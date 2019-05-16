Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Amityville 2019

Revolution Bar and Music Hall, Amityville, New York, USA
15th May 2019
The 69 Eyes - “Back from the grave” US-Tour
After 10 years of absence, the Helsinki Vampires are back on the road in the US. The band has a new album coming (will be released in September) and revealed that a new single and a video will be released on May 25th. Time to catch up with them in Amityville/NY. The Revolution Bar and Music Hall is a legendary venue on Long Island, hosting bands like MOTÖRHEAD, ANTHRAX and many, many more. Staff was really great and welcoming and they even had some snacks for hungry rockers.
Music & Performance
Due to delay of the support bands THE 69 EYES hit the stage by 11 p.m. opening with ‘Devils’. They had a grip on the crowd immediately and a good party was going on, when suddenly the fire brigade came in and told us to leave the venue. Standing in front of the club, people waited for the show to continue. Staff made clear the show would go on, when the fire brigade finished inspecting everything. People were calm and friendly, hoping for the show to go on. Staff told us, it was likely that the fog-machine, one of the supports required might have caused the alarm. Around midnight we were allowed to go back inside, Jyrki telling us that stuff like this could happen on a tour and that it was full-moon besides.
We learned that with THE 69 EYES every day is Halloween and a Saturday and the Helsinki Vampires rewarded us with an energetic and dedicated set, playing at least one song from every album (since ‘Wasting The Dawn’) and the audience really appreciated that, the band could have canceled the gig but did not let us down. Although the band is on tour for several weeks now, they seemed to be full of energy and have a good time with us. Since it was a rather small club compared to the venues I saw the band previously, this was a very unique and intimate setting. Standing face to face with one of your favourite bands, is a thing you won‘t forget for a long time. Of course the rather small setting did not provide a fantastic and polished sound for every song, some were really fantastic and some were o.k.
The band played all the epic songs like ‘Brandon Lee’, ‘Dance D‘Amour’, ‘Dead girls are easy’ and Jyrki told us ‘Wasting the dawn’ was dedicated to all the legends that already passed like Jim Morrison. ‘Never Say Die’ got the audience rocking and ‘Feel Berlin’ made everyone smile and sing. As a German visiting the USA, I was really impressed that the US-fans loved the song about the German capital, written and performed by a Band from Finland so much. ‘Brandon Lee’ marked the end of the original set, but due to the previous forced break, the “encore” was included in the set. ‘Framed in Blood’ got us rocking again followed by ‘Gothic Girl’ and by 1 a.m. they finished with ‘Lost Boys’ asking the audience to join in, Bazie’s solo was a fantastic one.
Then Bazie showed up talking to the fans, signing CD‘s and stuff and taking photos with the fans. What a fantastic show with an epic setlist. The only sore point for me was, that most of the merch was already sold out. Good for the band, bad for those who collect tour shirts (including me...). THE 69 EYES will play a few more shows in the US, before starting the festival season in Europe in Pilsen (Metalfest). Tickets at: www.69eyes.com/tour
Setlist
01. Devils
02. Don’t Turn Your Back on Fear
03. Perfect Skin
04. Betty Blue
05. Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
06. Christina Death
07. Dead Girls Are Easy
08. Wings & Hearts
09. Dance D‘Amour
10. Wasting the Dawn
11. Dolce Vita
12. The Chair
13. Never Say Die
14. Feel Berlin
15. Brandon Lee
---
16. Framed in Blood
17. Gothic Girl
18. Lost Boys
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Munich Vampire
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KRAYENZEIT
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRUTUS
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CAN DANCE
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GLEN HANSARD
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HUGH JACKMAN
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MALIK HARRIS
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOKA EFTI ORCHESTRA
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OLD SEA BRIGADE
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: L’AUPAIRE
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JENNIFFER KAE
|Thu May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SPARKLING
|Fri May 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Fri May 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KRAYENZEIT
|Fri May 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE CASCADES
|Fri May 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri May 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri May 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHAMELEONS VOX
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview POWERWOLF - Leipzig 2019-06-14
- Preview SLAYER - Leipzig 2019-06-13
- Preview THE ULTIMATE SUMMERBLAST FESTIVAL - Trier 2019-08-17
- Preview ROCKO DEL SCHLACKO - Püttlingen 2019
- Preview TRIVIUM - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-30
- Preview SLASH - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-25
- Preview THREE DAYS GRACE - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-21
- Preview ANTHRAX - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-18
- Preview BEN HARPER - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-12
- Preview METALFEST - Pilsen 2019
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Eisbrecher - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Tarja Turunen - Wroclaw 2019
- CD Review: Memoriam - For The Fallen
- CD Review: Minuit Machine - Infrarouge
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Dresden 2019
- CD Review: Retrojunkies - Neuland 1.0
- CD Review: Enforcer - Zenith
- Live Review: Ljungblut - Porsgrunn & Bergen 2019
- CD Review: Amnistia - Black Halo
- CD Review: Immolation - Atonement
- Live Review: Donots - Düsseldorf 2019
- CD Review: Solveig Matthildur - Constantly In Love
- Live Review: Light The Torch - Essen 2019
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Frankfurt & Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apparat - LP5
- Live Review: Sector - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Goethes Erben - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: She Past Away - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Impericon Festival - Oberhausen 2019
Latest News
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Shows off with further readings, shows and scientific topic
- T.O.Y. - New song “Silent Soldiers/ Fragile” premiers on 31 May 2019, 18:00
- NEW MODEL ARMY - New studio album “From Here” on Aug 23rd via earMusic & Huge UK & European Tour
- COPPELIUS - “Krabat”… since one opera is not enough!
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
- GOLDEN APES - New album “Kasbek” will be released on 7th of June, 2019 by Aenaos Records
- SEA OF SIN - "Unbroken" out 3rd May 2019
- LJUNGBLUT - Releases New Single Ahead Of Exclusive Dates
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2019 - 150,000 fans are coming!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WHITE LIES, TANGERINE DREAM and many more bands confirmed!
- DESERTER - Just released “Europa!” on 12 April 2019
- DRAB MAJESTY - ‘Narcissus and Echo’ in the Digital Age
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Full line-up announced!
- LEA PORCELAIN - New Video and Tour!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - Distribution of bands per day is fixed
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL 2019 - Festival Information
- ROCKHARZ OPEN AIR 2019 - The nine last bands, billing complete
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT and more!
- KNIGHT$ - Debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$”
- NITZER EBB - German Tour Autumn 2019
.