CD Review: Tanith - In Another Time

Artist: TanithTitle: In Another TimeGenre: Vintage Hard RockRelease Date: 24th May 2019Label: Metal Blade RecordsTANITH were assembled in Brooklyn, New York City, in 2017 by Russ Tippins and Cindy Maynard. After they played cover songs in Tippins’ native UK they decided to form a band in the style of bands like BLUE OYSTER CULT. A home demo of the song ‘Citadel’ made by Tippins and Maynard marked the official birth of TANITH. The subsequent 7” recorded with the whole unit demonstrated what happens when the four of them work together. I for one was never a big fan of female vocals, they somehow never pleased the part of me that wants to sing along... well that was before I heard this vocal duo.This is Hard Rock in the tradition of the big ones BLUE OYSTER CULT, THIN LIZZY or PAGAN ALTAR. There is a soft and sometimes peaceful side to a couple of songs and the rest is straight rocking twin guitar fuelled bliss. I really like when Maynard and Tippins sing together and I really get reminded of Neil Young with Tippins vocals in ‘Eleven Years’. Sometimes I need music to rock and sometimes I like to chill with TANITH I can have both and I like that. Musically this band is a very good unit, Tippins and Newton really nail the melodies and the straight riffing, Maynard’s bass and vocals tie into that very unique and Robinson’s drumming really anchors the overall sound just like Maynard stated in an Interview. I can just recommend TANITH to every lover of old school Hard Rock.01. Citadel02. Book of Changes03. Wing of the Owl04. Cassini's Deadly Plunge05. Under the Stars06. Mountain07. Eleven Years08. Dionysus09. Under the Stars (reprise)Russ Tippins - Guitars, VocalsCindy Maynard - Bass, VocalsCharles Newton - GuitarsKeith Robinson - Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/TanithNYCMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10