May 2023
Live Review: Nik Kershaw - Düsseldorf 2023

Details
NikKershaw Düsseldorf 2023 49 von 49Savoy Theater, Düsseldorf, Germany
9th May 2023
Nik Kershaw - Special Guest: Seb Wesson

With numerous hits and several festivals, such as the Live Aid concert, NIK KERSHAW was one of the stars of the 80s. The Synth Pop influenced songs of the trained musician shaped not only this time, but also many other fellow musicians. In Düsseldorf’s Savoy Theatre, an old converted cinema, NIK KERSHAW presented a selection of his music history that evening. As an opener, NIK KERSHAW brought in the singer / songwriter SEB WESSON.


Seb Wesson

The still quite unknown SEB WESSON opened the evening. He stood lonely on the stage with his guitars and performed his songs of the rather quiet kind. The audience applauded, but a real atmosphere did not arise yet. https://www.facebook.com/sebwessonmusic

Setlist
01. Yellow House
02. Calais
03. The Fire
04. The Man From the Moon
05. Tigers
06. Elizabeth
07. Take It or Leave It

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 7.8 / 10

Nik Kershaw

After SEB WESSON, the band of NIK KERSHAW appeared on the stage of this old location. Nik started with the song ‘Come On Down’ from the album ‘Songs from the Shelf, Pt. 1’ and you could already tell that there were real fans among the audience. A large part of the audience sang along. Only when one of his well-known hits ‘The Riddle’ was played, did the audience, which had been seated until then, got up and danced to the song. At this point, you could also see a smile on NIK KERSHAW’s face. But with the next quieter song, the mood was very quiet again and it took almost eight songs until there was another hit with ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and the mood rose again. Unfortunately, this mood only reappeared during two songs, including the last song of the evening ‘The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover)’. All in all, it was a great concert where you could see NIK KERSHAW’s professionalism as a musician. https://www.nikkershaw.net / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialNikKershaw

NikKershaw Düsseldorf 2023 48 von 49

Setlist
01. Come On Down
02. Radio Musicola
03. Wide Boy
04. Somebody Loves You
05. The Chosen Ones
06. Dancing Girls
07. Can’t Get Arrested
08. The Riddle
09. The Wind Will Blow
10. Cowboys and Indians
11. When a Heart Beats
12. Don Quixote
13. Bogart
14. Roundabouts and Swings
15. Stick Around
16. Wouldn’t It Be Good
17. The Sky’s the Limit
18. Wounded
19. I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
---
20. Roses
21. The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover)

Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.3 / 10

All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
