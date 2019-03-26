CD Review: Pylon People - Hookland Transmission #1: Starfall Common

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAY YES DOG
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ADIA VICTORIA
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GARDENER & THE TREE
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CRYSTAL FIGHTERS
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ANNA LOOS
|Tue Mar 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALLUSINLOVE
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ADIA VICTORIA
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLEOPATRICK
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEREZ
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: REVOLVERHELD
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROO PANES
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BREATH
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LUKAS RIEGER
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHRIS SIMMONS
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLEOPATRICK
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LE FLY
|Wed Mar 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AR) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Thu Mar 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHEFBOSS
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview JESSIE J - Luxembourg City 2019-04-21
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Luxembourg City 2019-04-09
- Preview DEICHKIND - Germany 2019
- Preview SEIGMEN - Bergen May 2019
- Preview DIDO - Hamburg 2019-05-16
- Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2019 - Hurricane & Southside Festival, A Summer’s Tale, Rolling Stone Park
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Bochum 2019-12-01
- Preview WE LOVE THE 90S - Oberhausen 2019-11-29
- Preview A-HA - “Hunting high and low live” Germany 2019!
- Preview EDDIE VEDDER - Düsseldorf 2019-06-30
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Madsen - Münster 2019
- Live Review: BossHoss, The - Frankfurt 2019
- Live Review: The O’Reillys & The Paddyhats - Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apoptygma Berzerk - Soli Deo Gloria (Re-Release with Bonus - 25th Anniversary Edition)
- Live Review: Alphaville - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Bosse - Münster 2019
- Concert Review: Infected Rain - Arlon 2019
- CD Review: FloVeR - Dark & Sweet
- Live-Review: An Evening of Rock Classics - Helsinki 2019
- CD Review: Sorrownight - Unknown Presence
- Live-Review: Musta Paraati - Helsinki 2019
- CD Review: White Lies - Five
- Live Review: Sólstafir - Bochum 2019
- CD Review: Actors - It will come to you
- Live Review: Kamelot - Bochum 2019
- Gallery: Oomph! - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Faderhead - Starchaser EP
- Live Review: Backyard Babies - Düsseldorf 2019
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Beast In Black - Munich 2019
Latest News
- AGENT SIDE GRINDER - Back with new album "A/X"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CAT RAPES DOG are back!
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
- FIDDLER’S GREEN - Celebrate the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day by hitting #7 on German Album Charts for “Heyday”
- SLAYER - Final Tour In Germany 2019
- EDDIE VEDDER - Two gigs in Germany in June
- HÄMATOM - The anniversary album “Maskenball” released on Aug 30, 2019 / New video feat. Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian)
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - 34 new items on the agenda / day tickets available
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New album “Reckless & Me” & Tour
- GOLD - New album “Why Aren’t You Laughing?” on 5 April 2019
- BLAQK AUDIO - New album “Only Things We Love” on 14 March 2019
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The Anniversary Edition
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Artus” in May 2019
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - JANUS, RHYS FULBER and more!
- PARADE GROUND - New album “Life” [live in Frankfurt] out!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - HENRIC DE LA COUR and more new bands!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2019 - New bands confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - WHITE LIES & 3 more bands complete the line-up!
- ASP - New double-single and live album
.
CD Review: Pylon People - Hookland Transmission #1: Starfall Common
- Details
- Written by Nastja Iz
-
Artist: Pylon People
Title: Hookland Transmission #1: Starfall Common
Genre: Electronic / Synth Wave
Release Date: 2nd February 2019
Label: self-released
Album Review
PYLON PEOPLE as a new, in 2019 founded, project by Marco Visconti (known from XP8 and FADERHEAD) is, to say the least, the most different music project I listened to in the last years. You are looking for dark, magical and haunting stories covered in spherical, yet electronica inspired music - here you go. The story behind ‘Hookland Transmission #1: Starfall Common’ is based on the ‘Hookland stories’ - a fictional English county - created by David Southwell. Southwell is author of some best-selling books on conspiracy theories and other mysterious cases. Hookland as a fictional place is based on the stories of the area where David Sothwell grew up as a child - Southend / Essex, UK - an area that was full of haunting, mysterious and strange stories for many centuries.
The first release of PYLON PEOPLE ‘Starfall Common’ (available via Bandcamp) picks the atmosphere that is surrounding the myths of Hookland up and transfers them into the current age or even more into the unknown future. The Electronica & Synth Wave based music has a prepossessing effect. Quite disturbing and fascinating as the same time. The original version is based on spoken vocal samples by Marco Visconti and spherical, witchy vocals by Layla Legard. The track is like a magic spell and it feels like you suddenly crashed a secret ritual and are now invited to join it. A really strong combination of words and sound elements & beats that make it a really cool club track.
The ‘Hawthonn Version’ of the track is more minimalistic and does not include the spoken samples by Marco, just Layla’s vocals and the music is more minimal, enchanting and bewitching in a fascinatingly calm, hypnotizing way. The third - ‘Tempel ov Saturn’ version - of ‘Starfall Common’ is a pure, naked instrumental version with no vocals at all. When you listen to the three versions directly one after another you will still believe to hear the witchy female vocals in your ears during the third version - which is a really spooky, yet great effect. From the first glimpses we get here - a very promising project with hopefully more music to come.
Tracklist
01. Starfall Common
02. Starfall Common (Hawthonn Version)
03. Starfall Common (Tempel ov Saturn)
Line-up
Marco Visconti
Website
https://www.facebook.com/pylonpeople / https://pylonpeople.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Add comment