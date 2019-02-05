Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEC BENJAMIN
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLUE OCTOBER
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DILLY DALLY
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKINDRED
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEVEN WILSON
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YOU ME AT SIX
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GLASHAUS
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOOD CHARLOTTE
Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEONIDEN
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D/TROIT
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POEMS FOR JAMIRO
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RAZORLIGHT
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKINDRED
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOW
Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LENßEN

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: 2nd Face - Nemesis

Details
2ndface nemesis
Artist: 2nd Face
Title: Nemesis
Genre: Electro / EBM / Industrial
Release Date: 17th February 2017
Label: Dependent Records


Album Review

2ND FACE is the name which the programmer Thorn from Mainz choose for his industrial project starting in 2014. With ‘Nemesis’ he gave a powerful and promising debut album. It goes straight to the feet right from the beginning and delivers several EBM-tracks that could fill the dance floors anytime. Classic sound structures with hard bass lines, powerful drums and shouted one-liners are a core element of songs like ‘Movement’, ‘Mindlapse’ or ‘Deathspread’. The title track, ‘Nemesis’, differs from that concept, convincing with a deeper, darker atmosphere and a surprising development in the last part of the song. The vocals are appealing and good to understand and to sing along. The composition of tracks makes sense and delivers a listening experience without boredom at any point. Definitely a convincing and promising debut that makes me look forward to more from 2ND FACE.


Tracklist

01. Instinct
02. Movement
03. Divine
04. Mindlapse
05. Nemesis
06. Deathspread
07. Weapon
08. Brother
09. 1st Of His Name
10. Now You Can See
11. Punisher
12. Insanity


Line-up

Thorn (sound, vocals, arrangements)


Website

https://www.facebook.com/iindface/


Cover Picture

2ndface nemesis


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10



You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: 2nd Face - Nemesis