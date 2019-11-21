Latest Raffles

CD Review: Robert Pehrsson’s Humbucker - Out of the Dark

Details
robertpehrssons humbucker outofthedark
Artist: Robert Pehrsson’s Humbucker
Title: Out of the Dark
Genre: Hard Rock
Release Date: 13th September 2019
Label: High Roller Records


Album Review

ROBER PEHRSSON’S HUMBUCKER was one of the first outputs I ever reviewed back in 2014, it was a self-titled gleaming, unexcitedly shining Rock and Roll gem. I heard and reviewed a lot of stuff since this day but I still remember and usually this is a good sign. Now its 2019 and I listen to Pehrsson’s third HUMBUCKER output. Ten minutes in I occupy this special place in my mind again, the musical land of milk and honey where every hook is an audible pleasure and every riff hits home. This music just makes me happy and kind of calm, it rocks but in a totally unagitated way.

Pehrsson’s skills on the six strings is phenomenal and his vocals are heartfelt and fit perfectly into every arrangement. The only thing that is kind of difficult is that I cannot find the line-up for this record and because of this I cannot use the regular format and I hope my editor-in-chief is in a good mood and understands my struggle... If you need further pushing to make you buy this record just check out ‘Pick me Up’ and ‘These Words’. If you dig DAGGER, IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, 77’, DEATH BREATH you already heard him perform. I still think of THIN LIZZY and the HELLACOPTERS when I listen to this and that means I am having a great time.


Tracklist

01. All I Need is Not to Need You
02. Careless Lover
03. Entombed in Time
04. These Words
05. Aphelion
06. Awaiting the Return of the Light
07. Castle Turns to Dust
08. Surrender
09. Pick Me Up
10. Everybody's Here


Line-up

Featuring Joseph Tholl (ex-ENFORCER, VOJD), Nicke Andersson (THE HELLACOPTERS, IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, LUCIFER), Robert Eriksson (THE HELLACOPTERS), Jakob Ljungberg (ex-TRIBULATION, SECOND SUN), Tomas Eriksson (IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, CAPTAIN MURPHY), Johan Bäckman (HEAVYDEATH, NECROCURSE), Oscar Ulfheden (LAFAYETTE MUSIC COMPANY), Tobias Egge (IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC), Andreas Axelsson (ex-EDGE OF SANITY, THE LURKING FEAR, TORMENTED, THE DEADBEATS)


Website

http://www.robertpehrssonshumbucker.com / https://www.facebook.com/robertpehrssons.humbucker


Cover Picture

robertpehrssons humbucker outofthedark


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




