Interview: Lis van den Akker - January 2020

Interview with
Lis van den Akker (singer, songwriter)
Lis van den Akker is a singer, song-writer and extremely dynamic, energetic and beautiful soul. Known for co-operation witch artists such as DIE KRUPPS, FELIX MARC, PSY’AVIAH or Sebastian Komor, she shares her opinion about music, working with different artists and stating her own voice in a fast-changing music world.
Reflections of Darkness RoD: Hi Lis, we spoke before regarding life and change, now I wanted to ask you about the changes in your life. Because I know there are some?
Lis: I know you have been following me for quite a while now. Some may know me for being the singer in MISERY, others may know me for my many guest appearances on other band’s records. In rare times I share something of my personal life which directly influences my lyrics and music. It’s a direct reflection.
RoD: What is the music place in your life? Has it always been present?
Lis: Yes it is always there, it’s my driving force. As soon as I could walk and talk I knew that we belonged together. I want to improve myself. When I was an eight year old, I had my own double cassette player. At that time I already recorded my own vocals. Music lives and gives me the support in my daily life. Also as a full-time mum, we’ve had a rough history and I have to deal with many obstacles and painful experiences but I have been good for a long time now. To me music is the best therapy there is. You need to be in movement. I had moments that my world was falling apart. I will never forget that I woke up one day and I couldn’t feel my body anymore. My senses were gone, everything felt deaf on the left side. I had to learn again how to talk and to walk again. After two months of revalidation I got a message. Felix asked me if I could join them on stage in Germany. First I thought it was a joke. It gave me the right boost to do so, it was exactly what I needed to come back and to give me that extra push.
RoD: You cooperate with many musicians, of, I’d say, totally different roots. What is your approach towards the cooperation with the bands? How do you state your own voice during the production process?
Lis: It all developed over the years by seeing each other on concerts/ festivals and because most cooperations I did are build out of friendship, interest, support and the love we share for music. There has to be a match. I do get approached by other bands or musicians who want to start a project or need vocals. I like to take a chance, I like a challenge sometimes but like I said there has to be a connection. I record my vocals in my own studio at home and sometimes in other studios, like for DIE KRUPPS. At home I work with Cubase.
RoD: In the FELIX MARC video ‘The Promise You Made’ you showed you are actually an actress, too Have you ever considered the acting career?
Lis: After all this years… it’s finally showing… *joking*. This was the second time I play a role in a music-video. So thank you. Maybe I should try acting, on the other hand… I don’t see it as acting. When you really have compassion for music than you express these emotions, you feel the words, you feel the movements… I put my soul into it. I already loved the original song. Felix and I, our vocals they connect so well, we knew that this duet would work out perfectly and because of the trust we share. Together we sang ‘Earthling’ and how convenient ‘A Second of Life’ live on stage.
RoD: Tell me more about the cooperation with Felix? The song you produced together is kinda romantic - would you say you are the romantic type?
Lis: Well… at least I expected some roses on the bed, a filled hot tub and some champagne popping! Haha! In the video I am playing a disappointed romantic type because it’s all about the promise you made. The cooperation with Felix is always very comfortable because we know each other for more than 10 years. This wasn’t really new to us but making a video together for his new album Substance was quite amazing.
RoD: Gothic Meets Classic show - your impressions?
Lis: That was one of the most impressive event I have ever experienced in my whole life, and then together with Jürgen Engler from DIE KRUPPS. I wouldn’t have believed it in a million years if you would have told me that a few years ago. Because I was there at M’era Luna at the festival field watching DIE KRUPPS in my twenties. So it was more than a huge honour to stand next to my idol, he has my heart. I know their music. At the Gothic meets Klassik show, songs from DIE KRUPPS were played by a big orchestra, it was more than impressive and it really made your skin crawl. It was tremendous and the audience response was overwhelming.
RoD: Cooperation with DIE KRUPPS... what is it like? Who dominates? The leading vocals, the backing vocals? And who is who?
Lis: *Laughing about who dominates* Jürgen Engler we all know right? At least I do. DIE KRUPPS is: Nils Finkeisen - guitar, Ralf Dörper - synths, Marcel Zürcher - guitar, backing vocals, Paul Keller - drums and Jürgen Engler - lead vocals. We are all Robo Sapiens. Listen to the new album from DIE KRUPPS - ‘Vision 2020 Vision’. And watch their new videos, especially the upcoming ‘Trigger Warning’, I’m in it.
RoD: What are your future plans?
Lis: You will definitely see or hear from me, see the last question…
RoD: If we think about life - what is your approach to it? Would you say you’re an optimist? What is your way of tackling difficulties?
Lis: If everything goes downwards… it’s impossible to be an optimist… you need someone and if that someone isn’t there, you need something else to hold on to… Life isn’t easy… you are easily getting sucked in to so many obligations, so many things to do… I don’t even want to say anything about politics, climate changing, animals, and war. Nothing has value anymore. Music reunites people. When it comes to tackling difficulties… Try to take the day as it is… In all forms.
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran from the DIE KRUPPS show on 21st Nov. 2019 in Oberhausen (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRISTAN BRUSCH (SOLO)
|Tue Jan 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BATUSHKA
|Wed Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROTHERS OF METAL & ELVENKING
|Wed Jan 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MICHAEL MALARKEY
|Thu Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Thu Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COPPELIUS
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IMMINENCE
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COPPELIUS
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GLORYHAMMER
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOM BECK
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Sun Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME
|Sun Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALAIN FREI
|Mon Jan 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
Login
Interviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SODOM - Thessaloniki 2020-03-29
- Preview HIGHLY SUSPECT - Cologne 2020-02-28
- Preview THE DARKNESS - Cologne 2020-02-21
- Preview FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Oberhausen 2020-02-08
- Preview VICKI VOMIT - Leipzig 2020-02-29
- Preview HAMMERFALL - Leipzig 2020-02-12
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Boston 2020-01-25
- Preview KVELERTAK - Cologne 2020-02-29
- Preview TENACIOUS D - Esch sur Alzette 2020-02-15
- Preview MIKA - Esch sur Alzette 2020-01-29
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Titan Killer - Titan Killer
- CD Review: Dead Kosmonaut - Gravitas
- CD Review: Throne of Iron - 2018 Demo
- Live Review: Callejon - Saarbrücken 2019
- Live Review: Grausame Töchter - Hanover 2019
- Live Review: Northlane - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Children of Bodom - Helsinki 2019
- Live Review: Stam1na - Helsinki 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Helsinki 2019
- Special: Lord Of The Lost 10 Years Anniversary - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Thunder And Lightning - Demonicorn
- Live Review: Ghost - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Midge Ure - Osnabrück 2019
- CD Review: Leftover Bullets - Virtue and Vice
- CD Review: Syrinx - Embrace the Dark - Seek the Light
- Live Review: Eluveitie - Krakow 2019
- Gallery: Sacred Reich - Jena 2019
- CD Review: Assassin’s Blade - Gather Darkness
- Live Review: Heavy Psych Sounds Festival - Dresden 2019
- Live Review: Insomnium - Luxembourg City 2019
Latest News
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
.