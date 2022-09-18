Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Hamburg 2022

Logo, Hamburg, Germany3rd September 2022This year I was already lucky enough to see LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE live at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig. Now, I reported for the first time from Hamburg’s Logo Club where the band played a gig as part of their “How To Shroud Yourself With Night” tour 2022. Since I’ve been living in Hamburg for only half a year now, I still find it incredibly exciting to discover new venues, big and small, whatever, each one has its own flavour, but of course, it’s always the artist and not the venue that makes the atmosphere of the night.How else could it be? Logo reminded me of our Kyiv club Porter Pub. It is a small club with a few hundred seats with a good bar and frequent metal bands, though according to my friend, THE 69 EYES also used to play there more than once. I managed to mistake the clubs (the Logo was not far from where I had wandered into), though it took me a while to get there since the band’s entrance was a bit delayed.Music & PerformanceHowever, at some point, the lights went out and the heroes of the evening took to the stage, starting their performance with ‘To Disappear In You’. The new vocalist Julian Larre, who was only dressed in jeans, a bare chest, and a jacket, with a high-strung body and a low voice like Ville Valo, definitely had a real impact on the female part of the audience; he relentlessly performed the best of LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - ‘Occasion Of Sin’, ‘Celetite Woman’ from ‘Bleeding The Stars’ and ‘A Pearl’ from 2008 album ‘Songs For The Last View’, mixing everything in a trademark sound cocktail. The stage at the club is small, with pillars and there is virtually no boundary between the artists and the audience. Which of course makes it very difficult to take photos. You are literally in the heat of the battle, where wet Julian jumps and turns the crowd on and his colleagues on stage - guitarist Oliver Nikolas Schmid, and bassist Ilker Ersin - wave their long hair in different directions. Ilker occasionally walks up to Oliver and then they play alongside each other, eliciting cheers from the audience.The setlist that night was very diverse, with songs from ‘Ave End’, ‘Hope Is Here’, ‘Antiadore’, and other albums. All in all, twenty-one songs and 1.5 hours of performance. And then four more songs for an encore, and so with ‘Father Of Fate’ the band finished their enchanting performance. The guests slowly left the Logo, as the musicians came out after the show to sign autographs and take pictures with the fans. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE has a month full of concerts ahead as the tour has just started. So, we wish them strength and courage and hope to see them in HH again and again.Setlist01. Intro02. To Disappear In You03. Her Occasion of Sin04. Celestite Woman05. A Pearl06. Like Screams in Empty Halls07. Again It’s Over08. A Cloak Woven of Stars09. My Release in Pain10. Be Mine in Tears11. Mother of Doom12. Remembrance Song13. In A Lengthening Shadow14. Intermission15. Awake16. The Letter17. A Sigh18. The Kingdom Solicitude19. Antiadore20. My Velvet Little Darkness21. An Invisible Beginning---22. Intermission23. Dead to Me24. Unseen25. Ave End26. Father of FateRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska & Alexa Festiva