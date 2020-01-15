CD Review: Stormburner - Shadow Rising

Artist: StormburnerTitle: Shadow RisingGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 6th December 2019Label: Pure Steel RecordsI love the smell of a nice debut album in the morning... and this smells epic, a bit cheesy but Metal as fuck, from the legendary country of Köttbullar, IKEA and GRAND MAGUS I present: Sweden’s STORMBURNER! STORMBURNER were formed in 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden by guys who dig Vikings and Warriors in general.Just take a look at the cover by Ken Kelly (MANOWAR, KISS, RAINBOW) and you know exactly where to place STORMBURNER. Fist-pumping, epic and traditional Metal to bang your head to. Instrumental-wise this is flawless and beautiful but without the theatrical overacting on vocals by Mike Stark this would probably get lost in the shuffle (too much competition). Stark’s voice is awesome and highly convertible but you have to really dig high pitched screams. The band stated in a bunch of interviews that the reaction to the debut were pretty good, even exceeding their expectations and that is exactly how I feel about it too, great music by awesome musicians who still feel the fire.I am glad to work together with Pure Steel Records because their bands are fucking dope, there is more to come of that and I really hope there is more to come of STORMBURNER because they fucking kill it and because I want the full package: Gig, shirt and patch if possible.01. We Burn02. Metal In The Night03. Shadow Rising04. Demon Fire05. Ragnarök06. Men At Arms07. Eye Of The Storm08. Into The Storm09. Rune Of The Dead10. Ode To WarMike “Micke” Stark – Lead vocalsTommi Korkeamäki – Rhythm and acoustic guitarsMats Hedström – Lead guitarsTommy Jee – BassStefan Essmyren – Drumswww.stormburner.com / www.facebook.com/stormburner666Music: 8Sound: 9Total: 8 / 10