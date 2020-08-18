Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2020

Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany15th August 2020Can you get an overdose of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE? I can’t! After seeing nine shows during their tour with THE 69 EYES last fall, I was really thrilled when they announced a tour in Germany for 2020. Corona came and shattered everyone’s plans to pieces. Shows were postponed and postponed again and it wasn’t sure if they would play a live gig this year. The city of Munich organized events and live gigs called “Sommer in der Stadt” and gave the local clubs the opportunity to bring bands of their choices on stage. The city covers all the costs and so Backstage Munich and Target Concerts brought LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE on stage in Munich’s legendary Olympic stadium. This venue saw bands like KISS, METALLICA, RAMMSTEIN and many, many more. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE sold out the show within one day.LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE are a German Gothic-Metal band founded in 1993 focussing on Death Doom-Metal, then developed to Gothic Metal and then changed more to the direction of Gothic-Rock. The line-up changed several times over the years and in 2018 vocalist Julian Larre joined the band. Their latest album, ‘Bleeding The Stars’, is his first album with LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE and his enormous range of vocals opened new horizons for the band. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE went on tour with THE 69 EYES in November 2019 and together they sold out all the shows. www.lacrimas.com / www.facebook.com/lacrimasprofundereofficialMusic & PerformanceAt the beginning of the show a representative of Target Concerts gave an introduction and explained all the rules to us. To make it short: wear a mask if you leave your place and keep your distance. You are allowed to stand, dance and rock out, if you stay close to your seat. I observed the show from various standing points and I must say, that everybody was sticking to the rules and made sure we all could have a good time together. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE came on stage and I was pretty curious, if the vibe that I knew from their previous shows could be maintained while we all had to keep our distance.What followed was a fantastic and energetic show with a setlist that covered songs from the band’s vast back catalogue from the early day to the current album ‘Bleeding the Stars’. Julian was as energetic as ever, made us raise and wave our hands, danced and roamed the stage and frequently addressed the audience. The sound was fantastic, given the fact that the stadium as such is difficult to handle for sound engineers and that the part of the stadium the concert took place was under the roof made the task not an easy one. A thing I really marvelled at, was the light show, it supported the mood of every song perfectly and they had spared neither effort nor costs to give us a perfect show.Given the fact, that the band members live in different places and Julian even in a different country, you could only admire how good they know their songs by heart and how everybody got their chance to show their skills. Time flew by and even if the encore was really long, the show was over to soon. Can you get an overdose of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE? I still can’t. I’m waiting for their shows in autumn now and I hope they shake Backstage Munich as much as they shook the Olympic stadium.Setlist01. Awake02. Dead To Me03. Her Occasion of Sin04. Antiadore05. My Halo Ground06. Rememberance Song07. Like Screams in Empty Halls08. Celestite Woman09. My Release in Pain10. My Mescaline11. Again It’s Over12. The Kingdom Solicitude13. My Velvet Little Darkness14. The Letter15. To Bleed Or Not To Be16. Ave End---17. A Sigh18. Amber Girl19. One Hopes Evening20. A Pearl21. Mother of Doom22. Father of FateRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10All Pictures by Munich Vampire