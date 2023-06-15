Live Review: Madrugada - Glauchau 2023

Gründelpark, Glauchau, Germany9th June 2023On this warm summer evening, an unforgettable concert experience took place in the Gründelpark in Glauchau. Norwegian Rock band MADRUGADA took the stage and sent the crowd into a frenzy. The weather was kind to the visitors to the Gründelpark Glauchau. With a cloudless sky and no rain in sight and very pleasant temperatures, the conditions for an open-air concert were absolutely fantastic.The concert evening was opened by René Ahlig from NO KING. NO CROWN. He played an acoustic set. He prepared the crowd very well for the following band with his singer-songwriter sound.AllAlready in 2002, the band was on stage at the legendary Woodstage Festival in the Gründelpark and now returned here after 21 years. The Gründelpark proved to be the perfect location for the concert. The idyllic, tree-lined grounds created an intimate atmosphere that suited MADRUGADA’s music perfectly. As the band took the stage, the crowd greeted them with cheers and applause. The fans were excited and full of anticipation for the upcoming concert. MADRUGADA started their set with her song ‘Salt’. From the first notes it was clear that the band hadn’t lost any of its energetic stage presence. Singer Sivert Høyem, accompanied by the powerful guitar sounds of Frode Jacobsen and Jon Lauvland Pettersen, captivated the audience with his distinctive voice and passionate performance. The repertoire of the evening consisted of a successful mixture of classics and new songs. Hits like ‘The Kids Are on High Street’ and ‘Majesty’ drew euphoric responses from audiences, while more recent tracks like ‘Nobody Loves You Like I Do’ and ‘Strange Color Blue’ proved that MADRUGADA is still alive and well after all these years can always create fresh and stirring music.The band members displayed not only musical talent but also a close bond on stage. They seemed to be in their element and transferred their enthusiasm to the audience. The audience got carried away by the vibe. The mood settled with songs like ‘A Deadend Mind’ and everyone in the park seemed to be holding their breath. It was a magical moment with all attention focused on the lyrics and the sensitive performance. The concert ended in a wonderful finale with the song ‘Valley of Deception’. The band said goodbye to thunderous applause. The evening ended in fireworks of energy and passion. All in all, the MADRUGADA concert in the Gründelpark Glauchau on June 9, 2023 was an absolute highlight for everyone present. The band was in top form and offered an unforgettable show. The unique combination of MADRUGADA’s signature sound and the magical atmosphere of the Gründelpark will etch itself deeply into the memories of the guests. https://madrugada.no/Setlist01. Salt02. Belladonna03. Vocal04. Hands Up - I Love You05. Electric06. Strange Colour Blue07. Help Yourself to Me08. Nobody Loves You Like I Do09. Look Away Lucifer10. Norwegian Hammerworks Corp.11. Kids12. Majesty13. Stabat Mater14. Dreams at Midnight15. Whats on Your Mind16. A Deadend Mind17. Black Mambo18. Valley of DeceptionAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer