CD Review: Prism - Atmosphere EP

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE
|Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ACADEMIC
|Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE RASMUS
|Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
|Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HALESTORM
|Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TINA DICO
|Mon Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ME + MARIE
|Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: VNV NATION
|Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE
|Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PALE WAVES
|Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SATELLITE STORIES
|Tue Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
|Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: VNV NATION
|Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE
|Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PALE WAVES
|Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STU LARSEN & NATSUKI KURAI
|Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS / JOSHUA RADIN
|Wed Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GET WELL SOON BIG BAND
|Thu Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Thu Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KILLING JOKE
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KREATOR & DIMMU BORGIR - Düsseldorf 2018-11-15
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Oberhausen 2018-12-01
- Preview MARTERIA & CASPER - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-26
- Preview TESSERACT - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-25
- Preview WITHIN TEMPTATION - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-20
- Preview BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-07
- Preview KYLIE MINOGUE - Esch sur Alzette 2018-11-06
- Preview EISBRECHER - “Ewiges Eis” Tour & “Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival 2019
- Preview PETER MURPHY - Wroclaw 2018-11-26
- Preview SINNER’S DAY - Genk 2018-12-01
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Peter Heppner - Confessions & Doubts + TanzZwang
- Live Review: Kim Wilde - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: ASP - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Alcest - Essen 2018
- CD Review: Beauty Of Gemina, The - Flying With The Owl
- Live Review: Prague Gothic Treffen XIII - Prague 2018
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Hamburg 2018
- Live Review: Nachtmahr - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Ghost - Ceremony and Devotion
- CD Review: Like a Storm - Catacombs
- Live Review: Rea Garvey - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Ljungblut - Villa Carlotta 5959
- Live Review: Puddle Of Mudd - Düsseldorf 2018
- Interview: Circus of Fools - August 2018
- Gallery Saxon - Leipzig 2018-23-09
- Live Review: Beyond the Black - Berlin 2018
- Gallery: Haggard - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Everlast - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Mesh - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Solitary Experiments - Future Tense
Latest News
- NITZER EBB - Announce New Live Dates + Mute Reissue Series
- LAIBACH - Share “My Favorite Things” taken from “The Sound Of Music”
- WIEGAND - Single “Floating Away” out 12 October 2018!
- KIM WILDE - Announces “Here Come The Aliens (Deluxe Edition)” for October 19th, 2018
- FILTER - Band returns to form and launches Pledgemusic Campaign
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - New Names and concert days announced!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - Nine more bands confirmed!
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
.
CD Review: Prism - Atmosphere EP
- Details
- Written by Björn Odendahl
-
Artist: Prism
Title: Atmosphere EP
Genre: Alternative Metal
Release Date: 7th September 2018
Label: self-released
Album Review
Hailing from Münster, Alternative Metal band PRISM was started in March of 2017. After its members had been dabbling mostly in Alternative Rock and Metalcore in the years prior, ‘Atmosphere’ is their first EP release.
It doesn’t take long for opener and title track, ‘Atmosphere’, to give away one of the band’s major influences as the melodic backing track and singer Martin Nowakoski’s vocal style and melodies bear an obvious resemblance to LINKIN PARK and the late, great Chester Bennington. Nowakoski does his best to live up to his stated idol and, backed by guitarist Daniel Castro-Balbi, establishes a strong vocal centre for the band’s music to evolve around. When needed, he effortlessly switches to shouts for the harder sections of ‘Heartless’, clean and calm vocals for the intermission of ‘Carry On’ or even rap for sections of ‘My Confession’.
Despite noticeable style influences, PRISM are intent on doing their own thing. The songs are driven by tight riffs, never afraid to dip into the harder side of the metal spectrum. Calm and almost dreamy sequences, while no less enjoyable, remain a temporary reprieve, inevitably followed by another in-your-face outburst to yank the listener back in. This is the wrong place to look for a ballad. It is the right place to look for five tracks that might surprise you, each with its own potential to get stuck in your head. ‘Atmosphere’ is a promising debut EP of a new alternative metal band and leaves us curious, maybe even craving, for more.
Tracklist
01. Atmosphere
02. Heartless
03. My Confessions
04. Let You Go
05. Carry On
Line-up
Martin Nowakowski - Vocals / Shouts
Daniel Castro-Balbi - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Simon Husung - Drums
Fabian Meißner - Bass, Backing Shouts
Website
https://www.prism-official.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment