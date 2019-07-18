Interview: Magic Circle - July 2019

Interview withAfter my recent and quite positive review of MAGIC CIRCLE’s most recent output, ‘Departed Souls’, I wanted to know a bit more about this band that so pleasantly surprised me, because of the nice folks at 20 Buck Spin I had the opportunity to ask a few questions about vocalist Brendan Radigan and what makes the band tick, Chris was so nice to provide me with a bit of enlightenment.: Was it a conscious decision to change from heavy doom rockers in the first part to psychedelic, more 70s influenced songs in the second part of ‘Departed Souls’?: Not exactly - we did want it to have a gradual flow and sort of a sunrise/ sunset dynamic from one side to the next, but there wasn’t anything really concrete discussed. I think I was thinking about Sabotage a bit when coming up with the sequence. It starts off straighter forward and then gets more experimental on the second side. A lot of SABBATH albums have that dynamic actually, so that’s probably where it came from.: Aside from maybe PAGAN ALTAR what are your main influences as an artist?: BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, PURPLE, AEROSMITH, BEATLES, THE DOORS, ZEPPELIN, FREE, HEART, THE OBSESSED, TROUBLE, BLUE OYSTER CULT, INTO ANOTHER, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE... plenty more!: Why do you think Doom is still relevant nowadays?: I think there’s an ebb and flow to how relevant it is at any given time. I just think there’s still people that like honest organic music, and a lot of doom and hard rock bands still have some degree of authenticity (excluding the ones overly concerned with stage costuming). I mean whatever else, BLACK SABBATH never goes out of style either, and music is so easy to access now.: Is there any band you would love to tour with?: To be honest I think we’d have the most fun with ETERNAL CHAMPION because we go way back with most of those guys. We had a wonderful time opening for SATAN on the west coast some years back.: How did it come that Brendan became the current vocalist for PAGAN ALTAR?: I know that Annick of Cauchemar was working to put together a PAGAN ALTAR memorial show and she suggested him as a potential singer to them. I guess they did a little audition and it worked out. Pretty cool!: What is you main inspiration to keep going as an artist and a human being?: Creativity is a hobby for me, and one that has been rewarding because it gives you the illusion of some sense of control, when you're creating your “art”. As a human being... well, John Keel once said “if you looked far enough into the empty sky, you would be able to see the back of your own head”.New album ‘Departed Souls’ CD available on https://magiccircle.bandcamp.com/