CD Review: Takida - Sju

Artist: TakidaTitle: SjuGenre: RockRelease Date: 7th June 2019Label: BMG / ADA WarnerTAKIDA is a Swedish band formed in 1999. It already has a rich history, with its victories and the hard times and TAKIDA successfully keeps going. The new band’s LP, ‘Sju’, was released on 7th of June and it has a summer mood and a warm sound. The release date of the album explains that it turned out to be dynamic and fresh. Usually, your heart beats on such a note, when you are young, in love, and it is summer outside. So, you’ll notice this while listening to the album.The first track, ‘What about me?’ shows the air of the whole LP: rhythmic melody with flirty-sounding guitar, soft Rock music with the beautiful tones. Like this song, the album itself makes you feel the freedom to be yourself. Because now the music world has such a variety of fashionable genres, and it is very difficult not to be swept into the fashion and stay true to yourself. ‘Sju’ is a good example of such a thing: so much love and admiration guys have put in their work.The singer wonderfully combines pure vocals with a bit rebellious raspy sound in his voice. The drums don’t just play, they knock on the doors of the listener’s soul, enchanting and make falling in love with them. ‘Sju’ is a dedication to all which it’s possible to call true and amazing: something like a sea breeze or the first warm summer’s night. Daring, spirited and talented TAKIDA will surely keep a great company to you this summer. And for the rest of the year.01. What About Me?02. How Far I’ll Go03. Eva04. Master05. The Meaning06. Edge07. Untouchable, Pt. 2 (feat. Dea Norberg)08. Final Day09. Fading Into Life10. In The WakeRobert Pettersson – VocalsTomas Wallin – GuitarKristoffer Söderström – DrumsMattias Larsson – GuitarChris Rehn – Bass / Keyboardshttp://www.takidamusic.com / https://facebook.com/takidamusicMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10