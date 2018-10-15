Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2018
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE
Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ACADEMIC
Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RASMUS
Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HALESTORM
Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TINA DICO
Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ME + MARIE
Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: VNV NATION
Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE
Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PALE WAVES
Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SATELLITE STORIES
Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: VNV NATION
Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE
Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PALE WAVES
Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STU LARSEN & NATSUKI KURAI
Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS / JOSHUA RADIN
Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GET WELL SOON BIG BAND
Thu Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Thu Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Prism - Atmosphere EP

Details
prism atmosphere
Artist: Prism
Title: Atmosphere EP
Genre: Alternative Metal
Release Date: 7th September 2018
Label: self-released


Album Review

Hailing from Münster, Alternative Metal band PRISM was started in March of 2017. After its members had been dabbling mostly in Alternative Rock and Metalcore in the years prior, ‘Atmosphere’ is their first EP release.

It doesn’t take long for opener and title track, ‘Atmosphere’, to give away one of the band’s major influences as the melodic backing track and singer Martin Nowakoski’s vocal style and melodies bear an obvious resemblance to LINKIN PARK and the late, great Chester Bennington. Nowakoski does his best to live up to his stated idol and, backed by guitarist Daniel Castro-Balbi, establishes a strong vocal centre for the band’s music to evolve around. When needed, he effortlessly switches to shouts for the harder sections of ‘Heartless’, clean and calm vocals for the intermission of ‘Carry On’ or even rap for sections of ‘My Confession’.

Despite noticeable style influences, PRISM are intent on doing their own thing. The songs are driven by tight riffs, never afraid to dip into the harder side of the metal spectrum. Calm and almost dreamy sequences, while no less enjoyable, remain a temporary reprieve, inevitably followed by another in-your-face outburst to yank the listener back in. This is the wrong place to look for a ballad. It is the right place to look for five tracks that might surprise you, each with its own potential to get stuck in your head. ‘Atmosphere’ is a promising debut EP of a new alternative metal band and leaves us curious, maybe even craving, for more.


Tracklist

01. Atmosphere
02. Heartless
03. My Confessions
04. Let You Go
05. Carry On


Line-up

Martin Nowakowski - Vocals / Shouts
Daniel Castro-Balbi - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Simon Husung - Drums
Fabian Meißner - Bass, Backing Shouts


Website

https://www.prism-official.com/


Cover Picture

prism atmosphere


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10



You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Prism - Atmosphere EP