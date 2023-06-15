Live Review: Lacrimosa - Glauchau 2023

Gründelpark, Glauchau, Germany10th June 2023On the evening of June 10, 2023, an unforgettable concert experience took place in the beautiful Gründelpark in Glauchau. Legendary German Goth Rock band LACRIMOSA performed and got the crowd shaking. The concert was the band’s only summer open air this year and promised the fans a magical night full of emotions. At the same time, it was a special concert because the band had already been on stage at the legendary Woodstage Festival in the same place and now they came back.When I entered the Gründelpark, I could already sense a very pleasant atmosphere. The anticipation was palpable as the audience gathered and waited for the concerts to begin. The evening was opened by DUNKELSUCHT from Switzerland. With their sound, which moves between Industrial, EBM and Synth Pop, they quickly captivated the audience. If you don’t know DUNKELSUCHT yet, check out the channel on YouTube and listen to their music. Unfortunately, the second support band CANTERRA could not perform that evening due to health reasons. Get well soon!LACRIMOSA took the stage and were greeted by thunderous applause and loud cheers. Tilo Wolff, the band’s charismatic frontman, exuded incredible energy. With a combination of dark romance and powerful sounds, the band immediately ignited a firework of emotions. The evening’s repertoire included both older hits and songs from their current albums. LACRIMOSA presented their music in an impressive live performance, where every note was played with passion and precision. The emotional lyrics and the unique voice of Tilo Wolff captivated the audience and left no one untouched. The musical diversity offered by LACRIMOSA was particularly impressive. From powerful Rock anthems to melancholic ballads to orchestral arrangements, there was something for every taste. The band managed to change the mood in the Gründelpark from euphoric to thoughtful and from rousing to melancholic and took the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride.The lighting effects and LACRIMOSA’s stage presence enhanced the intensity of the concert experience. The changing colours and patterns that lit up the stage reflected the moods of the songs and created a magical atmosphere. The band members were full of energy and communicated with the audience in their own way, which strengthened the connection between artists and fans. The highlights of the concert were undoubtedly the moments when the audience was involved. LACRIMOSA invited fans to sing and clap along to a few songs, and the audience responded enthusiastically. The Gründelpark was filled with the enthusiasm of the fans and the sense of community was palpable. After an encore, during which the audience celebrated the band with applause, the concert drew to a close. That evening, every visitor went home with memories of a wonderful concert. http://lacrimosa.com/Setlist01. Schakal02. Lichtgestallt03. Allein zu zweit04. Daughter of coldness05. Nach dem Sturm06. Für mich nochmal in den Sturm07. Wenn unsere Helden sterben08. Liebesspiel09. If the World Stood Still a Day10. Celebrate The Darkness11. Ich verlasse heut dein Herz12. Ich bin der brennende Komet13. Alles Lüge14. Malina15. Rote Sinfonie16. Liebe über Leben17. The Turning Point18. Flamme Im Wind19. Tränen der Existenzlosigkeit20. Stolzes Herz21. Der Morgen danachAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer