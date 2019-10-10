Interview: Orodruin - October 2019

Interview with
John Gallo (guitars / keys) and Mike Puleo (vocals / bass) from Orodruin
After discovering this extraordinary band lately I was stunned, hooked and almost awestruck. Luckily these guys are down to earth and said yes to my interview request.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: What brought you guys into music and more specific what was the reason for making Doom Metal?
John Gallo [John]: The true reason for wanting to start a band goes back to IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH and JUDAS PRIEST around 1992. In the mid 90’s I got into CATHEDRAL, SAINT VITUS, TROUBLE, OBSESSED, PENTAGRAM, CANDLEMASS, WITCHFINDER GENERAL and wanted do something in that vein.
RoD: It took 16 years from ‘Epicurean Mass’ to ‘Ruins of Eternity’, what took you so long?
Mike Puleo [Mike]: The band went into a bit of a dormant phase for some time, but and after a short tour in 2014 we got some offers to release another album. We kept on writing and eventually we felt that we had enough material to make the album that we always wanted to make.
RoD: Why did Mike Waske leave the band? Sound-wise there is nothing to be missed I must say.
John: He decided he was not into doing it anymore. Thanks, glad Puleo’s drums did the job!
RoD: Obviously the band’s name is very popular as there are a handful of bands with the same name, what drove you towards ORODRUIN?
John: Haha, I saw ORODRUIN listed in like an old book I borrowed from the library called “The Encyclopaedia of Middle Earth” around 1995-96. When I read the description of it meaning “Mount Doom” I was like this would be a great Doom band! Around 1997 I made a band page and a logo which looked like CATHEDRAL’s font. Technically our first demo had other elements like NWOBHM but it was made in 1998/99. The Dutch Black Metal band was around 1999? It was pretty close to when we started. The US Black Metal band was maybe 2000 or 2001? After that I haven’t kept track with any more ORODRUIN’s! Haha.
RoD: Your sound is the epitome of sadness and solitude, are you guys a sad bunch?
John: We like to have a good time and enjoy playing this heavy music! It makes me feel good inside like listening to TROUBLE, ‘The Skull’.
RoD: Do you draw your lyrics from life itself or do you rather tell stories?
Mike: There is a mix of introspection and inspiration from literature and mythology. I hope that people can interpret the songs through their own experiences and find the songs meaningful in some way.
RoD: What was the first interaction with metal in any form you remember?
John: Seeing IRON MAIDEN on “The Fear of The Dark” tour in 1992!
RoD: What was the first record you bought?
John: The first record/ vinyl on my own I went into a store and bought was WASP, ‘Inside the Electric Circus’, in like 1988? Haha, first cassette was MAIDEN, ‘Seventh Son’, around 1992… my first CD was IRON MAIDEN’s ‘Stranger In A Strange Land’ double CD single around 1993 (which I never got to play cause I didn’t own a CD player for like a whole year after that!)
RoD: Who would you like to spend some time with if you had a wish?
John: Jam with Tony Iommi!
RoD: Will you tour now that you have this killer record out?
John: Yes please!
RoD: Thanks for your time guys, I have to buy your first record now and find out where the heck I can get some merch…
John: Thanks for the interview Dennis!!!
New album ‘Ruins of Eternity’ out October 25th 2019
Photos by John Gallo Senior
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Oct 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TAKIDA
|Thu Oct 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: TRAITRS
|Thu Oct 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Thu Oct 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Oct 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: [:SITD:]
|Fri Oct 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Oct 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Fri Oct 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELLE: ERDBALL
|Fri Oct 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Sat Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ME THE TIGER
|Sat Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PLEXIPHONES
|Sat Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Sat Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELLE: ERDBALL
|Sat Oct 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Sun Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Sun Oct 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Mon Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRAITRS
|Fri Oct 18 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Autumn Moon
Login
Interviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MONSTER MAGNET - Germany 2020
- Preview ERIC CLAPTON - Germany 2020
- Preview GENGAHR - Cologne 2020-02-26
- Preview ANATHEMA - Cologne 2020-03-22
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Leipzig 2019-11-02
- Preview AIRBOURNE - Leipzig 2019-11-01
- Preview LEBANON HANOVER - Hanover 2019-11-16
- Preview ALCEST - Spiritual Instinct European Tour 2020
- Preview SIMPLE MINDS - Germany 2020
- Preview REAL LIFE - Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Iron Kingdom - On the Hunt
- Live Review: Rasmus, The - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Faderhead - Asteria
- Live Review: Behemoth - Wroclaw 2019
- CD Review: Turbokill - Vice World
- CD Review: Tanith - In Another Time
- CD Review: Terminus - A Single Point of Light
- CD Review: Nocturnalia - III Winter
- CD Review: Legendry - The Wizard And The Tower Keep
- Live Review: Milow - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Amanda Palmer - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Cro-Mags - Essen 2019
- CD Review: ASP - Osternacht & Geh und heb dein Grab aus mein Freund
- Live Review: Madrugada - Dortmund 2019
- CD Review: Tarja - In The Raw
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos: Pavel Shpak (drums), Andrei Garashchenko (guitar), Vad Greek (bass guitar) and Pavel Novakovsky (vocals) from Season Of Melancholy
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos: Mike Korchevoy from Roll Models
- Interview: Luminor (Ex-Cinema Bizarre) - August 2019
- Live Review: Near Meth Experience (a.k.a. The Sisters Of Mercy) - Antwerp 2019
- Live Review: Foreign Resort, The - Berlin & Leipzig 2019
Latest News
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
- T.O.Y. - New single “Fragile” on Friday, 20 Sept 2019
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - The “murder” album comes on St. Nic’s day
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 2nd bandwave with Eisbrecher and day tickets
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
.