track united all trademarks from doomy parts to driving riffs and a small drum solo and probably marks the compositional highlight so far.After ‘Children Of The Night’ followed the two hits ‘All Our Thoughts’ and ‘Come Back Life’ which heralded the end of a successful evening. If you still haven’t experienced KADAVAR live, you should make up for it as soon as possible and see for yourself the class of this band.Setlist01. The End02. The Devil’s Master03. Evil Forces04. Into The Wormhole05. Living In Your Head06. Black Sun07. Demons In My Mind08. The Old Man09. Into The Night10. Die Baby Die11. Long Forgotten Song12. Children Of The Night13. All Our Thoughts14. Come Back LifeRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 9Light: 6Total: 7.5 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens