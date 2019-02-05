CD Review: 2nd Face - Nemesis

Artist: 2nd FaceTitle: NemesisGenre: Electro / EBM / IndustrialRelease Date: 17th February 2017Label: Dependent Records2ND FACE is the name which the programmer Thorn from Mainz choose for his industrial project starting in 2014. With ‘Nemesis’ he gave a powerful and promising debut album. It goes straight to the feet right from the beginning and delivers several EBM-tracks that could fill the dance floors anytime. Classic sound structures with hard bass lines, powerful drums and shouted one-liners are a core element of songs like ‘Movement’, ‘Mindlapse’ or ‘Deathspread’. The title track, ‘Nemesis’, differs from that concept, convincing with a deeper, darker atmosphere and a surprising development in the last part of the song. The vocals are appealing and good to understand and to sing along. The composition of tracks makes sense and delivers a listening experience without boredom at any point. Definitely a convincing and promising debut that makes me look forward to more from 2ND FACE.01. Instinct02. Movement03. Divine04. Mindlapse05. Nemesis06. Deathspread07. Weapon08. Brother09. 1st Of His Name10. Now You Can See11. Punisher12. InsanityThorn (sound, vocals, arrangements)https://www.facebook.com/iindface/Music: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10