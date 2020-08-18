Latest Raffles

Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2020

Details
lacrimasprofundere08Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
15th August 2020
Lacrimas Profundere

Can you get an overdose of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE? I can’t! After seeing nine shows during their tour with THE 69 EYES last fall, I was really thrilled when they announced a tour in Germany for 2020. Corona came and shattered everyone’s plans to pieces. Shows were postponed and postponed again and it wasn’t sure if they would play a live gig this year. The city of Munich organized events and live gigs called “Sommer in der Stadt” and gave the local clubs the opportunity to bring bands of their choices on stage. The city covers all the costs and so Backstage Munich and Target Concerts brought LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE on stage in Munich’s legendary Olympic stadium. This venue saw bands like KISS, METALLICA, RAMMSTEIN and many, many more. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE sold out the show within one day.

lacrimasprofundere02

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE are a German Gothic-Metal band founded in 1993 focussing on Death Doom-Metal, then developed to Gothic Metal and then changed more to the direction of Gothic-Rock. The line-up changed several times over the years and in 2018 vocalist Julian Larre joined the band. Their latest album, ‘Bleeding The Stars’, is his first album with LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE and his enormous range of vocals opened new horizons for the band. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE went on tour with THE 69 EYES in November 2019 and together they sold out all the shows. www.lacrimas.com / www.facebook.com/lacrimasprofundereofficial

lacrimasprofundere04

Music & Performance
At the beginning of the show a representative of Target Concerts gave an introduction and explained all the rules to us. To make it short: wear a mask if you leave your place and keep your distance. You are allowed to stand, dance and rock out, if you stay close to your seat. I observed the show from various standing points and I must say, that everybody was sticking to the rules and made sure we all could have a good time together. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE came on stage and I was pretty curious, if the vibe that I knew from their previous shows could be maintained while we all had to keep our distance.

lacrimasprofundere06

What followed was a fantastic and energetic show with a setlist that covered songs from the band’s vast back catalogue from the early day to the current album ‘Bleeding the Stars’. Julian was as energetic as ever, made us raise and wave our hands, danced and roamed the stage and frequently addressed the audience. The sound was fantastic, given the fact that the stadium as such is difficult to handle for sound engineers and that the part of the stadium the concert took place was under the roof made the task not an easy one. A thing I really marvelled at, was the light show, it supported the mood of every song perfectly and they had spared neither effort nor costs to give us a perfect show.

lacrimasprofundere22

Given the fact, that the band members live in different places and Julian even in a different country, you could only admire how good they know their songs by heart and how everybody got their chance to show their skills. Time flew by and even if the encore was really long, the show was over to soon. Can you get an overdose of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE? I still can’t. I’m waiting for their shows in autumn now and I hope they shake Backstage Munich as much as they shook the Olympic stadium.

lacrimasprofundere03

Setlist
01. Awake
02. Dead To Me
03. Her Occasion of Sin
04. Antiadore
05. My Halo Ground
06. Rememberance Song
07. Like Screams in Empty Halls
08. Celestite Woman
09. My Release in Pain
10. My Mescaline
11. Again It’s Over
12. The Kingdom Solicitude
13. My Velvet Little Darkness
14. The Letter
15. To Bleed Or Not To Be
16. Ave End
---
17. A Sigh
18. Amber Girl
19. One Hopes Evening
20. A Pearl
21. Mother of Doom
22. Father of Fate

Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10

All Pictures by Munich Vampire
