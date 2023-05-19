Live Review: Nik Kershaw - Düsseldorf 2023

Savoy Theater, Düsseldorf, Germany9th May 2023With numerous hits and several festivals, such as the Live Aid concert, NIK KERSHAW was one of the stars of the 80s. The Synth Pop influenced songs of the trained musician shaped not only this time, but also many other fellow musicians. In Düsseldorf’s Savoy Theatre, an old converted cinema, NIK KERSHAW presented a selection of his music history that evening. As an opener, NIK KERSHAW brought in the singer / songwriter SEB WESSON.The still quite unknown SEB WESSON opened the evening. He stood lonely on the stage with his guitars and performed his songs of the rather quiet kind. The audience applauded, but a real atmosphere did not arise yet. https://www.facebook.com/sebwessonmusicSetlist01. Yellow House02. Calais03. The Fire04. The Man From the Moon05. Tigers06. Elizabeth07. Take It or Leave ItRatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 7.8 / 10After SEB WESSON, the band of NIK KERSHAW appeared on the stage of this old location. Nik started with the song ‘Come On Down’ from the album ‘Songs from the Shelf, Pt. 1’ and you could already tell that there were real fans among the audience. A large part of the audience sang along. Only when one of his well-known hits ‘The Riddle’ was played, did the audience, which had been seated until then, got up and danced to the song. At this point, you could also see a smile on NIK KERSHAW’s face. But with the next quieter song, the mood was very quiet again and it took almost eight songs until there was another hit with ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and the mood rose again. Unfortunately, this mood only reappeared during two songs, including the last song of the evening ‘The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover)’. All in all, it was a great concert where you could see NIK KERSHAW’s professionalism as a musician. https://www.nikkershaw.net / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialNikKershawSetlist01. Come On Down02. Radio Musicola03. Wide Boy04. Somebody Loves You05. The Chosen Ones06. Dancing Girls07. Can’t Get Arrested08. The Riddle09. The Wind Will Blow10. Cowboys and Indians11. When a Heart Beats12. Don Quixote13. Bogart14. Roundabouts and Swings15. Stick Around16. Wouldn’t It Be Good17. The Sky’s the Limit18. Wounded19. I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me---20. Roses21. The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover)RatingMusic: 8.5Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.3 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg