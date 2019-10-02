Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Tanith - In Another Time

Details
tanith inanothertime
Artist: Tanith
Title: In Another Time
Genre: Vintage Hard Rock
Release Date: 24th May 2019
Label: Metal Blade Records


Album Review

TANITH were assembled in Brooklyn, New York City, in 2017 by Russ Tippins and Cindy Maynard. After they played cover songs in Tippins’ native UK they decided to form a band in the style of bands like BLUE OYSTER CULT. A home demo of the song ‘Citadel’ made by Tippins and Maynard marked the official birth of TANITH. The subsequent 7” recorded with the whole unit demonstrated what happens when the four of them work together. I for one was never a big fan of female vocals, they somehow never pleased the part of me that wants to sing along... well that was before I heard this vocal duo.

This is Hard Rock in the tradition of the big ones BLUE OYSTER CULT, THIN LIZZY or PAGAN ALTAR. There is a soft and sometimes peaceful side to a couple of songs and the rest is straight rocking twin guitar fuelled bliss. I really like when Maynard and Tippins sing together and I really get reminded of Neil Young with Tippins vocals in ‘Eleven Years’. Sometimes I need music to rock and sometimes I like to chill with TANITH I can have both and I like that. Musically this band is a very good unit, Tippins and Newton really nail the melodies and the straight riffing, Maynard’s bass and vocals tie into that very unique and Robinson’s drumming really anchors the overall sound just like Maynard stated in an Interview. I can just recommend TANITH to every lover of old school Hard Rock.


Tracklist

01. Citadel
02. Book of Changes
03. Wing of the Owl
04. Cassini's Deadly Plunge
05. Under the Stars
06. Mountain
07. Eleven Years
08. Dionysus
09. Under the Stars (reprise)


Line-up

Russ Tippins - Guitars, Vocals
Cindy Maynard - Bass, Vocals
Charles Newton - Guitars
Keith Robinson - Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/TanithNYC


Cover Picture

tanith inanothertime


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Tanith - In Another Time