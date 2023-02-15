Live Review: Kooks, The - Cologne 2023

Palladium, Cologne, Germany
7th February 2023
The Kooks - “Inside In / Inside Out 15th Anniversary Tour” - Support: The Snuts
Now was the time and THE KOOKS made up for their postponed anniversary tour. On 7th February 2023, the band came to the Palladium in Cologne to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the album ‘Inside In / Inside Out’ with their fans. They also took a longer journey to Cologne, as well as from Belgium or the Netherlands. THE KOOKS not only had their songs in their luggage, but also the Scottish band THE SNUTS as support.
The Snuts
THE SNUTS opened the evening and although the hall was not completely filled yet, the four guys from Scotland created a great atmosphere. Singer Jack Cochrane rocked the stage with his relaxed manner and always had a smile for the audience. Even though THE SNUTS are rather classified as British Indie Rock, their music sounded more like American Post-Punk to me. The audience showed with their positive reaction to the band that they really enjoyed the music. https://www.thesnuts.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/TheSnutsOfficial
Setlist
(An exact setlist wasn’t found. Here is their closest one from 5. Feb 2023), which may be similar)
01. Pigeons in New York
02. Glasgow
03. Knuckles
04. The Rodeo
05. All Your Friends
06. Always
07. Hallelujah Moment
08. Zuckerpunch
09. Elephants
10. Seasons
11. Maybe California
12. End Of The Road
13. Burn the Empire
14. Fatboy Slim
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 8.5
Total: 8.4 / 10
The Kooks
After an intermission, the hall of the Cologne Palladium filled up again with the audience, which consisted of a very large percentage of young female fans. When the intermission music stopped, a shadow was seen on the unlit stage. When a single spotlight came on, singer Luke Pritchard appeared with an acoustic guitar and performed the song ‘Seaside’ alone on stage. After the acoustic performance, the stage set appeared brightly lit. Next to a raised platform on which the drummer was enthroned, the band name floated behind him in large letters. The evening then continued with songs like ‘See the World’ and ‘Sofa Song’. Singer Luke Pritchard steadily heated up the audience again with his easy-going manner. No matter which song THE KOOKS sang, the fans sang along. www.thekooks.com / https://www.facebook.com/thekooksofficial
Setlist
(An exact setlist wasn’t found. Here is their closest one from 5. Feb 2023), which may be similar)
01. Seaside
02. See the World
03. Sofa Song
04. Eddie’s Gun
05. Ooh La
06. You Don’t Love Me
07. She Moves in Her Own Way
08. Bad Habit
09. Connection
10. Cold Heart
11. I Want You
12. Jackie Big Tits
13. Closer
14. Always Where I Need to Be
15. If Only
16. Do You Wanna
17. Got No Love
18. Junk of the Heart (Happy)
19. Matchbox
20. No Pressure
21. Naïve
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 9
Light: 9.5
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
