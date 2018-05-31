CD Review: Qntal - VIII Nachtblume

Artist: QntalTitle: VIII - NachtblumeGenre: Medieval Electro / Folk / DarkwaveRelease Date: 9th March 2018Label: Drakkar EntertainmentFounded 1991 by Ernst Horn and Michael Popp, QNTAL is a Medieval Electro band from Germany. Like in the other albums, the band attaches value on correct pronunciation and emphasis according to the history. As at previous albums, this one is a matter of taste. Certainly there is one or the other song that will stuck in one´s head. The first two titles fall into this category. ‘Nachtblume’ (Night flower) and ‘Die finstere Nacht’ (the dark night) are made of lyric components. They come from well-known medieval poets like Joseph von Eichendorff.But the album also has its own interpretations of the band. These include the titles ‘Chint’ and ‘O Fortuna’, both come from the well-known ‘Carmina Burana’. Summarized, one can say that QNTAL has its own style. Electro and Medieval is something special, however QNTAL always manages to cast a spell over their fans also with this album. Most titles start quietly and develop into danceable melodies where it's hard to stay calm.01. Nachtblume02. Die Finstere Nacht03. Music On The Waters04. Monteclair05. Echo06. Parliament Of Fowles07. Chint08. Before The World Was Made09. O Fortuna10. Minnelied11. Sumervar12. A ChanterMichael PoppSigrid “Syrah” HausenSarah “Mariko” Newmanqntal.de / facebook.com/qntalmusicMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10