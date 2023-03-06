Live Review: Katatonia & Sólstafir - Oslo 2023

Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway24th February 2023When KATATONIA released the album ‘City Burials” back in 2020 they were planning a support tour for it. But then the pandemic hit and, as it did for many, ruined all the plans. The band continued making music in the studio and now finally returned to Oslo with a concert supporting their latest creation ‘Sky Void of Stars’. Together with SÓLSTAFIR and SOM they made it a great melancholic evening.SOM plays an atmospheric Post-Rock that’s been also characterized as “Doom Pop”. They released their debut album ‘The Fall’ in 2018, followed by EP ‘Awake’ (2021) that they had to record remotely instead of going to the studio due to pandemic lockdown. The band takes its inspiration from bands like DEFTONES and TAME IMPALA. Their latest album ‘The Shape of Everything’ was released in 2022. With their powerful and atmospheric music SOM was definitely a great addition to the two other bands this eveningIcelandic SÓLSTAFIR can be described as a mix of Classic Rock and Avant-Garde, and with a past as a Black Metal band, their main focus is on the atmospheric and emotional. The band strives to transform taste and texture into sound with lyrics increasingly focusing in the direction of spiritual contact with nature. The band’s name is the Icelandic word for sun beams. It’s an amazing band to see live and my personal impression was that for many people this evening it was rather SÓLSTAFIR who was the headliner.Setlist01. Náttmál02. Köld03. Melrakki04. Bloodsoaked Velvet05. Rökkur06. Fjara07. Ótta08. Goddess of the AgesKATATONIA is a band with a long history full of beautiful melancholic music. Starting from early 90s they went through quite an evolution and still going strong. They recently released their 12th album ‘Sky Void of Stars’ that was well received by fans and critics. The writing sessions of the album acted as a sort of therapy to help the vocalist Jonas Renkse maintain his mental health while living through the pandemic time. This evening the band plays some of the best songs from ‘Sky Void of Stars’ as well as their famous hits ‘My Twin’ and ‘Old Heart Falls’.Setlist01. Austerity02. Colossal Shade03. Lethean04. Deliberation05. Birds06. Behind the Blood07. Forsaker08. Opaline09. Buildings10. My Twin11. Atrium12. Old Heart Falls13. Untrodden---14. July15. EvidenceAll Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh