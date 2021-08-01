Interview: Mildreda - July 2021

Interview withNamed after a saint, MILDREDA is definitely not holy in the sonicscape it offers. Jan Dewulf, the author of the project, is following a fine tradition of catchy, danceable yet dark and disquieting electronics. Gaining a more refined, multi-layered effect through the years he is on the eve of new album release ‘I Was Never Really There’ and I must say after giving it a listen - it’s a great piece of work: punching and kicking on the one hand and reflexive and insightful on the other. Jan Dewulf talks about his new music but also development as an artist, patience and being a musical chameleon.: Your new album ‘I Was Never Really There’ is scheduled for release on 20th of August. Tell me please, what was the work on it like?: MILDREDA was my very first musical project. It all started in the nineties and it was never totally gone after it was put on hold around the turn of the century. It has always been lurking on the side, with some occasional attempts to relaunch the project. The digital release of ‘Coward philosophy’ in 2016 was probably the most serious attempt to revamp the project. But this time, things were different. In 2020, I was very determined to arrange the ultimate relaunch for MILDREDA, to forge a new unique sound, to make a great album, and to sign a new record deal. On a personal level, 2020 started rather rough for me. Driven by a ruthless restlessness, the album was written in one rush when at some point last year, I felt like the sky was falling down on me. I always have this urge to exorcise my demons by writing songs. The music is aggressive and dark, the songs being black mirrors of my troubled soul.: In what way do you feel it’s different from your previous releases? Do you think you progressed as an artist?: I believe I’ve become a better artist throughout the years. It’s been quite a ride in fact and I can imagine for the outside world it probably looks like a strange journey. But the whole journey along my previous and other musical endeavours has been one big learning process from which I learned a lot. But instead of saying “better” I should use the word “mature”. I think I gained maturity throughout the years. And I needed the maturity for being able to finally come home with MILDREDA. This explains why things were postponed several times earlier on. It’s the first time I tell a true personal story with MILDREDA.: The songs on the album follow the Electro music, but they also feature - in comparison to your earlier works - softer, more melodious tones (e.g., on ‘Blame it to the moon’). What brought that element to your music?: ‘Blame it on the moon’ is probably the most melodic track on the album indeed. The melodic string arrangement might make it feel slightly different than the other album tracks. But I believe it holds the very same genetic code though. Of course, having Cyan from THE ETERNAL AFFLICT doing the vocals, gives things a whole new dimension and character.: Your new single ‘Inner Judgement’ was out on the 6th of July. It’s electronic and very catchy. In general, you express yourself in harsh, Dark Electro music. What brought you to this particular genre in the first place?: Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been hooked on both Gothic Rock and Dark Electro from the nineties on. Since setting up an electro project was much easier than starting your own Gothic Rock combo, I ended up making electronic music as a teenager. Since then, my love for dark harsh Electro has never diminished. Making this kind of music today is like revisiting my original roots. It all happens very spontaneously in fact. As for ‘Inner Judgement’ in particular, I made this track in one rush after Dependent told me they missed a “real club” track on the demos I sent them. The track was the very last addition to the album. It all came together from scratch in one afternoon, and I am really surprised how well it turned out.: The new video to ‘Liaisons dangereuses’ is about to be released. Can you reveal anything regarding the production at this point? Who did you cooperate with while working on it?: I am absolutely thrilled by the forthcoming video. The song deals with that bitter feeling one can have after a failed relationship, realising things never got a chance from the start. It’s probably the main theme of the album, hence the album title ‘I was never really there’. An idea that is reflected in pretty much every album track one way or another. The girl featured in the video symbolises what I like to call the “poisonous muse”: the dark muse that is throwing off her shadow on the whole album in fact. In the video you see the girl evolving from white to black. From good to evil. The video was done by the production company Pigeon Eggs, with whom I already worked together for a YOUR LIFE ON HOLD video clip. They introduced me to Miss C who is featured in the clip, bringing the “poisonous muse” to life. I like the dark and evil atmosphere they created, and I am truly flabbergasted by the performance of Miss C.: Going back to the past for a while: you had to wait a bit for your project to really kick-off. Even though you started in the early 90s it wasn’t until 2009 when you really progressed with your music… is patience a necessary thing in the music business?: Patience is really an important thing indeed. Being honest and true to yourself is equally important. This might mean you’ll have to take the long and hard way, but as a true artist, there should be no other way. There is no shortcut being an artist.: You started several projects on your way - DISKONNEKTED, YOUR LIFE ON HOLD and of course MILDREDA - “change” seems to be the keyword here. There must be a lot of things going on in your mind and heart. Have you always been this creative? Why the need to change projects like that? Couldn’t it all be realized within one of them?: Making songs is a way of exorcising my demons, as I explained earlier on. But being creative is also a way of making the world a more beautiful place. It’s my way of fighting every day’s ordinary ugliness. And I’m a true chameleon in doing that. But I never have a problem switching from one project into the other. All projects have its own identity, philosophy and sound. When I was working on the DIVE stuff for example, I had a clear image in mind of what direction I needed to be looking for. MILDREDA is another story having its own sound, approach and vision. Roughly sketched, that story of Mildreda is dark and gloomy, about the delicate balance of a troubled soul, reflected in the dark and harsh music. Of course, as a producer it’s very enriching to be working on several projects. It’s inspiring and it broadens your musical perspective. So, no, it definitely couldn’t be realized in just one project. I need this diversity.: Tell me about your cooperation with Dirk Ivens. Was he the trigger who inspired you to move on with your project?: He was indeed the inspirer to revamp the project when I played live with MILDREDA for the occasion of a birthday party. He was playing records that night and suggested to relaunch MILDREDA for real. But before that really happened, I took a few detours first. Dirk and I stayed in touch though, making the last DIVE album together being the icing on the cake and a very inspiring journey. I’m happy I can call him a friend.: The world you show in your music is a rather dark place. What inspires you to create new songs?: I guess it’s true that I have this tendency to go rather dark with the music and lyrics I create. Simply for aesthetic reasons for one, as I like art that is gloomy. But creating art also have this exorcizing effect on me. My songs are black mirrors of my inner demons, and I deal with them by creating art. Sure, I’m a happy person often enough as well, but happy days are not that inspiring to make Industrial or Gothic music so to speak.: Apart from the album release - what can we expect from you in the following months?: So, there’s that third single planned and I’m especially thrilled about the amazing video accompanying it. Of course, we hope to hit the stage the forthcoming months. A tour would be the ultimate goal. But corona is still making it hard on us. Organizers have a tough time, as the future is very uncertain. Apart from all that, I will be working on some new music soon enough as well. ‘I was never really there’ is only the beginning of a great adventure.: Thank you!: Thank you for the nice interview.All pictures by Gwenny Coomanhttps://www.mildreda.com/