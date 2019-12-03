Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SARAH MCCOY
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLUTCH
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMO DRIVE
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TONBANDGERÄT
Tue Dec 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAKE
Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Wed Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PRATEEK KUHAD
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SKINDRED
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHACKE ONE & MC BOMBER
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALLI NEUMANN
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DUNCAN LAURENCE
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JESSE MARCHANT
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FAIM
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAHALIA
Thu Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DAN REED NETWORK
Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PAROV STELAR
Fri Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) Concert: COVENANT

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Serpentyne - Angels Of The Night

Details
serpentyne angelsofthenight
Artist: Serpentyne
Album: Angels Of The Night
Genre: Symphonic Metal / Folk Metal / Prog Metal
Release Date: 21st November 2019
Label: Hell Fairy Records


Album Review

‘Angels Of The Night’ is a good album and is the follow up to SERPENTYNE’s 2016’s self-release ‘The Serpent’s Kiss’. That album was inspired by mythical and historical themes such as Helen of Troy and Joan of Arc but I found the mix be vocal heavy with the bass sometimes way back in the mix. Arrangement wise it’s very good and the new album improves upon that by being well produced and evenly mixed. This is all helped by the acquisition of a new record deal with label Hell Fairy Records whilst the recording was done at In The Room Studios both of which are in Holland.

Maggie Beth Sand’s vocals are clear and Nigel Middleton’s bass is punchy without being too loud, this is especially noticeable on the tracks ‘Boudicca’ and ‘Away From The World’. I also like the guitar work on ‘Seven Signs’. The aforementioned track ‘Boudicca’ has the addition some satisfying Industrial Metal shreds which add another dimension to the sound and album closer ‘Call Of The Banshee’ is very eerie and has a smoky feel suffused with throat singing performed by Anthar Kharana and that melds with the feminine vibrato of Maggiebeth Sand.

The drumming is also great. The whole album is anchored by the great drumming of John Haithewaite that not only anchors the whole piece but also adds to it by being fluid and free. I can be just as complementary towards the guitar as well. Lee Wilmer steers clear of pompous frippery that panders to ego, the guitar and the arrangements are servant to the songs. If an elongated riff is needed for a section that is what is played, conversely, if short doodles are required then that is what’s delivered also.

The only downside is the track ‘Salvation’. There is something about the track that grates on me for some reason. I think it’s a bit twee and on reflection it reminds me of something that would be played near the end of a pantomime as the counterpoint to the evil deeds of the pieces villain. Now that this image has firmly wedged itself inside my head I cannot get rid of it! That’s my interpretation dear reader, yours may be different. Vive la difference I say... Apart from that minor hiccup this is a fine album that has plenty to satisfy your ears over a period of 45 minutes and I recommend you give ‘Angels Of The Night’ a listen!


Tracklist

01. Away From The World
02. Angels Of The Night
03. Lady Serpentyne
04. Follow Me
05. Lady Macbeth
06. Bring On The Storm
07. Aphrodite
08. Salvation
09. Seven Signs
10. Boudicca
11. The Call of The Banshee


Line-up

Maggiebeth Sand – Vocals / Bodrum / Keyboards
Vaughn Grandin – Bagpipes / Backing Vocals
Lee Wilmer – Guitars
Nigel Middleton – Bass / Vocals on tracks 6 and 9 / Backing Vocals
John Haithwaite – Drums / Backing Vocals

Guest Musicians
Anthar Kharana – Vocals / Percussion on tracks 10 and 11
Gerard Vaughn – Hurdy-Gurdy on tracks 2,3,5 and 10
Mark jenkins – Keyboards on track 9


Website

https://www.serpentyne.com / https://www.facebook.com/Serpentynemusic


Cover Picture

serpentyne angelsofthenight


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10




You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Serpentyne - Angels Of The Night