Live Review: OneRepublic - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
21st April 2022
OneRepublic - Live in Concert 2022
Since 2008, Grammy nominated ONEREPUBLIC are regularly on a visit in the Grand Duchy. This Thursday was the eighth time and the Rockhal was almost sold out. For some of the audience, it was their first concert in over two years. That’s why the six-member band wanted to give their fans an unforgettable evening.
ONEREPUBLIC is an American Pop Rock band formed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2002. It consists of lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Tedder, lead guitarist and violist Zach Filkins, rhythm guitarist Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher and keyboardist and violinist Brian Willett. Their song ‘Apologize’, released in 2007, was their international breakthrough. They surpassed this success with the song ‘Counting Stars’ in 2013.
Music & Performance
Shortly after 9 pm the show started. After a short video, the band from Colorado came on stage to great cheers and immediately kicked off with the song ‘Kids’ and a blast of confetti cannons. After that came ‘Good Life’, ‘Everybody Loves Me’ and ‘Stop and Stare’ and it was clear to the audience that this setlist is a dream for every die-hard ONEREPUBLIC fan. The six members of the band played all the familiar hits and took the audience on a journey through the band's twenty-year history. During the songs, a few words were also directed to the audience about how happy the band is to be back in Luxembourg and how glad they are that so many made it to the concert on Thursday night. But also, personal things were talked about, as well as anxiety disorders, which the frontman also had to struggle with and which were also influential for some of the songs.
After the first few songs, there were also some tracks that were not written by ONEREPUBLIC themselves, but tunes that singer Ryan Tedder wrote for other musicians. So that's how it came that the Rockhal loudly roared along to ‘Halo’ (written for BEYONCÉ) and ‘Sucker’ (written for the JONAS BROTHERS) on Thursday evening. Many spectators certainly had one or two goosebump moments, but this was often due to the singer's powerful yet fragile voice. In general, the atmosphere was really good that night, the band gave everything and offered the audience a good show so the fans went wild. You wouldn't think we'd been through a pandemic for two years, that's how much energy and presence the six guys had. As if they had never been away and as if there was no pandemic. The song selection was extremely successful and especially the band's anthem-like songs work even better live.
After 2 hours there was the grand finale with confetti and the two bangers ‘Future Looks Good’ and ‘If I Lose Myself’ before the audience was released home.
Setlist
01. Kids
02. Good Life
03. Everybody Loves Me
04. Stop and Stare
05. Rescue Me
06. All the Right Moves
07. Secrets
08. Wherever I Go
09. Love Runs Out
10. Halo (Beyoncé cover)
11. Lose Somebody (Kygo cover)
12. West Coast
13. Run
14. Sucker (Jonas Brothers cover)
15. Sunshine
16. Apologize
17. I Lived
18. Counting Stars
---
19. Future Looks Good
20. If I Lose Myself
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.2 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
