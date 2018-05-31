Latest Raffles

CD Review: Qntal - VIII Nachtblume

Details
qntal viii nachtblume
Artist: Qntal
Title: VIII - Nachtblume
Genre: Medieval Electro / Folk / Darkwave
Release Date: 9th March 2018
Label: Drakkar Entertainment


Album Review

Founded 1991 by Ernst Horn and Michael Popp, QNTAL is a Medieval Electro band from Germany. Like in the other albums, the band attaches value on correct pronunciation and emphasis according to the history. As at previous albums, this one is a matter of taste. Certainly there is one or the other song that will stuck in one´s head. The first two titles fall into this category. ‘Nachtblume’ (Night flower) and ‘Die finstere Nacht’ (the dark night) are made of lyric components. They come from well-known medieval poets like Joseph von Eichendorff.

But the album also has its own interpretations of the band. These include the titles ‘Chint’ and ‘O Fortuna’, both come from the well-known ‘Carmina Burana’. Summarized, one can say that QNTAL has its own style. Electro and Medieval is something special, however QNTAL always manages to cast a spell over their fans also with this album. Most titles start quietly and develop into danceable melodies where it's hard to stay calm.


Tracklist

01. Nachtblume
02. Die Finstere Nacht
03. Music On The Waters
04. Monteclair
05. Echo
06. Parliament Of Fowles
07. Chint
08. Before The World Was Made
09. O Fortuna
10. Minnelied
11. Sumervar
12. A Chanter


Line-up

Michael Popp
Sigrid “Syrah” Hausen
Sarah “Mariko” Newman


Website

qntal.de / facebook.com/qntalmusic


Cover Picture

qntal viii nachtblume


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10


