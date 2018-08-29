Latest Raffles

CD Review: Sulpher - No One Will Ever Know

Details
sulpher noonewilleverknow
Artist: Sulpher
Title: No One Will Ever Know
Genre: Industrial Rock / Rock / Metal
Release Date: 31st August 2018
Label: Oblivion (SPV)


Album Review

More than fifteen years after the debut ‘Spray’, SULPHER are back with their second album, ‘No One Will Ever Know’. If you never heard the name before, try the names of the band members: Rob Holliday, together with Steve Monti worked with THE MISSION, THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, GARY NUMAN, SIOUXSIE SIOUX and a bunch of other not less popular British scene artists. Also SULPHER happened to support MARILYN MANSON back in 2003. Also Rob Holliday played guitar for MARILYN MANSON and THE PRODIGY. The band has been working on the new album for about seven years and here it is finally time for it to get revealed.

Songs like ‘Take A long Hard Look’ are like a bang and spread their power all over the album. The mix of growling and softer melodic vocals reminds of bands like SLIPKNOT and SEETHER also the atmosphere has a hint from TOOL. This inevitably brings the listener back in the early 2000s, without sounding old school. But hey, it is 2018, we are close to 2019. Bring back all the great stuff from the early 2000s, make something new out of it and bang. ‘Didn’t ever’ is an amazing hypnotic bridge instrumental song in between of the first and second part of the album. ‘Nothing’ is pure underground for me. Raw, sexy, aggressive, wild. And then ‘Tomorrow’ comes. A soft melancholic ballade. Surprising and amazing turn. The main theme are relationships in all their facets.

‘No One Will Ever Know’ will bring you the feeling of the early 2000s Rock and Metal and make it sound raw and powerful in 2018. Feel free to jump in and enjoy the trip.


Tracklist

01. No One Will Ever Know
02. Follow You Down
03. Used
04. You Threw It All Away
05. Take A Long Hard Look
06. Didn’t Ever
07. Nothing
08. Tomorrow
09. Fell Through
10. Feels Like The End


Line-up

Rob Holliday - Vocals, guitar
Steve Monti - Drums
Andy Spillane - Guitar
Davey Bennet - Bass


Website

http://www.sulpher.de / https://www.facebook.com/SULPHERMUSIC


Cover Picture

sulpher noonewilleverknow


Rating

Music: 8.5
Sound:7.5
Total: 8 / 10



