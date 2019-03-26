CD Review: Twin Pines Mall - Love Is A Lonely Ghost (Part I)

Artist: Twin Pines MallTitle: Love Is A Lonely Ghost (Part I)Genre: Alternative Rock / Space Rock / Post HardcoreRelease Date: 5th April 2019Label: FurubergetTWIN PINES MALL - named after the original mall in California that appears in the legendary ‘Back To The Future’ movie - is a Norwegian band founded by Uno Møller and Andreas Westhagen exactly ten years ago, in 2009. The first EP, ‘Knitted Glass’, was released in 2010 and gained a lot of attention in the Norwegian underground scene. Full length releases followed and now the successor of ‘Solar Wind CIty’ is following in 2019, released in three parts, the first one being released on 5th April 2019, ‘Love Is A Lonely Ghost part I’. I got the chance to see them live in December 2018 as support band of the Norwegian Rock legends SEIGMEN in Trondheim at the Byscenen venue and get convinced by their live performance.The intro and also the title track, ‘Love Is A Lonely Ghost part I’, is a short track, dominated by loud and fast guitars jut smashing everything down right from the beginning and an almost screeching scream. The 26 seconds are there to shake you up and make ready for the next tracks. ‘Bloodstars’ starts with strong guitars as well, but gets a lot more melodic in the verses, enhancing in the chorus - the instruments as well as the very emotional, strong vocal by Uno. Intense & emotional vocals meet with intense, fast and driving instruments that push the song forward.‘Void’ reminds me of Post Punk, Emocore and all the Skater Scene music of the 2000s with a bunch of energy, rushing ahead. Somewhere in between Blink-182 and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, TWIN PINES MALL show that this music genre is not dead and they give a whole bunch of their own signature and energy to transform the songs into 2019. ‘For Loss And Hope’ is a bit calmer, not as driving as the previous songs are, the verse is pretty chilling, the vocals in the chorus increase by their intensity and also the guitars and drums get more, but compared to the other songs almost a ballad. The last song of this first album part ‘The Red Balloons’ is my favourite song of the five tracks we get here. Diversified and playful riffs, demanding, cool vocals and exciting details making it fun to listen to and me already curious about the second part of the trilogy.01. Love Is A Lonely Ghost part I02. Bloodstars03. Void04. For Loss And Hope05. The Red BalloonsUno Møller - Vocals, guitar, bassAndreas Westhagen - Vocals, guitar, drumshttps://www.facebook.com/twinpinesmallofficial/Music: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10