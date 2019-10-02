CD Review: Turbokill - Vice World

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SIMPLE MINDS - Germany 2020
- Preview REAL LIFE - Germany 2020
- Preview THE DUBLIN LEGENDS (f. k. a. The Dubliners) - Germany 2019
- Preview TOBIAS SAMMET’S AVANTASIA - “Moonglow World Tour” Dec 2019
- Preview THE WATERBOYS - Germany 2019
- Preview BOOT LED ZEPPELIN - Germany 2020
- Preview LINDSEY STIRLING - Esch sur Alzette 2019-10-11
- Preview VOLBEAT - Esch sur Alzette 2019-10-07
- Preview THE RASMUS - Esch sur Alzette 2019-10-05
- Preview SEIGMEN - Norway pre-Christmas tour - December 2019 - Special guests: KALANDRA
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Terminus - A Single Point of Light
- CD Review: Nocturnalia - III Winter
- CD Review: Legendry - The Wizard And The Tower Keep
- CD Review: ASP - Osternacht & Geh und heb dein Grab aus mein Freund
- Live Review: Madrugada - Dortmund 2019
- CD Review: Tarja - In The Raw
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos: Pavel Shpak (drums), Andrei Garashchenko (guitar), Vad Greek (bass guitar) and Pavel Novakovsky (vocals) from Season Of Melancholy
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos: Mike Korchevoy from Roll Models
- Interview: Luminor (Ex-Cinema Bizarre) - August 2019
- Live Review: Near Meth Experience (a.k.a. The Sisters Of Mercy) - Antwerp 2019
- Live Review: Foreign Resort, The - Berlin & Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Wayne Hussey - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Archive - Essen 2019
- Interview: Wednesday13 - August 2019
- CD Review: Screamer - Highway of Heroes
- CD Review: Sölicitör - Sölicitör
- CD Review: Orodruin - Ruins Of Eternity
- CD Review: Ogre - Thrice as Strong
- Live Review: Amanda Palmer - Essen 2019
- CD Review: Ty Morn - Istor
Latest News
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
- T.O.Y. - New single “Fragile” on Friday, 20 Sept 2019
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - The “murder” album comes on St. Nic’s day
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 2nd bandwave with Eisbrecher and day tickets
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
.
CD Review: Turbokill - Vice World
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Turbokill
Title: Vice World
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 25th October 2019
Label: Steamhammer
Album Review
Like the Phoenix out of the ashes, former ALPHA TIGER singer Stephan Dietrich emerges anew with a new kick-ass band called TURBOKILL! I had the pleasure to see him life with his former band and man this is a performer to reckon with and I am happy he is back and brings a very talented lot with him. The self-titled EP that came out in 2018 was deemed worthy by the German Heavy Metal press and I can only agree with this country’s print media elite, TURBOKILL really kick serious ass, modern yet true to the almost religious faith we Metal heads share around the globe. Almost every song is up-tempo and sometimes the sound is bordering on old-school Speed Metal, yet the whole material is highly melodic and virtuosic played.
Dietrich’s voice is powerful as ever if not better than the last time I heard him. One of the things I detect listening is that Nafta is a beast of a drummer, it is an understatement that the guitars rule and to be honest I struggle to hear the bass but I have to admit that I barely ever discover a bass line (maybe my fault, I got tinnitus for over 23 years). Now and then I get a QUEENSRYCHE feeling because of the vocals but in my book that is a good thing, no matter what people say about Geoff Tate he is a vocal demi-god. I can remember quite vividly that I saw Dietrich at the Rockhard Festival with his former bandmates from ALPHA TIGER, it was the second time I saw them though I really can’t remember at which club and with what bands I saw them first I think it was at the Matrix in Bochum but I am unsure who headlined the gig...
Back to the review! I, once again see a bright future for a young band and this time it is TURBOKILL, the only criticism I have to offer is a creative one: please hit the brakes every now and then I really want to hear this voice on a power ballad.
Tracklist
01. The Grand Delusion
02. Vice World
03. War Thunder
04. Pulse Of The Swarm
05. Global Monkey Show
06. Sail With Pirates
07. Turbokill
08. Kill The Lie
09. Don’t Deal With The Devil
10. Track N’ Spy
11. End Of Days
12. Fortress Of The Universe
Line-up
Stephan Dietrich - Vocals
Ronny Schuster - Rhythm guitar
Daniel Kanzler - Lead guitar
Marco “Fox” Grünwald - Bass
Philipp “Nafta” Dießl - Drums
Website
http://www.turbokill.de / https://www.facebook.com/TURBOKILLBand
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment