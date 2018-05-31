CD Review: Rabia Sorda - The World Ends Today

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CAR SEAT HEADREST
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE NIGHT GAME
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SEAN KOCH
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOOSE BLOOD
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HEISSKALT
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARKUS KREBS
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARKUS KREBS
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BABYLON CIRCUS
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Fri Jun 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Jun 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Sat Jun 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Sat Jun 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Jun 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KODALINE - Cologne 2018-10-30
- Preview GOOD CHARLOTTE - Cologne 2019-02-05
- Preview SICK PUPPIES - Cologne 2018-07-08
- Preview DEEP PURPLE - Mönchengladbach 2018-07-08
- Preview LIAM GALLAGHER - Cologne 2018-07-05
- Preview ALICE IN CHAINS - Cologne 2018-07-04
- Preview ARCH ENEMY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-10
- Preview GOJIRA - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-03
- Preview BILLY TALENT - Luxembourg City 2018-06-27
- Preview KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Luxembourg City 2018-06-25
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Vogon Poetry - Life,the Universe and Everything
- CD Review: Omnia - Reflexions
- Interview: Die Werkpiloten - February 2013
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Kim Wilde - Here come the Aliens
- Live Review: Jesus And Mary Chain, The - Saint Petersburg 2018
- CD Review: Faderhead - Night Physics
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Seigmen - Berlin 2018
- CD Review: M.I.N.E - Unexpected Truth Within
- CD Review: Haujobb - Alive
- CD Review: Mr Irish Bastard - The Desire For Revenge
- Live Review: Monster Magnet - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Pink Turns Blue - Osnabrück 2018
- CD Review: Sleepwalk - Tempus Vincit Omnia
- Gallery: Joachim Witt - Dresden 2018
- Gallery: Lisa Stansfield - Düsseldorf 2018
- Live Review: Unter Schwarzer Flagge - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Ocean, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: Ensiferum - Dresden 2018
Latest News
- TARJA - To Release Live Album & Video “Act II” on 27th July 2018 via earMUSIC
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
- THE TWINS - Band returns with new Album after 25 Years
- CHVRCHES - “Miracle” Video Premiere & New Studio Album “Love Is Dead” on 25 May 2018
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - 10 more bands confirmed!
- MORTIIS - Re-release of “Perfectly Defect” on 1st June 2018
.
CD Review: Rabia Sorda - The World Ends Today
- Details
- Written by Marco Flandrian
-
Artist: Rabia Sorda
Title: The World Ends Today
Genre: Electro / Industrial
Release Date: 4th May 2018
Label: Out Of Line
Album Review
RABIA SORDA (in English “deaf rage”) is a German-Mexican side-project of the HOCICO singer Erk Aicrag. While the snouts are more aggressive and electronic, RABIA SORDA is clearly more guitar-heavy. ‘The World Ends Today’ is a well-made mix of Industrial Rock, Punk shaken with Metal and Electro. The double CD contains not only the new album but also the mini album ‘Explota’.
Compared to the previous albums, ‘The World Ends Today’ is much more energetic because Erk Aicrag uses RABIA SORDA as creative valve. Twelve tracks include the actual album, and everyone proves that this album is one of the best. ‘Violent Love Song’ and ‘The World Ends Today’ are the highlights of the CD. The titles force you to go to the dance floor and dance, even if the title ‘Shut Up And Dance’ would be more appropriate by name.
‘Explota’ - the second CD - is a nice addition to the release. In addition to three cover versions, it also contains one or the other remix. You do not necessarily have to like these remixes, because the original versions sometimes sound much better. The mini album contains two new tracks too. In short, for fans and for people liking HOCICO or even COMBICHRIST quite a recommendation.
Tracklist
The World Ends Today (CD 1)
01. TWET!
02. Perfect Black
03. So Slow it Hurts
04. Estas ahi?
05. Violent Love Song
06. We’re not Machines
07. Estas Conmigo…
08. Shut Up and Dance!
09. Nobody
10. Dekadenz
11. Rebellion of The Wicked
12. The World Ends Today
13. Despierta
14. Mother
15. Don’t Run! (The Evil Within)
16. Words in Scars
17. Перезвони мне (Perezvoni mne)
Explota! (La Bomba En Mi Cabeza) (CD 2)
01. Demolicion
02. Explota! (La Bomba En Mi Cabeza)
03. Hasta Nunca…
04. Guten Morgen!
05. Dekadenz (Cypecore RMX)
06. Violent Love Song (Chemical Sweet Kid RMX)
07. We’re not Machines (Nostalgic Machine / Cover Version by Prismatic Shapes)
08. Violent Love Song (72 hrs. Panic Attack Vitam non Mortem RMX)
Line-up
Erk Aicrag - Vocals, lyrics
Jeans - Percussions
Grigory Feil - Keyboard
Website
www.rabiasorda.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment