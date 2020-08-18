Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2020

Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
15th August 2020
Lacrimas Profundere
Can you get an overdose of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE? I can’t! After seeing nine shows during their tour with THE 69 EYES last fall, I was really thrilled when they announced a tour in Germany for 2020. Corona came and shattered everyone’s plans to pieces. Shows were postponed and postponed again and it wasn’t sure if they would play a live gig this year. The city of Munich organized events and live gigs called “Sommer in der Stadt” and gave the local clubs the opportunity to bring bands of their choices on stage. The city covers all the costs and so Backstage Munich and Target Concerts brought LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE on stage in Munich’s legendary Olympic stadium. This venue saw bands like KISS, METALLICA, RAMMSTEIN and many, many more. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE sold out the show within one day.
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE are a German Gothic-Metal band founded in 1993 focussing on Death Doom-Metal, then developed to Gothic Metal and then changed more to the direction of Gothic-Rock. The line-up changed several times over the years and in 2018 vocalist Julian Larre joined the band. Their latest album, ‘Bleeding The Stars’, is his first album with LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE and his enormous range of vocals opened new horizons for the band. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE went on tour with THE 69 EYES in November 2019 and together they sold out all the shows. www.lacrimas.com / www.facebook.com/lacrimasprofundereofficial
Music & Performance
At the beginning of the show a representative of Target Concerts gave an introduction and explained all the rules to us. To make it short: wear a mask if you leave your place and keep your distance. You are allowed to stand, dance and rock out, if you stay close to your seat. I observed the show from various standing points and I must say, that everybody was sticking to the rules and made sure we all could have a good time together. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE came on stage and I was pretty curious, if the vibe that I knew from their previous shows could be maintained while we all had to keep our distance.
What followed was a fantastic and energetic show with a setlist that covered songs from the band’s vast back catalogue from the early day to the current album ‘Bleeding the Stars’. Julian was as energetic as ever, made us raise and wave our hands, danced and roamed the stage and frequently addressed the audience. The sound was fantastic, given the fact that the stadium as such is difficult to handle for sound engineers and that the part of the stadium the concert took place was under the roof made the task not an easy one. A thing I really marvelled at, was the light show, it supported the mood of every song perfectly and they had spared neither effort nor costs to give us a perfect show.
Given the fact, that the band members live in different places and Julian even in a different country, you could only admire how good they know their songs by heart and how everybody got their chance to show their skills. Time flew by and even if the encore was really long, the show was over to soon. Can you get an overdose of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE? I still can’t. I’m waiting for their shows in autumn now and I hope they shake Backstage Munich as much as they shook the Olympic stadium.
Setlist
01. Awake
02. Dead To Me
03. Her Occasion of Sin
04. Antiadore
05. My Halo Ground
06. Rememberance Song
07. Like Screams in Empty Halls
08. Celestite Woman
09. My Release in Pain
10. My Mescaline
11. Again It’s Over
12. The Kingdom Solicitude
13. My Velvet Little Darkness
14. The Letter
15. To Bleed Or Not To Be
16. Ave End
---
17. A Sigh
18. Amber Girl
19. One Hopes Evening
20. A Pearl
21. Mother of Doom
22. Father of Fate
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
All Pictures by Munich Vampire
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Aug 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEA
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FABER
|Sun Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HEALTH
|Mon Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALIN COEN DUO
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POKEY LAFARGE
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SELIG
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RADIO HAVANNA
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GIANT ROOKS
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS & ZOODRAKE
|Sun Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JORIS
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2020
- Preview EMIL BULLS - Munich 2020-09-04 & 05
- Preview PETER HEPPNER - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-17
- Preview SHE PAST AWAY - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-04
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Munich 2020-08-15
- Preview LACUNA COIL - “Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse”
- Preview VANTAA ROCK - Vantaa 2020-11-28/27
- Preview ROCK IN THE CITY - Pori 2020-08-21/22
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Oberhausen 2021-04-14
- Preview VÖLKERBALL - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-05
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Night - High Tides - Distant Skies
- CD Review: Dool - Summerland
- CD Review: Alcest - Spiritual Instinct
- CD Review: Haunt - Flashback
- CD Review: Soulcaster - Maelstrom of Death and Steel
- CD Review: Avatar - Hunter Gatherer
- CD Review: Entropy - Force Convergence
- CD Review: Helios - Helios Demo
- CD Review: Hunter - Hunter
- CD Review: Vicious Rumors - Celebration Decay
- CD Review: Mad Max - Stormchild Rising
- CD Review: Hot Zone - COVIgnorant
- CD Review: Brimstone Coven - The Woes Of Mortal Earth
- CD Review: Blues Pills - Holy Moly!
- CD & Video Review: Unquiet Dead and Drago Nesa - Burn my Head Down
- CD Review: Howling Giant / Sergeant Thunderhoof - Turned To Stone Chapter 2 (Masamune & Muramasa)
- CD Review: Psychedelic Furs, The - Made Of Rain
- Interview: Spiritual Front - July 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Joseph Canzoneri
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Iñi (vocals) from Childrain
Latest News
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - New studio album “The Human Condition” on October 30th!
- BLACK SABBATH - Celebrates the 50th anniversary of their cult album “Paranoid”
- DEATHSTARS - announce rescheduling of tour dates for 2021!
- SNOW PATROL & THE SATURDAY SONGWRITERS - Release “The Fireside Sessions EP” on August 21, 2020
- SÓLSTAFIR - Announce album details for “Endless Twilight of Codependent Love”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2021 - Sold Out!
- ENTER SHIKARI - Move tour to spring 2021 and confirm catch-up date for Hamburg
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - LACRIMOSA and more confirmed
- DORO - Worldwide live stream for the final show of her drive-in cinema tour on August 1st via airtango.live!
- X MARKS THE PEDWALK - “Transformation” to be released 18 September 2020
- I WANT POETRY - Dream-Pop duo with new Indie hymn “Islanders”, out 10 July 2020
- CLAN OF XYMOX - New album and video!
- EISBRECHER - Two publications are coming
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New Album “Skeleton Dreams” on 4 September 2020
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2020 - Cancelled and postponed to 2021!
- I LIKE TRAINS - New Album “Kompromat” on 21 August 2020 (Atlantic Curve/The Orchard)
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up close to complete!
.