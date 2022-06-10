Live Review: Neal Morse Band, The - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg5th June 2022NEAL MORSE is an American singer, multi-instrumentalist, bandleader and progressive Rock composer based in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1992, he formed the Progressive Rock band SPOCK’S BEARD with his brother Alan and released an album which was moderately successful. In 1999, he joined former DREAM THEATER co-founder Mike Portnoy to form the super-group TRANSATLANTIC. In 2002, NEAL MORSE became a born again Christian, left SPOCK’S BEARD and began a Christian Rock solo career, releasing many Progressive Rock concept albums about his new religious faith. In the meantime, he continued to play with TRANSATLANTIC and formed three new bands with Portnoy, YELLOW MATTER CUSTARD, FLYING COLORS and THE NEAL MORSE BAND.Music & PerformanceOn Sunday evening, THE NEAL MORSE BAND - Neal Morse (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals), Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals) - was pleased to present the release of their much-anticipated fourth studio album ‘Innocence & Danger’ which was released on the 27th August 2021. The 2022 tour focuses on ‘Innocence and Danger’. It is their first non-concept album following ‘The Similitude of a Dream’ (2016) and ‘The Great Adventure’, both inspired by John Bunyan’s ‘The Pilgrim’s Progress’.Setlist01. Do It All Again02. Bird on a Wire03. Your Place in the Sun04. Another Story to Tell05. The Way It Had to Be06. Breathe (Reprise) (Pink Floyd cover)07. Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel cover)08. Waterfall09. Not Afraid, Pt. 210. Beyond the Years---11. Long Day12. City of Destruction13. So Far Gone14. The Ways of a Fool15. Welcome to the World16. The Great Adventure17. A Love That Never Dies18. Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)All Pictures by Elena Arens