CD Review: Robert Pehrsson’s Humbucker - Out of the Dark

Artist: Robert Pehrsson’s HumbuckerTitle: Out of the DarkGenre: Hard RockRelease Date: 13th September 2019Label: High Roller RecordsROBER PEHRSSON’S HUMBUCKER was one of the first outputs I ever reviewed back in 2014, it was a self-titled gleaming, unexcitedly shining Rock and Roll gem. I heard and reviewed a lot of stuff since this day but I still remember and usually this is a good sign. Now its 2019 and I listen to Pehrsson’s third HUMBUCKER output. Ten minutes in I occupy this special place in my mind again, the musical land of milk and honey where every hook is an audible pleasure and every riff hits home. This music just makes me happy and kind of calm, it rocks but in a totally unagitated way.Pehrsson’s skills on the six strings is phenomenal and his vocals are heartfelt and fit perfectly into every arrangement. The only thing that is kind of difficult is that I cannot find the line-up for this record and because of this I cannot use the regular format and I hope my editor-in-chief is in a good mood and understands my struggle... If you need further pushing to make you buy this record just check out ‘Pick me Up’ and ‘These Words’. If you dig DAGGER, IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, 77’, DEATH BREATH you already heard him perform. I still think of THIN LIZZY and the HELLACOPTERS when I listen to this and that means I am having a great time.01. All I Need is Not to Need You02. Careless Lover03. Entombed in Time04. These Words05. Aphelion06. Awaiting the Return of the Light07. Castle Turns to Dust08. Surrender09. Pick Me Up10. Everybody's HereFeaturing Joseph Tholl (ex-ENFORCER, VOJD), Nicke Andersson (THE HELLACOPTERS, IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, LUCIFER), Robert Eriksson (THE HELLACOPTERS), Jakob Ljungberg (ex-TRIBULATION, SECOND SUN), Tomas Eriksson (IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, CAPTAIN MURPHY), Johan Bäckman (HEAVYDEATH, NECROCURSE), Oscar Ulfheden (LAFAYETTE MUSIC COMPANY), Tobias Egge (IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC), Andreas Axelsson (ex-EDGE OF SANITY, THE LURKING FEAR, TORMENTED, THE DEADBEATS)Music: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10