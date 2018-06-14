Latest Raffles
CD Review: Purwien & Kowa - Zwei
- Details
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
-
Artist: Purwien & Kowa
Title: Zwei
Genre: Electropop
Release Date: 28th August 2017
Label: SPV Recordings
Album Review
As an old Synth Pop fan I of course loved SECOND DECAY and Christian Purwien was the singer. So I was really excited hearing that there is him doing a new album. So here comes ‘Zwei’ with first track ’Du’ which is fully what I expected: Classic Synth Pop with German lyrics like good old days of ‘Hinter Glas’. Next track is ‘Bandit’ also sung in German and a bit experimental. Number three is ‘Alte Hits’ and this is starting with a bit more power and toe tapping from my side and this comes in best SECOND DECAY manner, very danceable. First real pearl on this album! ‘1000 Hände’ continues with danceable purest Electropop and German flavour which fits really great. The whole long-player is German. Next song is ‘Der König Geht Zu Fuß’ starting with pure synthesizer sounds leading us to rough vocals and bouncy elements. Next pearl found! With ‘Manchmal’ comes track number six and it’s not even the half of the album. Great to have such long albums out there! Starting melancholic and awkward, a gloomy ballad. Track number seven is ‘Ruhe Vor Dem Sturm’ and reminds me on a SECOND DECAY track named ‘Anders Sein’ which is no offense. Smooth and chilling track!
‘Das Meer’ starts also slow leading an interesting chorus with synth elements. Next track, ‘Leere’, is starting with piano and is another ballad. Sounding melancholic with Christian’s powerful and unique voice! Song number ten is ‘Transplantation’ and is continuing the slower part of the album. Even though it is somehow a powerful song it is still a ballad. Number eleven is ‘Die Zeit Ist Vorbei’ and is starting a bit faster and is a cool Synth Pop song. Song number twelve is ‘People from Ibiza’ and is the first and the only English song. This track reminds me a bit on some songs S.P.O.C.K. because of the sound elements and the happy mood it brings. In fact, it is a cover from Sandy Marton in 1984. Very funny song! Number thirteen is ‘Blut’ which brings us back the German lyrics and also back to the typical sound which I relate with Purwien. Last track is the piano version of ‘Du’ which shows how strong and unique the voice of Purwien is. All in all, it is what I expected some pearls are found and the music is cool. Since it’s a book and CD thing I will not say anything to the book (Pornos! Pommes! Popstar!) because that is not my genre to write about.
Tracklist
01. Du
02. Bandit
03. Alte Hits
04. 1000 Hände
05. Der König Geht Zu Fuß
06. Manchmal
07. Ruhe Vor Dem Sturm
08. Das Meer
09. Leere
10. Transplantation
11. Die Zeit Ist Vorbei
12. People From Ibiza
13. Blut
14. Du [Piano Version]
Line-up
Christian Purwien
Thomas Kowa
Website
https://www.purwienundkowa.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10
