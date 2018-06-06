CD Review: Seadrake - Isola

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GAVIN JAMES
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROSTAM
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEANGELCY
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NIE UND NIMMER
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEMI LOVATO
|Wed Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DANGEROUS SUMMER
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GAVIN JAMES
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEODOR SHITSTORM
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIEFER SUTHERLAND
|Fri Jun 08 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Kärbholz Heimspiel
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: FIXMER/MCCARTHY
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KOLARS
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHOCK THERAPY
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Sat Jun 09 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Kärbholz Heimspiel
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DIE KRUPPS & FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY - Krefeld 2018-08-22
- Preview MR. BIG - Bochum 2018-08-06
- Preview DANZIG - Cologne 2018-08-04
- Preview PAIN OF SALVATION - Bochum 2018-09-10
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Bonn 2018-08-21
- Preview BEARTOOTH - Oberhausen 2018-08-20
- Preview SANTANA - Mönchengladbach 2018-08-15
- Preview MINISTRY - Cologne 2018-08-14
- Preview SEPULTURA - Düsseldorf 2018-08-02
- Preview TREMONTI - Cologne 2018-08-01
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Crimer - Leave Me Baby
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Echtzeit
- CD Review: Rabia Sorda - The World Ends Today
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 4)
- CD Review: Vogon Poetry - Life,the Universe and Everything
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 3)
- CD Review: De/Vision - City Beats
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Spiritual Front - Amour Braque
- CD Review: Omnia - Reflexions
- Interview: Die Werkpiloten - February 2013
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Kim Wilde - Here come the Aliens
- Live Review: Jesus And Mary Chain, The - Saint Petersburg 2018
- CD Review: Faderhead - Night Physics
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Seigmen - Berlin 2018
- CD Review: M.I.N.E - Unexpected Truth Within
- CD Review: Haujobb - Alive
- CD Review: Mr Irish Bastard - The Desire For Revenge
Latest News
- RICK ASTLEY - Releases new album ‘Beautiful Life’ in July 2018 via BMG
- U96 - New Album “Reboot” on 29th June 2018 via UNLTD Recordings
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
- HOLY LOOSE - Solo Album in November 2018
- TARJA - To Release Live Album & Video “Act II” on 27th July 2018 via earMUSIC
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
.
CD Review: Seadrake - Isola
- Details
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
-
Artist: Seadrake
Title: Isola
Genre: Synth Pop
Release Date: 27th April 2018
Label: Megahype
Album Review
‘Isola’ is directly starting with a grounded Synth Pop track called ’What You Do To Me’ - very melodic sound and great vocals that would fit in radios as well. Next track is ‘Get It On’ and that track makes me tap my toes right from the beginning and the chorus crawls into your ears and stays there. Track number three is ‘On The Run’ and is starting a bit slower but still very melodic and of course with great vocals. That song is perfect for the summer and also for the radio stations. ‘Something Durable’ is next up and is faster and very danceable with earworm character and a few guitars as well. That’s how I like Synth Pop. ‘Room 316’ is starting with melancholic sounds and vocals and is a ballad bringing us to lay back and enjoy the music.
Next track is ‘Lower Than This (Someday)’ and this song brings some edges and corners which I really like because that way Synth Pop sounds a bit rougher. The chorus is clear and catchy like it should be. ‘Die Of Temptation’ starts with organic Synth sounds and brings us back to the danceable, toe tapping music. Earworm character chorus is also given. Number eight is ‘Conformity Loves Company’ and is directly starting with vocals and is very rhythmic and reminds a bit on INXS. The chorus of course stays in my ears. Next is ‘Daydream’ and are the dreamy, melodic synths starting and then come the great vocals paired with powerful sounds, very vigorous song which is my favourite song from ’Isola’. Last track from the album is ‘Soulsharer’ and closes the album slower but with very strong vocals and guitar sounds.
‘Isola’ is a great Synth Pop album!
Tracklist
01. What You Do To Me
02. Get It On
03. On The Run
04. Something Durable
05. Room 316
06. Lower Than This (Someday)
07. Die Of Temptation
08. Conformity Loves Company
09. Daydream
10. Soulsharer
Line-up
Hilton Theissen
Mathias Thürk
Rickard Gunnarsson
Website
https://www.facebook.com/seadrakemusic/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment