|Thu Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Thu Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Thu Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KOLARI
|Thu Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TASH SULTANA
|Thu Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ZEBRAHEAD
|Thu Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STONEMAN
|Fri Sep 07 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(Ru) Concert: AND ONE
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: I HEART SHARKS
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KOLARI
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TASH SULTANA
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ZEBRAHEAD
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAYA THE CAT
|Fri Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MONEY BOY + HUSTENSAFT JÜNGLING
|Sat Sep 08 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night
|Sat Sep 08 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival
|Sat Sep 08 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: At the B-Sites Festival
|Sat Sep 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(Ru) Concert: AND ONE
CD Review: Scarlet Dorn - Lack Of Light
- Written by Nastja Iz
Artist: Scarlet Dorn
Title: Lack Of Light
Genre: Dark Rock & Pop
Release Date: 31st August 2018
Label: Oblivion / SPV
Album Review
SCARLET DORN as Newcomer has had a very successful career start so far. The young talented front woman, born in Siberia, grown up in Germany, is standing out enormously with her clear concise voice. No one less than Chris Harms, front man of the popular LORD OF THE LOST and successful producer, discovered the young talent about three years ago in a fan contest video and decided that she is someone one is totally worth it being supported. And here it is, the debut album, ‘Lack Of Light’, of the talented musician combo, released on 31st of August 2018.
Already the first song, ‘Heavy Beauty’ starts with the attitude of a heavy hymn with compact vocals and march-like sound. The keyboards and the very dark and deep voice are most conspicuous in ‘Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman’. The song is very slow and lets the listener literally enjoy the slow-moving darkness of this song. The keyboard player is another musician from the LORD OF THE LOST universe, the band’s own keyboard and multi-instrument player Gared Dirge. Also Bengt Jäschke, guitar, is known as permanent LOTL crew member.
‘I’m Armageddon’ doesn’t sound that threatening as one might assume from the title, but has an absolutely catchy tune. Once heard it doesn’t let you go. ‘Hold On To Me’ was the first single that the band released in February 2018 and might be already known by one or another. Also here catchy guitars, chorus, melody. More kind of a well-produced Dark Pop song. In ‘Kill Bitterness With Love’ SCARLET DORN shows her qualities in balladic songs very well. The duet ‘I Love The Way You Say My Name’ with Chris Harms is another beautiful dark ballade. A little bit of romance, good piece of creepiness & darkness, melodic music and voices. The two voices harmonize perfectly with each other, so there should be more of these collaborations, for sure!
So if you wanna check out some new music and are not afraid of a powerful, melodic and deep female voice, check out this debut. A chance to see the band live will be while on tour with LORD OF THE LOST end of the year.
Tracklist
01. Heavy Beauty
02. Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman
03. I’m Armageddon
04. Hold On To Me
05. Rain
06. Kill Bitterness With Love
07. Snow Black
08. I Don’t Know, I Don’t Care
09. Cinderella
10. I Love The Way You Say My Name (feat. Chris Harms)
11. Frozen Fire
12. In Another Life
Line-up
Scarlet Dorn - Vocals
Gared Dirge - Keyboard
Bengt Jäschke - Guitar
Henrik Petschull - Drums
Website
http://scarletdorn.de / https://www.facebook.com/scarletdornofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
