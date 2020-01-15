Latest Raffles

CD Review: Power Theory - Force Of Will

Details
powertheory forceofwill
Artist: Power Theory
Title: Force Of Will
Genre: US Power Metal
Release Date: 6th December 2019
Label: Pure Steel Records


Album Review

And now ladies and gentlemen: POWER THEORY from Tullytown, Pennsylvania. POWER THEORY was formed by guitarist Bob Ballinger in the year 2006. Ballinger envisioned an inspired blend of the iconic Heavy Metal sounds of the early 80s & NWOBHM fused with the aggressive style forged by modern Power Metal. Ballinger’s songwriting pulled directly from guitar-heavy bands such as JUDAS PRIEST, SAXON, ACCEPT & IRON MAIDEN while also retaining the melodic sensibilities the style is known for. The early days of POWER THEORY saw several line-up changes (it’s a running gag because no two records had the same line-up) as trying to find musicians within the Philadelphia area who were of the same mind in their influences was an arduous process.

Finally armed with a stable line-up in 2007 the band hit local venues ferociously, honing their early songs through numerous live performances before recording and releasing an EP independently in May, 2009 titled ‘Metal Forever’. ‘Force Of Will’ is the bands fourth full-length record and it is quite the beast my dear readers. Vocalist Jim Rutherford is on board since 2018 and it was a very good decision for him to join (his voice is a big win for any band) this guy has it all: power, range, variety and charisma. But not only are the vocals very nice, no! Just listen to the dynamic duo Ballinger and Alvarez sharing six string duty, tight riffing and great hooks galore. D’Angelo doing a badass job at the four stringed section and Sasso on drums works like a machine. So, dear readers, friends, follower and/or haters: if you dig bands like JAG PANZER or MYSTIC PROPHECY you should give this a listen because it fucking rules!


Tracklist

01. Morior Invictus
02. Force Of Will
03. Draugr
04. If Forever Ends Today
05. Mountain Of Death
06. Albion
07. Th13teen
08. Spitting Fire
09. Bringer Of Rain
10. Path Of Glory
11. Shadow Of Men
12. The Hill I Die On


Line-up

Jim Rutherford – Vocals
Robert Ballinger Jr – Guitars, backing vocals
Carlos Alvarez – Guitars, backing vocals
Alan D'Angelo – Bass, backing vocals
Johnny Sasso – Drums, backing vocals
And Special Guest: Piet Sielck – Vocals on ‘Spitting Fire’


Website

www.powertheory.net / https://www.facebook.com/POWERTHEORY1


Cover Picture

powertheory forceofwill


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




