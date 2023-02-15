Live Review: Kooks, The - Cologne 2023







Palladium, Cologne, Germany7th February 2023Now was the time and THE KOOKS made up for their postponed anniversary tour. On 7th February 2023, the band came to the Palladium in Cologne to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the album ‘Inside In / Inside Out’ with their fans. They also took a longer journey to Cologne, as well as from Belgium or the Netherlands. THE KOOKS not only had their songs in their luggage, but also the Scottish band THE SNUTS as support.THE SNUTS opened the evening and although the hall was not completely filled yet, the four guys from Scotland created a great atmosphere. Singer Jack Cochrane rocked the stage with his relaxed manner and always had a smile for the audience. Even though THE SNUTS are rather classified as British Indie Rock, their music sounded more like American Post-Punk to me. The audience showed with their positive reaction to the band that they really enjoyed the music. https://www.thesnuts.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/TheSnutsOfficialSetlist(An exact setlist wasn’t found. Here is their closest one from 5. Feb 2023), which may be similar)01. Pigeons in New York02. Glasgow03. Knuckles04. The Rodeo05. All Your Friends06. Always07. Hallelujah Moment08. Zuckerpunch09. Elephants10. Seasons11. Maybe California12. End Of The Road13. Burn the Empire14. Fatboy SlimRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Light: 8Sound: 8.5Total: 8.4 / 10After an intermission, the hall of the Cologne Palladium filled up again with the audience, which consisted of a very large percentage of young female fans. When the intermission music stopped, a shadow was seen on the unlit stage. When a single spotlight came on, singer Luke Pritchard appeared with an acoustic guitar and performed the song ‘Seaside’ alone on stage. After the acoustic performance, the stage set appeared brightly lit. Next to a raised platform on which the drummer was enthroned, the band name floated behind him in large letters. The evening then continued with songs like ‘See the World’ and ‘Sofa Song’. Singer Luke Pritchard steadily heated up the audience again with his easy-going manner. No matter which song THE KOOKS sang, the fans sang along. www.thekooks.com / https://www.facebook.com/thekooksofficial(An exact setlist wasn’t found. Here is their closest one from 5. Feb 2023), which may be similar)01. Seaside02. See the World03. Sofa Song04. Eddie’s Gun05. Ooh La06. You Don’t Love Me07. She Moves in Her Own Way08. Bad Habit09. Connection10. Cold Heart11. I Want You12. Jackie Big Tits13. Closer14. Always Where I Need to Be15. If Only16. Do You Wanna17. Got No Love18. Junk of the Heart (Happy)19. Matchbox20. No Pressure21. NaïveRatingMusic: 8.5Performance: 9Light: 9.5Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg