CD Review: Power Theory - Force Of Will

Artist: Power TheoryTitle: Force Of WillGenre: US Power MetalRelease Date: 6th December 2019Label: Pure Steel RecordsAnd now ladies and gentlemen: POWER THEORY from Tullytown, Pennsylvania. POWER THEORY was formed by guitarist Bob Ballinger in the year 2006. Ballinger envisioned an inspired blend of the iconic Heavy Metal sounds of the early 80s & NWOBHM fused with the aggressive style forged by modern Power Metal. Ballinger’s songwriting pulled directly from guitar-heavy bands such as JUDAS PRIEST, SAXON, ACCEPT & IRON MAIDEN while also retaining the melodic sensibilities the style is known for. The early days of POWER THEORY saw several line-up changes (it’s a running gag because no two records had the same line-up) as trying to find musicians within the Philadelphia area who were of the same mind in their influences was an arduous process.Finally armed with a stable line-up in 2007 the band hit local venues ferociously, honing their early songs through numerous live performances before recording and releasing an EP independently in May, 2009 titled ‘Metal Forever’. ‘Force Of Will’ is the bands fourth full-length record and it is quite the beast my dear readers. Vocalist Jim Rutherford is on board since 2018 and it was a very good decision for him to join (his voice is a big win for any band) this guy has it all: power, range, variety and charisma. But not only are the vocals very nice, no! Just listen to the dynamic duo Ballinger and Alvarez sharing six string duty, tight riffing and great hooks galore. D’Angelo doing a badass job at the four stringed section and Sasso on drums works like a machine. So, dear readers, friends, follower and/or haters: if you dig bands like JAG PANZER or MYSTIC PROPHECY you should give this a listen because it fucking rules!01. Morior Invictus02. Force Of Will03. Draugr04. If Forever Ends Today05. Mountain Of Death06. Albion07. Th13teen08. Spitting Fire09. Bringer Of Rain10. Path Of Glory11. Shadow Of Men12. The Hill I Die OnJim Rutherford – VocalsRobert Ballinger Jr – Guitars, backing vocalsCarlos Alvarez – Guitars, backing vocalsAlan D'Angelo – Bass, backing vocalsJohnny Sasso – Drums, backing vocalsAnd Special Guest: Piet Sielck – Vocals on ‘Spitting Fire’www.powertheory.net / https://www.facebook.com/POWERTHEORY1Music: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10