Live Review: Lebanon Hanover - Wroclaw 2021

Zaklete Rewiry, Wroclaw, Poland
16th October 2021
Lebanon Hanover & Twin Tribes
Cold October night and intriguing corridors and interiors of the venue - a bit industrial and art deco - indeed created an exquisite atmosphere for the concert of two outstanding artists: TWIN TRIBES and LEBANON HANOVER. I keep saying this whenever a big event happens with no pandemic restrictions being imposed - we all missed this. Great proof for that is the enormous number of people who decided to attend the event. The occasion was quite remarkable - it was the first time we could see TWIN TRIBES live in Poland, and many chose to use this chance and come to Wroclaw even from afar. I believe their expectations were met - in full.
Twin Tribes
TWIN TRIBES is a Dark Synth / Post Punk duo based in Brownsville, Texas and formed by Luis Navarro (vocals, guitar, synth, drum machines) and Joel Niño, Jr. (bass, synth, vocals) in 2017. The band gathers their influences from the period of the dark 80s. https://www.facebook.com/TwinTribes
Music & Performance
Luis and Joel appeared on the dimly lit stage fancily dressed and gave us a show we will remember for long. Characteristic and vibrating guitars, deep, mesmerising vocals and fantastic, energetic and dynamic melodies were what the duo gave us. A great combination of lyrics, melancholy and impressive, invigorating guitar passages were a combination that inspired massive applause from the audience. It was simply impossible not to get carried away by their music, no surprise then they are by the stage soon looked a bit like a vast dancefloor full of mesmerised and hypnotised people dancing.
The songs by TWIN TRIBES offer fantastic, original energy. The quality of every piece is incredible - whether you look at the ones from ‘Ceremony’ of 2019 or ‘Shadows’ of 2018, everyone is perfect both in terms of lyrics and music. The big plus for establishing an excellent contact with the audience - with such an extensive tour as TWIN TRIBES are in now it’s even more appreciated. Great show, bravo!
Setlist
01. Path to Antares
02. Shadows
03. The Vessel
04. Heart & Feather
05. The River
06. Portal to the Void
07. Tower of Glass
08. Dark Crystal
09. VII
10. Talisman
11. Perdidos
12. Obsidian
13. Fantasmas
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light:7
Total: 8.5 / 10
Lebanon Hanover
LEBANON HANOVER is a Post-Punk duo based in Berlin, Germany, founded in 2010 by Larissa Iceglass (guitar, vocals) and William Maybelline (bass, vocals). They offer Post-Punk, fascinated by the beauty of art nouveau aesthetics, exploring British seashores and forests at night, and inspired by Berlin’s urbanism. Dark vocals, gloomy and sharp guitars with ear-catching bass lines create a hard-to-follow atmosphere you eagerly dive in. https://www.lebanonhanover.com / https://www.facebook.com/lebanonhanover
Music & Performance
LEBANON HANOVER’s music is highly hypnotic - my impression was it perfectly fit the venue for the night - filled with dim light, ornate mirrors, sculptures, smoke and shadows. Velvety, soft and dreamy vocals by Larissa and the energetic show by William stood for a contrastive combination of light and shadow, energy and soothing, sonic kicks and caresses.
True, the show was dominated by William this time, which added to the show’s more energetic and harsh quality. Still, the presence of Larissa brought a tint of sensitivity and melancholy that allowed her to balance the whole in an exciting way. Very inspiring and interesting performance that both set the audience into trance and made people dance. The artists gave us a variety of songs from different albums: ‘Tomb for Two’, ‘Let Them Be Alien’, or ‘Why Not Just Be Solo’, to name the most recent ones, so I guess the fans were satisfied to hear both newer and older material.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Golden Child
03. Alien
04. Die World II
05. No One Holds Hands
06. Favorite Black Cat
07. Northern Lights
08. Albatross
09. Digital Ocean
10. I Have a Crack
11. Gallowdance
12. Kunst
13. Schwarzenegger Tears
14. Totally Tot
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light:6
Total: 7.5 / 10
All pictures by Karo Kratochwil
