Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Hamburg 2022

Logo, Hamburg, Germany
3rd September 2022
Lacrimas Profundere - “How To Shroud Yourself With Night” Tour 2022
This year I was already lucky enough to see LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE live at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig. Now, I reported for the first time from Hamburg’s Logo Club where the band played a gig as part of their “How To Shroud Yourself With Night” tour 2022. Since I’ve been living in Hamburg for only half a year now, I still find it incredibly exciting to discover new venues, big and small, whatever, each one has its own flavour, but of course, it’s always the artist and not the venue that makes the atmosphere of the night.
How else could it be? Logo reminded me of our Kyiv club Porter Pub. It is a small club with a few hundred seats with a good bar and frequent metal bands, though according to my friend, THE 69 EYES also used to play there more than once. I managed to mistake the clubs (the Logo was not far from where I had wandered into), though it took me a while to get there since the band’s entrance was a bit delayed.
Music & Performance
However, at some point, the lights went out and the heroes of the evening took to the stage, starting their performance with ‘To Disappear In You’. The new vocalist Julian Larre, who was only dressed in jeans, a bare chest, and a jacket, with a high-strung body and a low voice like Ville Valo, definitely had a real impact on the female part of the audience; he relentlessly performed the best of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - ‘Occasion Of Sin’, ‘Celetite Woman’ from ‘Bleeding The Stars’ and ‘A Pearl’ from 2008 album ‘Songs For The Last View’, mixing everything in a trademark sound cocktail. The stage at the club is small, with pillars and there is virtually no boundary between the artists and the audience. Which of course makes it very difficult to take photos. You are literally in the heat of the battle, where wet Julian jumps and turns the crowd on and his colleagues on stage - guitarist Oliver Nikolas Schmid, and bassist Ilker Ersin - wave their long hair in different directions. Ilker occasionally walks up to Oliver and then they play alongside each other, eliciting cheers from the audience.
The setlist that night was very diverse, with songs from ‘Ave End’, ‘Hope Is Here’, ‘Antiadore’, and other albums. All in all, twenty-one songs and 1.5 hours of performance. And then four more songs for an encore, and so with ‘Father Of Fate’ the band finished their enchanting performance. The guests slowly left the Logo, as the musicians came out after the show to sign autographs and take pictures with the fans. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE has a month full of concerts ahead as the tour has just started. So, we wish them strength and courage and hope to see them in HH again and again.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. To Disappear In You
03. Her Occasion of Sin
04. Celestite Woman
05. A Pearl
06. Like Screams in Empty Halls
07. Again It’s Over
08. A Cloak Woven of Stars
09. My Release in Pain
10. Be Mine in Tears
11. Mother of Doom
12. Remembrance Song
13. In A Lengthening Shadow
14. Intermission
15. Awake
16. The Letter
17. A Sigh
18. The Kingdom Solicitude
19. Antiadore
20. My Velvet Little Darkness
21. An Invisible Beginning
---
22. Intermission
23. Dead to Me
24. Unseen
25. Ave End
26. Father of Fate
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska & Alexa Festiva
