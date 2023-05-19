Live Review: Nik Kershaw - Düsseldorf 2023

Savoy Theater, Düsseldorf, Germany
9th May 2023
Nik Kershaw - Special Guest: Seb Wesson
With numerous hits and several festivals, such as the Live Aid concert, NIK KERSHAW was one of the stars of the 80s. The Synth Pop influenced songs of the trained musician shaped not only this time, but also many other fellow musicians. In Düsseldorf’s Savoy Theatre, an old converted cinema, NIK KERSHAW presented a selection of his music history that evening. As an opener, NIK KERSHAW brought in the singer / songwriter SEB WESSON.
Seb Wesson
The still quite unknown SEB WESSON opened the evening. He stood lonely on the stage with his guitars and performed his songs of the rather quiet kind. The audience applauded, but a real atmosphere did not arise yet. https://www.facebook.com/sebwessonmusic
Setlist
01. Yellow House
02. Calais
03. The Fire
04. The Man From the Moon
05. Tigers
06. Elizabeth
07. Take It or Leave It
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 7.8 / 10
Nik Kershaw
After SEB WESSON, the band of NIK KERSHAW appeared on the stage of this old location. Nik started with the song ‘Come On Down’ from the album ‘Songs from the Shelf, Pt. 1’ and you could already tell that there were real fans among the audience. A large part of the audience sang along. Only when one of his well-known hits ‘The Riddle’ was played, did the audience, which had been seated until then, got up and danced to the song. At this point, you could also see a smile on NIK KERSHAW’s face. But with the next quieter song, the mood was very quiet again and it took almost eight songs until there was another hit with ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and the mood rose again. Unfortunately, this mood only reappeared during two songs, including the last song of the evening ‘The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover)’. All in all, it was a great concert where you could see NIK KERSHAW’s professionalism as a musician. https://www.nikkershaw.net / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialNikKershaw
Setlist
01. Come On Down
02. Radio Musicola
03. Wide Boy
04. Somebody Loves You
05. The Chosen Ones
06. Dancing Girls
07. Can’t Get Arrested
08. The Riddle
09. The Wind Will Blow
10. Cowboys and Indians
11. When a Heart Beats
12. Don Quixote
13. Bogart
14. Roundabouts and Swings
15. Stick Around
16. Wouldn’t It Be Good
17. The Sky’s the Limit
18. Wounded
19. I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
---
20. Roses
21. The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover)
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.3 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- MAUD THE MOTH & TRAJEDESALIVA - Drop Two Surreal Videos off “Bordando el manto terrestre”
- Preview SOLAR FAKE - Festung Königstein 2023-07-21
- Preview KIM WILDE - Bochum 2023-11-05
- Preview WDR4 AB IN DIE 80ER! - Dortmund 2023-11-04
- Preview SIMPLY RED - Mönchengladbach 2023-07-12
- Preview DEICHKIND - Dortmund 2023-07-07
- Preview OWLS ‘n’ BATS FESTIVAL - Detmold 2023-07-01
- Preview PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT - Europe 2023
- Preview NIGHT OF THE PROMS - Dortmund 2023-12-02
- Preview CASTLE ROCK - Mühlheim an der Ruhr 2023
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Eld Varg - One Man Army (Reinforced Edition)
- CD Review: Morphose feat. Sven Friedrich - All Comes Back To You
- Live Review: X Superstar - London 2023
- Live Review: Avril Lavigne - Cologne 2023
- Live Review: Dark Spring Festival - Berlin 2023
- CD Review: Mental Exile - Stalker Love
- CD Review: Varnok - Anthropogenic
- CD Review: Scenius - Chinese Room
- CD Review: Neon Space Men - Twisted Mind
- Live Review: Mono Inc. - Leipzig 2023
- Live Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Munich 2023
- Live Review: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Oslo 2023
- CD Review: Crimson Dawn - It Came From The Star
- CD Review: 69 Eyes, The - Death of Darkness
- Gallery: Crematory - Leipzig 2023
- Live Review: Electric Callboy - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- Live Review: Arctic Monkeys - Oberhausen 2023
- CD Review: Skeletal Family - Light From The Dark
- Live Review: Webb, The - Leeds 2023
- CD Review: Various Artists - UK Thrashers - Moshin’ The Roof On Vol. 4
Latest News
- HIGHERSENSE - New Album “A Place Called Home”
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Release last act of trilogy album “Atum” today
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - 3,400 guests open the festival season
- FOLKFIELD FESTIVAL 2023 - On the occasion of 25 years of SCHANDMAUL on July 7th and 8th, 2023 in Gelsenkirchen/ Amphitheater
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2023 - New bands & return to spring, postponed to March 2, 2024!
- VNV NATION - New Album “Electric Sun" out on 28 April 2023
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 - Marteria and other acts make the line-up perfect
- THE 69 EYES - New album “Death Of Darkness”
- MORPHOSE - First single “All Comes Back To You” from the upcoming album “The Open Shutter”
- GOV’T MULE - New album “Peace... Like A River” out June 16th 2023, first single
- METAL HAMMER PARADISE 2023 - First Bands announced
- NEON SPACE MEN - New single “Twisted Mind”
- HÖRNERFEST 2023 - Medieval, Folk and Pagan Open Air with Subway to Sally
- KISS - Special guests confirmed for the “End of the Road World Tour” 2023
- LEICHTMATROSE - New EP “Wir Kinder Vom Bahnhof Adamo” on May 5th, on tour with ASP
- JESUS ON EXTASY - Back after 10 years with new single “Wide Awake”
- GIRLS UNDER GLASS - Video “We Feel Alright” from the forthcoming new album “Backdraft” released
- ALISA FOX - Reveal debut video “Freedom”
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Timetable announced!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - 18 new international acts confirmed
.